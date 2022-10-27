Read full article on original website
‘Complete Surprise’: Lawyer, Ex-Wife Stunned by ‘Varsity Blues’ Mogul’s Suicide
Those who knew Robert Flaxman, the wealthy real estate mogul who served a month in prison over the so-called Varsity Blues college admissions scandal, were shocked to learn the 66-year-old was found dead at his $16 million Malibu mansion last week.The Los Angeles Coroner’s Office ruled the death a suicide.In an email, Bill Weinreb, the lawyer who represented Flaxman in the college admissions case, said, “I can tell you that I was shocked and saddened by the news, which came as a complete surprise.”Flaxman’s first wife, Laurie Henderson, was also stunned.“When you think about it, nobody knows what people’s demons...
