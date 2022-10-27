Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Decatur memorial party ended in murder, police say
DECATUR — A memorial party last year after the death of a Decatur street gang member erupted in violence and Antwane L. McClelland Jr. was cut down in a hail of bullets, a court heard last week. Kaylen M. Smith, 26, is pleading not guilty to three alternate murder...
wmay.com
Shooting Outside Springfield Bar Leaves One Wounded
Sangamon County detectives are investigating a shooting outside a Springfield bar early Thursday that sent a man to the hospital. The incident happened around 2:45am Thursday outside the 3rd Base Sports Bar on Lowell Avenue. County deputies and officers from Springfield, Leland Grove, and Illinois State Police all responded to a call of shots fired outside the business. The suspect or suspects were gone by the time officers arrived.
Herald & Review
More legal problems for man charged with crash involving St. Teresa teacher
DECATUR — The driver accused of injuring a St. Teresa teacher in an April crash is facing more legal troubles. Rashean D. Vorties was arrested Thursday after the Decatur Police Department received a DNA profile linking him to a Glock and a Smith and Wesson handguns seized from a Decatur home.
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington police make drug arrest, officer sent to hospital after exposure
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department arrested a man on drug and traffic-related charges Wednesday. According to a Bloomington police press release, 35-year-old Brian Dobson was arrested for driving with a revoked license and possession of a controlled substance. Officers observed Dobson driving his vehicle at approximately...
WAND TV
wlds.com
Morgan Co. Deputy Forces Collision After Driver of a Vehicle Experiences Medical Emergency
A Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy had to forcibly create a car collision yesterday on Jacksonville’s west end. The deputy forcibly controlled the crash around 3:30 yesterday afternoon on a car traveling southbound near the 1200 block of Sandusky Road due to the motorist experiencing an unknown medical episode.
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during October 16-22, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Jake Vesper, 30 of Gillespie, is charged with violating an order of protection in connection with an October 16 incident. The charge was elevated to a felony due to a prior battery charge.
khqa.com
McDonough County traffic stop leads to drug arrest
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Wednesday morning. Natacha R. Deweese 33, of Havana, IL, and Kevin W. Masten, 45, of Macomb, IL were arrested on charges of delivery of methamphetamine 5-15 grams, possession of methamphetamine 5-15 grams, possession of a narcotic instrument, possession of drug paraphernalia.
25newsnow.com
Former Bloomington surgeon accepting plea deal
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A former orthopedic surgeon in Bloomington is set to accept a plea deal in a sexual assault case brought by a patient. Assistant McLean County State’s Attorney Mary Knoll says the plea agreement in the case against Shaun Kink is set to be presented on December 27, but further details will not be available until that time.
Mountain lion in Illinois: Springfield cougar sedated, taken to Indiana refuge, DNR says
A mountain lion that was spotted in Springfield has been sedated and taken to an Indiana sanctuary, DNR officials said.
newschannel20.com
Man killed in Springfield crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on 2nd and Madison streets in Springfield. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says the crash happened on Tuesday morning. We're told the victim is a 77-year-old man from Macomb. The victim was taken to Springfield Memorial Hospital,...
WAND TV
wlds.com
Jacksonville Woman Arrested For Two Counts of Elder Abuse
More information has been released about an arrest that occurred last week in reference to an elder abuse incident from early October. Jacksonville Police were called to a residence in the 1100 block of King Street on Saturday, October 8th at 9:45AM about an elderly person who had fallen and needed medical attention. The elderly female was transported by EMS to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital.
Chatham Fire Department respond to house fire
CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Chatham Fire Department responded to a house fire Saturday night. Fire crews arrived on Newcombe Lane around 8:40 p.m. Oct. 29. They found an attached garage of a single unit was fully on fire, and the flames began to spread into the home. Fire officials said everyone in the home […]
Illinois quick hits: Woman arrested for death of child; man robbed while dining in Chicago
A Carlinville woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a 3-year-old boy. Ashley Bottoms, 33, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the life of a child causing death. According to police, Bottoms was breaking up a fight between two juveniles and threw the toddler against a...
foxillinois.com
Family shares about their time with Hunter before his death
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — A Macoupin County family is continuing to cope with the tragic death of a three-year-old. Ashley Bottoms, 33, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the life of a child. She's accused of injuring Hunter Lee Drew and then not seeking medical care for him for hours.
wlds.com
JPD Investigating Possible Shots Fired Incident
Jacksonville Police were called to the 700 block of East Chambers Street at approximately 9:45 last night after a caller told West Central Joint Dispatch they had heard shots fired in the area. Officers responded to the area of East Chambers at Brooklyn Avenue, and according to the report, the...
freedom929.com
STATE NEWS BRIEF (10/29/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases within the past week. The number of counties under the High Community Level for the coronavirus rose from 3 to 5 with another 33 counties at the Medium Level, according to guidelines set by the CDC. The IDPH is reporting over 13,000 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois over the past week, with 67 additional deaths since a week ago yesterday. Health officials are urging residents to get booster and flu shots before the holiday season. More information and details are on the dph.illinois.gov website online.
capitolwolf.com
Trick or Treat hours in Springfield
Halloween trick-or-treating hours for the City of Springfield will be from 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Residents who wish to greet trick-or-treaters may do so by turning on their porch lights. Homes without their porch lights on should not be visited. Residents are reminded to...
