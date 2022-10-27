Read full article on original website
Ford extends dealership EV investment deadline
Ford has announced that Ford dealers will have an extra month to consider before the deadline to invest in the brand’s EV future. Ford made the news earlier this year for aggressively revitalizing its dealership system in the U.S. In short, while the company sees the benefits of having such a widespread dealer network, the auto giant also wants to remain price competitive with new direct-to-consumer options. To do so, they have made a demand of their dealerships; invest in an electric future or be cut out of it. According to Automotive News, dealers now have an additional month to decide on their future, giving them until the end of November to choose.
Tesla Model 3 seatbelts trigger fifth physical recall of 2022
Tesla is recalling over 24,000 Model 3 units to fix an incorrectly reassembled seatbelt anchor. It is the fifth physical recall out of fifteen total recalls Tesla has announced so far in 2022, with the other then being fixed with an Over-the-Air Software Update. The NHTSA announced on October 21...
Tesla Optimus to be featured in 5th China International Import Expo: report
It appears that Tesla is going all-in when it participates at the 5th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai from November 5-10, 2022. As per recent reports, it would not just be the company’s electric vehicles that would be making an appearance at the event. Tesla’s humanoid robot Optimus will also be present at the CIIE.
Lucid gains EPA approval to launch 2023 Air models
Lucid has gained EPA approval to launch the sale of several 2023 model-year trims of the Air electric vehicle. Lucid gained Certificates of Conformity for the Air Grand Touring’s 19″, 20″, and 21″ trim levels, which allows the manufacturer to sell the vehicles to consumers. Lucid applied for EPA certification of these vehicles on September 7, and gained a Certificate of Conformity just two days later on September 9.
Tesla-powered Slovenian company launches third–and largest–Megapack project
A Tesla-powered Slovenian energy company has just launched its third–and largest–Megapack project to date, helping support 70 percent of the country’s energy grid. Slovenia’s NGEN first started utilizing Tesla Megapacks for energy storage and grid stabilization in 2019. The country became the first in the Balkin Peninsula to install a grid-scale battery storage unit with the implementation of 126 Tesla Powerpacks capable of a 22.2 MWh capacity. It was the first project NGEN launched using Tesla Megapacks.
Tesla Gigafactory Texas builds 20,000th Model Y
Tesla Gigafactory Texas has successfully built its 20,000th Model Y. The milestone was posted by the electric vehicle maker on its official Twitter account. A photo of the Gigafactory Texas team with the factory’s 20,000th Model Y was shared online this weekend. The Giga Texas team could be seen posing proudly with the vehicle in the photo, with many smiling broadly while holding up the number two sign with their hands.
Los Angeles Auto Show will host unveilings with EVs taking center stage
Numerous automakers are expected to unveil new and upcoming models at the Los Angeles Auto Show next month, and electric vehicles will take center stage. Hyundai, Kia, Genesis, Subaru, and Porsche are some of the brands expected to unveil new vehicles at or just before the November 17th Los Angeles Auto Show, also known as the AutoMobility Los Angeles (AMLA) event. While this is nothing new for the historic West Coast car event, electric vehicles are expected to play a more prominent role than ever.
Tesla Model S Plaid duels ICE hypercar that’s 44x its price — and still wins
It takes a special vehicle to beat a Tesla Model S Plaid. And for production internal combustion engine-powered cars, such a feat is especially hard. Even ICE hypercars, after all, do not have the same instant torque that the Model S Plaid’s three carbon-wrapped electric motors exhibit when the family sedan accelerates from a dead stop.
Tesla Semi accelerates with otherworldy speed and sound in new video
The days of swearing under one’s breath when one finds him/herself stuck behind a semitrailer may be coming to an end, at least to a point. With the Tesla Semi in the picture, faster, quieter cargo trucks will likely be the new norm. This was teased as much in a recent sighting of the Class 8 all-electric truck.
