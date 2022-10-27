North Carolina needed almost three quarters of action to figure out how to deal with the visiting Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday night. Trailing 24-14 and struggling to handle Pitt’s physicality on both sides of the ball, Drake Maye and the Tar Heel offense put the hammer down with 28 unanswered points leading to the 42-24 win. With the defense finding its footing in the fourth quarter, Carolina now sits at 7-1 overall, 4-0 in the Coastal and looking for more as the focus turns to Virginia next weekend. The Day After podcast crew of Jason Staples, Buck Sanders and host Tommy Ashley break down the win.

