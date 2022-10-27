Ford has announced that Ford dealers will have an extra month to consider before the deadline to invest in the brand’s EV future. Ford made the news earlier this year for aggressively revitalizing its dealership system in the U.S. In short, while the company sees the benefits of having such a widespread dealer network, the auto giant also wants to remain price competitive with new direct-to-consumer options. To do so, they have made a demand of their dealerships; invest in an electric future or be cut out of it. According to Automotive News, dealers now have an additional month to decide on their future, giving them until the end of November to choose.

