Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Cowen: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Cowen Group Inc. (COWN) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $14.4 million. The New York-based company said it had earnings of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 76 cents per share. The financial services company posted revenue of $410.8 million in the...
MySanAntonio
Colgate-Palmolive: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $618 million. The New York-based company said it had profit of 74 cents per share. The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 74 cents per share.
MySanAntonio
Doctor Reddy's: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
HYDERABAD, India (AP) _ Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) on Friday reported earnings of $137 million in its fiscal second quarter. The Hyderabad, India-based company said it had profit of 82 cents per share. The pharmaceutical posted revenue of $775 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by...
MySanAntonio
Banco Santander-Chile: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) _ Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $199.9 million. The Santiago, Chile-based bank said it had earnings of 41 cents per share. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings...
MySanAntonio
Fomento Economico: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
MONTERREY N.L., Mexico (AP) _ Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $531.4 million. The Monterrey N.l., Mexico-based company said it had net income of $1.03 per share. The Coca-Cola bottler posted revenue of $8.49 billion in the period. _____. This story was generated by...
MySanAntonio
Falling stockpiles boost oil prices 3.4% this week
Oil prices rebounded this week as reports of falling stockpiles overcame continued worries about a global economic slowdown. West Texas Intermediate on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose three of five trading days, including a $2.59 jump Wednesday and a $1.17 rise Thursday that put prices back over $89 a barrel. WTI ended the week with a 3.4% gain despite dropping $1.18 Friday to end at $87.90 per barrel, up from $85.05 at last Friday’s close. The posted price ended the week at $84.38, according to Plains All American.
MySanAntonio
Best-performing Texas stocks last week
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Stacker compiled a list of the best performing stocks in Texas last week using data from IEX Cloud.
Comments / 0