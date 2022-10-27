Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Police say racial slur led to murder of Dothan businessman
Man arrested for assault of city bus driver
ALBANY — An Albany man has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault after trying to stab a city bus driver. In a news release, the Albany Police Department said they were called to the 600 block of Radium Springs Road on Oct. 18, where Tangia Mallard told officers that a male attempted to stab her while she was waiting for individuals to ride the city bus.
wdhn.com
Police search ends in arrest after nighttime burglary, HSCO
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— After a county-wide search, a Dothan man has been arrested and accused of a Thursday night burglary in Taylor, per the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. Christopher Franklin Fulford, 31, of Dothan, was arrested Friday afternoon after being accused of stealing two pieces of equipment from Turf Maintenance Co.
wtvy.com
Marianna man apprehended for 2018 murder
wtvy.com
Viewer submitted video of Tallahassee Shooting
Arrest made in connection to body found on Wiley Road
Da’Vhon Young, 40, has been arrested in connection to the homicide investigation on Wiley Road.
Doctor found guilty in Calhoun County murder case
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — A Calhoun County juror found a German doctor guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of his wife Friday. Daniel Belc allegedly shot and killed Judy Yoder Belc and put her body in the trunk of his car. The weeklong trial included harrowing evidence including Belc’s 911 call and testimony from […]
Post-Searchlight
Local murder still under investigation
The body of a 20-year-old man was found last Monday morning at a property on Fifth Avenue in Bainbridge, Ga. Bainbridge Police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are working on learning if the death was a homicide. Police have not publicly identified the man yet. Investigator Marc Esquivel says...
wfxl.com
Albany man arrested for trying to assault woman on bus
southgatv.com
Two Suspects Arrested for Murder in Albany
Johntavious Johnson, 18, was shot multiple times and pronounced dead on the scene on October 25, 2022, before 1:30 p.m., when officers responded to a shooting in the 700 block of W. 2nd Ave.Two male suspects, according to a witness, fled the scene in a 2008 Tan Toyota Corolla with camouflage on the hood.Draevion Albritten, a 17-year-old male, and a 15-year-old male juvenile were identified as the suspects.A third person suspected of being involved in this incident is being sought by police.
wfxl.com
Three suspects wanted for multiple counts of fraud
The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating these suspects for multiple counts of depositing fraudulent checks in Georgia and Florida. Ja’quez Walker. Keith Howard. Arthur Battle Jr. A cash reward is available for information leading to their arrest. If you have...
At least one person dead, others hurt in Tallahassee shooting incident
Tallahassee shooting: 1 dead, 8 wounded in Florida’s capital city
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — One person was killed and eight were wounded after a mass shooting Saturday night near the Florida State University campus in Tallahassee, authorities said. In a news release, the Tallahassee Police Department confirmed that one man was killed in the shooting, which occurred outside the Half-Time...
FHP: Gulf Breeze man caught with massive amount of drugs in Jackson County
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A Gulf Breeze man is facing 25 drug-related charges after he was caught with a wide variety of illicit substances while driving through Jackson County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said their Criminal Interdiction Unit pulled over a GMC Yukon on Interstate 10 Wednesday and that they had probable […]
WALB 10
Verdict reached in fatal Albany drag racing incident
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A verdict has been reached for the two men that were standing trial in connection to a fatal drag racing incident in 2019. Kameron Harris and Phillip Spearman, Jr. were found guilty on a racing charge. The two were found not guilty of homicide by vehicle,...
WALB 10
2 arrested in Albany shooting death, police looking for third suspect
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two juveniles were charged with murder after an 18-year-old was shot to death, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Draevion Albritten, 17, and another juvenile were charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of Johntavious Johnson, 18. Johnson was killed after he was shot multiple times on West 2nd Avenue on Tuesday.
alreporter.com
Incarcerated individual dies at Ventress Correctional Facility
Yet another incarcerated individual at an Alabama state prison has been confirmed dead by the Alabama Department of Corrections this week, according to a statement obtained by APR on Thursday. Charles Rocky Ramsey, a 36-year-old incarcerated man at Ventress Correctional Facility, was pronounced dead on Wednesday at the Barbour County...
wdhn.com
Halloween will mark one year since a Bellwood Community man was killed
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Halloween will mark one year since a Bellwood, Alabama man was fatally shot multiple times inside his home. The case remains “unsolved”. Authorities say “Devontia Demarius Wilkerson” was found around three o’clock on the afternoon of October 31st last year, but the 22-year-old may have been killed earlier in the day.
WCTV
New details released in body found on Wiley Road in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three days after a body was found on the side of a rural Leon County road, the sheriff’s office has released new details. According to a release sent around 9:30 Wednesday night, the victim was a 37-year-old white woman from Georgia. Investigators believe she knew the suspect, it added.
wtvy.com
Jackson County Sheriff adopts Feline Deputy ‘Sniper’
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When you think of animals in law enforcement, it’s usually K9 officers. However, at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, they’re doing things a little bit differently. Sheriff Donnie Edendfield recently adopted a nine-month old kitten as the office’s “Feline Deputy” named Sniper.
