Fayetteville, AR

Arkansas Advocate

Arkansas House District 11 candidates want lower taxes, living wage for constituents

Both candidates running for House District 11 hope to support working Arkansans. If elected, Republican Rebecca Burkes said she would focus on lowering taxes and lightening regulations and restrictions on small businesses. “Having been a business owner myself and understanding what it means and the things that business owners have to go through to operate, […] The post Arkansas House District 11 candidates want lower taxes, living wage for constituents appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

University of Arkansas Police Department investigating student's death

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas Police Department is investigating a student's death in Fayetteville. The department has declined to release additional information about the student's death and the circumstances surrounding it. Matt Durrett, the Washington County prosecutor, told 40/29 News he does not believe there are any...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
thv11.com

Arkansas man pleads guilty to stealing millions in Medicare fraud

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Lavaca man pleaded guilty on Thursday in federal court for profiting from millions of dollars in healthcare fraud over the course of four years. Billy Joe Taylor, 43, admitted that he submitted and received thousands of Medicare claims for lab tests that were never ordered between 2017 and 2021.
LAVACA, AR
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas agencies participate in Drug Take Back Day

— National prescription drug take-back day allows people to safely discard any unneeded medications from their homes. The Benton County Sheriff's Office was out today to help collect some of those medications. “We're out here today to we're doing our second drug take back this year. It's just...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

The Athletic Shows Major Pro-Hogs Bias with Unlikely All-American Team Choice

Few position groups in modern Razorback football history have been as widely criticized as this season’s secondary, which ranks among the nation’s worst. According to Pro Football Focus, the Hogs’ team coverage grade of 53.1 ranks 122nd out of 131 FBS teams. Sure, things would be better had Jalen Catalon and Myles Slusher never been injured, but with them out much of the year so far, the others, on the whole, just haven’t been up to snuff.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fox8live.com

Arkansas officials searching for missing hiker from Baton Rouge

PONCA, Ark. (WAFB) - Officials and volunteers in one part of Arkansas are searching for a missing hiker from Baton Rouge. Authorities say Clinton “Preston” Smith, 67, did not return from hiking along the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail within Buffalo National River in Newton County, Arkansas. Rangers believe Smith began...
BATON ROUGE, LA

