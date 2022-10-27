ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
Centre Daily

Best NFL Week 8 Betting Promos, Bonus Codes & NFL Free Bets Offers Worth $4000+

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The theme of Week 8 in the NFL? Close matchups. Sunday and Monday’s slate of games include 10 of 13 matchups that have spreads of 3.5 points or less—last week that number was just four. That means players who log onto sports betting apps this weekend will have some tough decisions to make as they choose which side to bet on.
COLORADO STATE
Raleigh News & Observer

DraftKings Maryland Promo Code Snags $200 In Free Bets, $100K Bet Sweepstakes

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Bettors in Maryland will need to wait a little bit longer until online sports betting launches, but there’s tremendous an opportunity right now to start earning with the DraftKings Maryland promo code offer. What’s at stake? Just $200 in free bets, an entry into the DraftKings Maryland $100,000 Free Bet Sweepstakes and eventually complete access to one of the top Maryland sports betting apps.
MARYLAND STATE
MLive.com

DraftKings Sportsbook $200 promotion plus our Sunday Night Football pick

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NFL Week 8 Sunday Night Football features a great matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills, and the newest DraftKings Sportsbook...
CNET

Patriots vs. Jets Livestream: How to Watch NFL Week 8 Online Today

In a role reversal, the Patriots are floundering and look unsettled at the quarterback position while the Jets are playing smart football and have won four straight games. The Patriots have a genuine QB controversy on their hands after benching Mac Jones in favor of Bailey Zappe during the team's loss on Monday Night Football. Meanwhile, the Jets may have found stability at quarterback with Zach Wilson. The Patriots and Jets kick off on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) on CBS.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
TVGuide.com

Everything to Know About Watching Sports on Roku

Make sense of all the Roku sports channels and packages. If you're thinking about cutting the cord, there is no safer bet than Roku as your go-to streaming device. The platform is one of the most popular on the planet for set-top boxes, and for good reason. Not only are Roku devices affordable, but they also are compatible with all kinds of apps from popular streaming services and channels. That includes many of the essential services that sports fans need.

Comments / 0

Community Policy