ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Amazon Posts 15% Q3 Sales Bump but Misses Revenue Targets and Warns of Q4 Slowdown, Touts ‘Rings of Power’ Viewing

By Todd Spangler
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21TSLL_0ipAHW6T00
Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Despite inflationary headwinds Amazon pulled in a double-digit increase in third-quarter sales, which were up 15% to $127.1 billion, but still came in shy of Wall Street revenue expectations.

The company expects growth to slow down considerably in Q4, projecting net sales for the year-end quarter to be between $140 billion and $148 billion, or to grow between 2% and 8% compared with Q4 2021.

For Q3, Amazon reported net income of $2.87 billion (down 9%), or earnings per share of 28 cents, after sustaining losses in the first half of 2022 due to its investment in e-vehicle company Rivian. Wall Street analysts on average expected Amazon to post Q3 sales of $127.45 billion and earnings per share of 21 cents.

Amazon shares tumbled as much as 20% in after-hours trading on the Q3 revenue miss and weak Q4 outlook. The company’s earnings report comes after tech giants Meta and Alphabet both missed Q3 targets on weak ad spending.

In reporting Q3 results, the ecommerce giant called out viewing of Prime Video’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” and its exclusive streaming of the NFL’s “Thursday Night Football” games. The eight-episode “Rings of Power” premiered Sept. 2; it’s the most expensive TV show ever made with an estimated $450 million budget (not including $250 million it paid in a licensing deal with J.R.R. Tolkien’s estate).

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” drew more than 25 million global viewers on its first day, the biggest debut in Prime Video history, and is nearing 100 million viewers to date, according to Amazon.

“There is obviously a lot happening in the macroeconomic environment, and we’ll balance our investments to be more streamlined without compromising our key long-term, strategic bets,” Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in announcing the results that the company was “encouraged by the steady progress we’re making on lowering costs in our stores fulfillment network, and have a set of initiatives that we’re methodically working through that we believe will yield a stronger cost structure for the business moving forward.”

Amazon has been taking steps to rein in costs. That said, the company earlier this month said it intends to hire 150,000 employees throughout the U.S. in full-time, part-time and seasonal roles across its operations network to handle the expected 2022 holiday-shopping surge.

In a relative bright spot for Amazon in Q3, advertising services revenue hit $9.55 billion, up 25% year over year, growing faster in the period than in the first half of 2022. The AWS cloud-services group posted revenue of $20.54 billion, up 27%, lower growth than in the first six months of the year. AWS segment operating income was $5.4 billion, compared with operating income of $4.9 billion in third quarter 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Scariest Movies Ever: Charlize Theron, Joseph Quinn, Jonathan Majors and More Stars Reveal Their Picks

It’s the most frightening time of the year. In other words, who doesn’t love celebrating Halloween with a horror movie? Here, Variety asked 17 Hollywood stars — including Charlize Theron, Jonathan Majors, Eddie Redmayne, Joseph Quinn and even Patti LuPone — to recall the scariest film they’ve ever seen. Though the 1990 adaptation of “It” wasn’t a movie, but a television miniseries, Theron and Majors quickly named the Stephen King rain-drain clown as something that has stayed with them for decades. “That clown!” Theron said. “I’ve never, ever been able to look at rain drainage since then. It has always haunted me.” Majors...
TEXAS STATE
Variety

Ryan Murphy Says Evan Peters Stayed in Character as Jeffrey Dahmer ‘for Months’ to Prepare for ‘Monster’

Although Evan Peters and Ryan Murphy have worked together for years, Peters was “terrified” to take on Netflix’s “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” “I really went back and forth on whether I should do it or not. I knew it was going to be incredibly dark and an incredible challenge,” Peters said during a panel Saturday with Murphy and co-stars Niecy Nash and Richard Jenkins. When he was sent the scripts, he watched Dahmer’s 1994 interview on “Dateline” in order to “dive into the psychology of that extreme side of human behavior.” During the four months of prep and six...
Variety

65 Smart Stocking Stuffers Under $25 That Prove Great Things Can Come in Small Packages

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Despite common thought, some of the best gifts throughout the holiday season are packed inside stockings rather than sitting under the tree. In a time where advanced devices like portable speakers and streaming sticks are small enough to fit in a boot, there’s no saying what hidden gems will be waiting over the fireplace on Christmas Day. Of course, some of the best stocking stuffers are the cute trinkets and accessories that people don’t think to buy for themselves. This Teeny...
Benzinga

Why Amazon Shares Are Diving

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading lower by 11.60% to $98.09 during Friday's pre-market session after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results and issued fourth-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates. What Happened?. Amazon reported third-quarter revenue of $127.1 billion, an increase of 15% year-over-year. The total came in shy...
WWD

Amazon Warns It May Make $0 Profit This Holiday

Amazon’s sales perked up in the third quarter, which is notable after a series of lackluster earnings. But the turnaround wasn’t enough to buoy shares in the face of a lower-than-expected forecast and disappointing growth in its cloud business. Fueled by Prime Day in July, the e-tail giant racked up $127.1 billion for a year-over-year gain of 15 percent. While it didn’t quite reach the $127.5 billion analysts estimated, it posted a profit of 28 cents a share, beating the 22 cents a share expected.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereThe...
Markets Insider

'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet

Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
Zacks.com

5 Consumer-Centric Stocks to Buy Ahead of Earnings Next Week

The third-quarter 2022 earnings season is gaining pace. Next week will be biggest this reporting cycle as more than 1,700 companies are lined up to release their financial numbers. So far, third-quarter 2022 earnings results are more in line with expectations. We have identified five U.S. consumer-centric (both consumer discretionary...
Zacks.com

4 MedTech Stocks Set to Outpace Q3 Earnings Estimates

The third-quarter 2022 reporting cycle of the Medical sector has just started. The sector primarily comprises pharma/biotech and medical device companies. The Earnings Trends report indicates that as of Oct 26, 23.2% of the companies in the Medical sector — representing 43% of the sector’s market capitalization — reported quarterly earnings. While 92% of participants beat on revenues, 84.6% outperformed on earnings. While revenues increased 7.5% year over year, earnings declined 1.8%. Overall, third-quarter earnings of the Medical sector are expected to fall 8.3%, while sales are expected to rise 3.8%.
Deseret News

Amazon stock plunges 14% after poor prediction for holiday quarter

Amazon shocked investors on Thursday after the company projected a drop in revenue for this holiday quarter, with shares dropping 14% in response during after-hours trading. The e-commerce powerhouse and other Big Tech companies are encountering the same issue — Americans are wary of spending freely with the looming threat of recession and investors are less willing to take risks as a result.
mmm-online.com

Q3 pharma earnings roundup: AbbVie, Sanofi and Gilead report financials

As earnings season continues on, three major pharma companies recently released their latest financial reports. AbbVie generated net revenues of $14.8 billion, marking an increase of 3.3% on a reported basis and 5.4% operationally. The company’s earnings per share during the quarter were $2.21, up 24.2% year-over-year. AbbVie benefited...
Fortune

Here’s what Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat is betting on as YouTube ad revenue slumps

Googleplex, the corporate headquarters complex of Google and its parent company Alphabet Inc. This year’s tech-stock slump continues as Google misses the mark on its latest earnings. But the tech giant is betting on the world’s pivot to a distributed workforce, hybrid work, and digital transformation, more than the next YouTube star, to help buoy future growth.
Business Insider

Amazon joins Big Tech's dark forecast for the rest of the year. It said next quarter's sales will be less than expected – and its stock just plummeted 17%

Amazon's shares dropped almost 20% after the company forecasted lighter-than-expected Q4 sales. Amazon's third-quarter results came closer to analysts' expectations. The tech giant posted operating income of $2.5 billion, down from $4.9 billion in the third quarter 2021. Amazon couldn't save Big Tech. The ecommerce king's shares were down more...
Benzinga

YouTube, Google Search Hit By Ad Pullbacks In Q3 — CFO Sees 'Larger Headwinds' From Strong Dollar Ahead

Advertiser pullbacks on YouTube, the video streaming service of Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG intensified in the third quarter. What Happened: Alphabet Chief Business Officer Philipp Schindler said on the third-quarter earnings call, “On the Q2 call, we noted a pullback in spend by some advertisers on YouTube network, and these pullbacks ... increased in the third quarter."
invezz.com

Amazon stock ‘overreacted’ to the Q3 report: buy the dip?

Amazon Web Services comes in well below the Street estimates in Q3. Gene Munster remains bullish on the Amazon stock for the long term. Shares of the tech behemoth tanked about 15% in after-hours trading. Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), on Thursday, said its profit from the closely followed “cloud” business...
Daily Mail

Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Variety

Variety

87K+
Followers
63K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy