2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Two of the Best Fiber Internet Providers (According to CNET) that are Available Commercially in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
What Panthers Coach Told D.J. Moore After Result-Altering Penalty
Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks took a much more measured approach than others might have after Sunday’s overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons, a Week 8 contest Carolina was an extra point away from winning in regulation. Panthers receiver D.J. Moore, however, made what should have been a...
Brackets revealed for NCHSAA football playoffs
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Here are the first-round playoff games involving teams from southeastern North Carolina:. Games will be played on Friday, November 4. To view the full brackets, click here.
D.J. Moore, Kicker Deliver Panthers Bettors Brutal Beat Vs. Falcons
The Carolina Panthers looked to have the game in hand, but a few key blunders gave the Atlanta Falcons control of the NFC South. The biggest blunder was made by D.J. Moore who caught a desperation pass from P.J. Walker to tie the game with 12 seconds left in regulation. The wide receiver proceeded to then take his helmet off, which trigged an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
Pitt vs. #21 North Carolina Live Updates: Tar Heels win 42-24
Pitt (4-3, 1-2 ACC) will be looking to get back in the win column this week as they take on No. 21 North Carolina (6-1, 3-0 ACC) in an ACC road-game this Saturday. The last two games between these two teams have been played in Pittsburgh, both wins for the Panthers. This weekend's game will take place in Kenan Stadium (Chapel Hill, N.C.). Game-time is set for 8 P.M. (ET) and will be televised on the ACC Network. It can also be livestreamed on FuboTV.
Pitt football coach Pat Narduzzi views Panthers as undefeated, says team 'beat ourselves' in three losses
The Pittsburgh Panthers football team is 4-3 on the year, but head coach Pat Narduzzi doesn't see things that way. Narduzzi claimed this week that nobody has outright defeated Pitt yet in 2022 — rather, all three of the Panthers' losses were the result of self-inflicted wounds. That includes an overtime loss to unbeaten Tennessee, according to Narduzzi.
Watch: Louisville QB Malik Cunningham Highlights vs. Wake Forest
Thanks to the Louisville defense forcing eight turnovers, Malik Cunningham only needed to be efficient while running the Cardinals' offense. Cunningham was 15-23 for 164 yards, and he ran the ball nine times for 28 yards and two touchdowns. He is now just one rushing touchdown behind Lamar Jackson for most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in ACC history.
Friday Night Frenzy: Oct. 28, 2022
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If it's a Friday night in late October, it must be high school football season. And that means the WCNC Charlotte Sports team is bringing you another week of Friday Night Frenzy!. Each week, the WCNC Sports team takes a look at some of the most...
UNC-Pittsburgh: Mack Brown Postgame
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –– North Carolina (7-1, 4-0) pulled away from Pittsburgh (4-4, 1-3 ACC) for a convincing 42-24 win at Kenan Stadium on Saturday night. Antoine Green got the Tar Heels on the board with a one-handed 16-yard reception pass from Drake Maye, but the Tar Heels trailed by double digits twice at 17-7 and then 24-14, before posting four straight unanswered touchdowns to seal the win. Maye was 34-for-44 for 388 yards with five touchdowns passing, and led UNC with 61 yards rushing. Green and Josh Downs combined for 282 yards and two touchdowns apiece.
The Day After: North Carolina Raises Up, Rolls Pittsburgh
North Carolina needed almost three quarters of action to figure out how to deal with the visiting Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday night. Trailing 24-14 and struggling to handle Pitt’s physicality on both sides of the ball, Drake Maye and the Tar Heel offense put the hammer down with 28 unanswered points leading to the 42-24 win. With the defense finding its footing in the fourth quarter, Carolina now sits at 7-1 overall, 4-0 in the Coastal and looking for more as the focus turns to Virginia next weekend. The Day After podcast crew of Jason Staples, Buck Sanders and host Tommy Ashley break down the win.
Taylor's Take: A-Maye-Zing | UNC vs. Pittsburgh Takeaways
Inside Carolina's Taylor Vippolis reports from Kenan Stadium with his biggest takeaways following UNC's 42-24 win over the Pittsburgh Panthers, as the Tar Heels move to 7-1 on the year.
Statesville Record & Landmark
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Five Iredell teams earn playoff spots
The N.C. High School Athletic Association released pairings for the football state playoffs on Saturday. Mooresville (9-1), champion of the Greater Metro Conference, garnered the highest seed among Iredell County qualifiers. The Blue Devils are seeded No. 2 in the 4A West. They open the playoffs at home against No. 31 Southwest Guilford (5-5).
Carolina Panthers will visit N.C. National Guard in Salisbury on Tuesday
The Carolina Panthers will be visiting the North Carolina National Guard in Salisbury on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. The National Guardsmen, who are preparing to deploy, will host both players and staff of the NFL team at N.C. Guard Army Aviation Flight Facility #2. The event will include an aircraft...
