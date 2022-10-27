Read full article on original website
friars.com
Men’s Soccer Ties #19 Xavier, 0-0, In BIG EAST Play
CINCINNATI, OHIO – The Providence College men's soccer team tied #19 Xavier, 0-0, on Saturday night (Oct. 29) on Corcoran Field in Cincinnati, Ohio. Providence 4-4-7 (2-2-5 BIG EAST) | Xavier 9-1-6 (3-1-5 BIG EAST) VENUE. Corcoran Field | Cincinnati, Ohio. GAME FLOW & NOTES. - Providence attempted six...
friars.com
Men’s Soccer Prepares For #19 Xavier
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College men's soccer team will travel to Cincinnati, Ohio to take on the nationally ranked Xavier Musketeers on Oct. 29. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. @ XAVIER:. WATCH | LIVE STATS. SCOUTING THE FRIARS… Providence enters Saturday's game with a 4-4-6 overall record...
friars.com
Volleyball Defeats Georgetown In Five Sets
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Providence College volleyball team defeated Georgetown University in five sets on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Washington, D.C. FIRST SET HIGHLIGHTS: Georgetown won the first set, 25-22. The score differential remained within three points through the entirety of the set, with both teams trading 2-3 point...
friars.com
Volleyball Defeated By Villanova In Four Sets
VILLANOVA, PA. – The Providence College volleyball team fell to Villanova University in four sets on Friday, Oct. 28 in Villanova, Pa. FIRST SET HIGHLIGHTS: Providene won set one, 25-20. Brielle Mullally (Garden Grove, Calif.) and Emma Nelson (West Chester, Pa.) started the Friars off with back-to-back kills to...
friars.com
Chmelar's Two Goals Lead No. 13 Men's Hockey Past New Hampshire, 3-1
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Freshman Jaroslav Chmelar scored twice and Philip Svedebäck stopped 23-of-24 shots as the No. 13 Providence College men's hockey team downed New Hampshire, 3-1, on Saturday night at Schneider Arena. RECORDS. No. 13 Providence (4-2-1, 2-0-1 HEA) | New Hampshire (3-4-1, 0-4-1 HEA) SCORE. No....
friars.com
No. 13 Men's Hockey Rallies for 2-2 Tie At UNH, Earns Extra Point With Shootout Win
DURHAM, N.H. – Craig Needham and Chase Yoder scored to erase a two-goal deficit as the No. 13 Providence College men's hockey team rallied for a 2-2 tie at New Hampshire on Friday night at the Whittemore Center. Providence earned the extra point in the Hockey East standings with the win in the shootout.
Turnto10.com
North Kingstown comes out on top against Central
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — North Kingstown travelled to Central High School for the final week of the regular season for high school football in Southern New England. Friday's winner would determine the #3 seed -- the North Kingstown Skippers secured that spot against the Central Knights, winning 19-6. As...
Mic’d Up: Westerly head coach Stanley Dunbar
Go inside the huddle as the Westerly Bulldogs take on the South Kingstown Rebels.
Turnto10.com
Dan McKee says childhood, coaching helped shape his views
(WJAR) — Gov. Dan McKee has served a year and a half as governor for Rhode Island, and is now seeking a full term. While he has been in politics a lot longer than that, he told NBC 10 News his earlier experiences have helped shape some of his views that come through today.
GoLocalProv
RECORD SALE: Historic Providence Home Sells for $5.5M, 1st Sale Outside the Family in Over 200 Years
Residential Properties Ltd. announced the sale of 66 Power Street on Providence’s East Side for $5.5 million. Architecturally and historically, this property is one of the most important homes in America. The property has been in the control of the Ives and Goddard families since its construction more than 200 years ago.
Turnto10.com
Seekonk battles Case in NBC 10's Game of the Week
SWANSEA, Mass. (WJAR) — Joseph Case High School hosted Seekonk for NBC 10's Game of the Week after over 15,000 votes were cast. Seekonk secured the win against Case 35-7.
rinewstoday.com
In the Arena – Lisa Baldelli-Hunt and Joe Paolino, Jr.
Each week Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews leaders and politicians in Rhode Island to provide us with more information on topics of interest. As the elections approach, Paolino talks this week with Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, who has served as Mayor of Woonsocket for several years until a few weeks ago when the City Council took a vote to dismiss her, referencing an obscure clause in the Woonsocket City Charter.
GoLocalProv
MISSING: Diossa’s Travel Records for More than 30 Trips and Tens of Thousands of Dollars in Costs
Central Falls' records for former Mayor James Diossa’s travel are in shambles. Diossa has lied about his travel costs and has repeatedly improperly submitted financial disclosure documents to the Rhode Island Ethics Commission. He is the Democratic candidate for Rhode Island General Treasurer. Missing public documents relating to more...
Rhode Island TikTok Star JVKE Has Viral Hit in ‘Golden Hour’
A Cranston High School student has cut through the social media clutter with a song that you can't get away from right now and we are so here for it. He spells his name "JVKE" but you say it like "Jake." Back in Cranston, before his recent fame, he was known as Jake Lawson.
ABC6.com
Providence’s homeless population calling for change
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Kennedy Plaza is the city’s main transportation hub, with busses consistently coming in and out, bringing people to where they need to go. But, many have found themselves in Kennedy Plaza, with nowhere else to go. They’re living on the streets, sleeping on busses, and being told there’s no room for them at local shelters.
nrinow.news
Burrillville man, leader of biker gang, to serve ten years
BURRILLVILLE – The leader of the Rhode Island chapter of the Pagans Motorcycle Club has been sentenced i to serve 10 years in prison after pleading to multiple felony charges in Providence County Superior Court. Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha and Rhode Island State Police Colonel Darnell Weaver...
cohaitungchi.com
7 Romantic Things to Do in Newport Rhode Island on a Couples Getaway
Newport, Rhode Island, is one of the most perfect destinations for couples in New England. It’s quaint, charming, and peaceful—what more could you ask for on a romantic weekend getaway?. Although Newport, Rhode Island, is widely considered one of the best day trips from Boston, it is also...
Police investigate stabbing outside Providence City Hall
PROVIDENCE, R.I., (WPRI) — Providence Police say they are investigating a stabbing that happened late Saturday night outside Providence City Hall. 12 News was there and saw several police officers and detectives putting up crime scene tape. No other details are being released at this time. This is a breaking news story, and we will continue to update […]
nerej.com
Atlantic Capital Ptrs. completes sale of Faunce Corner Shopping Center and At Square One for a total of $47m
North Dartmouth, MA Atlantic Capital Partners has completed the $27.375 million sale of Faunce Corner Shopping Center, a super-regional shopping center. The asset, anchored by national retailers Kohls, Bob’s Discount Furniture, Christmas Tree Shops and Firestone, is one of the most desirable shopping centers in the local market given the property’s access and co-tenancy. Justin Smith, head of capital markets; Chris Peterson, vice president of capital markets; Sam Koonce, associate and Cole Van Gelder, analyst, oversaw the transaction which had Atlantic Capital Partners exclusively representing both buyer and seller.
Lane split coming to I-195 West at Washington Bridge
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is gearing up to install a lane split on I-195 West in East Providence. The lane split will be implemented Nov. 11 and will create a work zone in the middle of the Washington Bridge for its continued rehabilitation, according to RIDOT. RIDOT […]
