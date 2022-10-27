Read full article on original website
Some Western New York communities delaying winter parking restrictions due to mild weather
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some Western New York Communities are delaying winter parking restrictions. We're keeping track of which towns will implement these restrictions later than planned. Municipalities delaying their restrictions include the Town of Tonawanda, North Tonawanda, Leroy and Cheektowaga. However, the City of Tonawanda is already enforcing...
Dodging just a few raindrops for Halloween, Quite mild for the week ahead
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Expect a few widely scattered showers on Halloween, a few early in the morning, and then again a few more later at night. It does not, however, look like a washout at all with plenty of dry time. Highs will be in the lower 60s. Showers will linger into Tuesday morning, but as drier air returns, clouds will break yielding a peek or two sun by the time it sets late Tuesday afternoon. High pressure building in for the remainder of the week guarantees yet another great stretch of weather for early November. Temperatures top out well into the 60s and most days will feature an ample amount of sun. There's even a possibility of us reaching 70 degrees next weekend placing our high temperatures in record territory!
Buffalo’s Haunted History – A look back
AM Buffalo has been taking you along on a number of haunted history tours and today, Mason Winfield, supernatural historian and author joined them in studio. Together they take a look back at all the haunted tours they went on. Mason has a new book coming out called “The Ghost...
Areas of fog, light rain will slowly give way to partial clearing today.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cloudy skies with drizzle and fog this morning. Skies will clear late in the day with a little sunshine breaking out, highs in the low 60s. High temperatures will be above normal with dry weather Wednesday through Sunday. TUESDAY. MORNING: Cloudy with drizzle and fog,...
