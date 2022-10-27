Few position groups in modern Razorback football history have been as widely criticized as this season’s secondary, which ranks among the nation’s worst. According to Pro Football Focus, the Hogs’ team coverage grade of 53.1 ranks 122nd out of 131 FBS teams. Sure, things would be better had Jalen Catalon and Myles Slusher never been injured, but with them out much of the year so far, the others, on the whole, just haven’t been up to snuff.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO