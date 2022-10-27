Read full article on original website
kjluradio.com
Columbia Police investigate officer-involved shooting & apparent suicide on MU campus
The Columbia Police Department is investigating an apparent suicide and officer-involved shooting on the MU campus. The MU Police Department reports it was called to a medical incident Friday night around 9:25 in a parking lot south of Hearnes Center. As an officer was approaching a vehicle in the lot, he saw a man inside the vehicle holding a gun. The officer asked the man to put the gun down, but instead, he raised the gun and fired it. The MUPD officer responded by firing one round.
kjluradio.com
Two arrested in Jefferson City following custody exchange involving assault & a weapon
Two people are taken into custody in Jefferson City following a disturbance including a gun during a scheduled custody exchange. The Jefferson City Police Department reports officers were called to a home in the 3800 block of Oxford Drive Thursday night, just before 5 p.m. to investigate a domestic disturbance.
kjluradio.com
Trial date set for California man accused of selling fatal dose of Fentanyl to JC woman
A trial date is set for a Moniteau County man accused of selling a fatal dose of Fentanyl to a Jefferson City woman. It was earlier this week when a Cole County judge scheduled Travis Jaegers, of California, for a three-day jury trial to begin January 25, 2023. Jaegers is charged with second-degree murder, delivery of a controlled substance, and two counts of armed criminal action.
kjluradio.com
Boonville man arrested for punching woman who's seven-months pregnant
A Cooper County man is arrested for assaulting a pregnant woman. Brice Key, 21, of Boonville, was taken into custody Monday and charged with endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree domestic assault. He’s being held on a $15,000 bond. According to court records, officers were called to...
kjluradio.com
Road rage incident in Rosebud ends with assault, law enforcement searches for suspect
The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding the driver of a gray Dodge pickup truck involved in a road rage incident. The sheriff reports it was around 4:30 Saturday afternoon when the incident started on Highway 28, just east of Rosebud. The incident ended when both vehicles pulled into the Rosebud General Store. The driver of the pickup exited his vehicle and assaulted the other driver. The man was last seen traveling south on Danz Road.
kjluradio.com
Man involved in early morning, multi-county police chase identified but still at large
The Audrain County Sheriff’s Department has identified the man involved in an early morning multi-county police chase. Law enforcement continues to search for Michael Brooks, formerly of Mexico. Officials say it’s believed Brooks may now be staying in either the Auxvasse or Kingdom City area. Brooks is described as a white male. If you have information about his whereabouts, you’re urged to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-392-TIPS.
kjluradio.com
Search underway for suspect in pursuit in Audrain County this morning
Multiple agencies are searching for a suspect who fled from officers and crashed during a pursuit in rural Audrain County early this morning. The Audrain County Sheriff’s Office announced around 4:00 this morning that their deputies, as well as the Callaway and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Offices and the Missouri State Highway Patrol were searching for a suspect in the area of County Roads 823 and 821, south of Mexico.
kjluradio.com
Mexico Public School District cancels Friday classes over online threats of shooting
The Mexico Public School District cancels Friday classes due to a shooting threat. Screenshots of threats made against Mexico Middle and High Schools began circulating on social media Thursday evening. The district says it can’t confirm if the threats are credible, but all schools in the district will be closed...
kjluradio.com
Sunrise Beach sinkhole reemerges, officials say they have it under control
A Lake-area sinkhole returns, two months after MoDOT crews load it with rock. The Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District announced on social media that it has recently been “fielding calls regarding the sinkhole” on Route TT in front of Doctor’s Lawn and Landscape. The fire department says “MoDOT is handling the issue” and continues to monitor it.
kjluradio.com
Developers submit plans for $300 million Oasis at Lakeport project in Osage Beach
Developers hope that a $300 million project become a family-friendly tourist destination in the Lake of the Ozarks. On Thursday, developers announced their plan to build Oasis at Lakeport, a family resort and entertainment district that will be located along Highway 54, just west of Osage Beach. The plans have been submitted to the city.
