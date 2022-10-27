ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

SAAC & CDAF say cancelling was “breach of trust”; drag show continues

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- The drag show at the center of controversy in Starkville and the Cotton District Arts Festival is back on. WCBI reported that volunteers with the festival say sponsors threatened to pull funding from the event if a drag performance happened. Volunteers say the show was canceled because of the amount of negativity people were spewing–but, now the Starkville Area Arts Council says the show must go on.
STARKVILLE, MS
Three Mississippi State students are nominated for Rhodes Scholarship

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Three students from Mississippi State University have been nominated for the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship. Rhodes Scholars will have the opportunity to attend the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom. Only 32 students across the U.S. receive the scholarship each year. These three share a...
STARKVILLE, MS
South side Columbus home destroyed in overnight fire

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A home on the south side of Columbus was destroyed in an overnight fire. Chief Duane Hughes said firefighters were called to the home around 9 p.m. Thursday night. The home is in the 1200 block of 11th Avenue South. Thankfully no one was home...
COLUMBUS, MS
Quiet but warmer next week

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Temperatures slowly climb into the 80s by Friday as the rain chances subside and the sun comes out. Lows stick around in the mid to upper 50s throughout next week. MONDAY: Highs top out in the low 70s while lows touch the low 50s. The stray...
COLUMBUS, MS
Caledonia Junior High basketball coach arrested for marijuana possession

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Caledonia Junior High basketball coach is unemployed and in jail after marijuana is found on campus. 25-year-old Horatio Jackson is charged with felony possession of marijuana. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said deputies were walking through the parking lot during the football game and...
CALEDONIA, MS
Slightly warmer as rain chances subside

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: The remnants of Saturday’s rain chance bleeds over into Sunday before skies dry up and temperatures slowly warm into the upper 70s by next Friday. SUNDAY: Scattered showers and storms are possible Sunday, especially in the earlier part of the day. Highs hit around 70 and lows bottom out in the upper 50s.
COLUMBUS, MS
Pick-up and big rig collide on Highway 45, stall traffic for hours

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A crash stalled traffic on Highway 45 in Columbus for several hours today. A pick-up truck and a big rig collided sending them across the busy highway. The truck had heavy damage to the driver’s side wheel. The large hauler jackknifed and spilled diesel...
COLUMBUS, MS

