wcbi.com
SAAC & CDAF say cancelling was “breach of trust”; drag show continues
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- The drag show at the center of controversy in Starkville and the Cotton District Arts Festival is back on. WCBI reported that volunteers with the festival say sponsors threatened to pull funding from the event if a drag performance happened. Volunteers say the show was canceled because of the amount of negativity people were spewing–but, now the Starkville Area Arts Council says the show must go on.
wcbi.com
Three Mississippi State students are nominated for Rhodes Scholarship
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Three students from Mississippi State University have been nominated for the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship. Rhodes Scholars will have the opportunity to attend the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom. Only 32 students across the U.S. receive the scholarship each year. These three share a...
wcbi.com
Children in costumes strolled through downtown for “Boo Parade”
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Elsa, Scooby Doo, and even a magical sea horse made their way through downtown Columbus this morning. The annual “Boo Parade” had a variety of characters on foot, on wheels, and on the arms of parents. With their best costumes on, the little...
wcbi.com
South side Columbus home destroyed in overnight fire
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A home on the south side of Columbus was destroyed in an overnight fire. Chief Duane Hughes said firefighters were called to the home around 9 p.m. Thursday night. The home is in the 1200 block of 11th Avenue South. Thankfully no one was home...
wcbi.com
Quiet but warmer next week
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Temperatures slowly climb into the 80s by Friday as the rain chances subside and the sun comes out. Lows stick around in the mid to upper 50s throughout next week. MONDAY: Highs top out in the low 70s while lows touch the low 50s. The stray...
wcbi.com
Caledonia Junior High basketball coach arrested for marijuana possession
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Caledonia Junior High basketball coach is unemployed and in jail after marijuana is found on campus. 25-year-old Horatio Jackson is charged with felony possession of marijuana. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said deputies were walking through the parking lot during the football game and...
wcbi.com
Slightly warmer as rain chances subside
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: The remnants of Saturday’s rain chance bleeds over into Sunday before skies dry up and temperatures slowly warm into the upper 70s by next Friday. SUNDAY: Scattered showers and storms are possible Sunday, especially in the earlier part of the day. Highs hit around 70 and lows bottom out in the upper 50s.
wcbi.com
Pick-up and big rig collide on Highway 45, stall traffic for hours
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A crash stalled traffic on Highway 45 in Columbus for several hours today. A pick-up truck and a big rig collided sending them across the busy highway. The truck had heavy damage to the driver’s side wheel. The large hauler jackknifed and spilled diesel...
