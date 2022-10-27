NEW YORK (AP) _ Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $618 million. The New York-based company said it had profit of 74 cents per share. The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 74 cents per share.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO