Johntavious Johnson, 18, was shot multiple times and pronounced dead on the scene on October 25, 2022, before 1:30 p.m., when officers responded to a shooting in the 700 block of W. 2nd Ave.Two male suspects, according to a witness, fled the scene in a 2008 Tan Toyota Corolla with camouflage on the hood.Draevion Albritten, a 17-year-old male, and a 15-year-old male juvenile were identified as the suspects.A third person suspected of being involved in this incident is being sought by police.

ALBANY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO