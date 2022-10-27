Oil prices rebounded this week as reports of falling stockpiles overcame continued worries about a global economic slowdown. West Texas Intermediate on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose three of five trading days, including a $2.59 jump Wednesday and a $1.17 rise Thursday that put prices back over $89 a barrel. WTI ended the week with a 3.4% gain despite dropping $1.18 Friday to end at $87.90 per barrel, up from $85.05 at last Friday’s close. The posted price ended the week at $84.38, according to Plains All American.

2 DAYS AGO