Browns Rule out Three key Players for MNF Against Bengals
Cleveland Browns will be without three key starters against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Bengals coach: receiver Ja’Marr Chase (hip) not headed to IR
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase will not be placed on injured reserve while he deals with a hip injury,
NFL Odds: Bengals vs. Browns prediction, odds and pick – 10/31/2022
The Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns will engage in the Battle of Ohio at FirstEnergy Stadium on Monday Night. Are you ready for some football? Well, it’s time for a ClutchPoints party as we look at our NFL odds series and deliver a rowdy Bengals-Browns prediction and pick.
Kids across Cincinnati area dressing as Bengals QB Joe Burrow for Halloween
CINCINNATI — With football season in full swing, one costume in particular has become popular among kids in Cincinnati for Halloween: Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Following last season's run to the Super Bowl and his accomplishments so far in 2022, 'Joe Cool' has become an inspiration for Halloween costumes across the tristate area.
Bengals on high alert for Nick Chubb and his ‘video game super powers’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Nick Chubb has the Bengals’ attention. The star running back has been at the center of the Browns’ recent success in the rivalry, going 7-1 (6-1 with him in the lineup) since they drafted him in 2018. He’s rushed for 662 yards (5.5 yards...
3 reasons the Cleveland Browns are screwed on Monday Night against the Cincinnati Bengals
The Cleveland Browns may be screwed come Monday Night against the Cinncinatti Bengals. The Cleveland Browns’ hopes of making the playoff are fading away right in front of their very eyes. To get back on track, the 2-5 team has got to start playing better and executing the game plan more. The team has their-in-state rivals on Monda Night Football, the Cincinnati Bengals.
College GameDay Is Getting Crushed For 2 Awful Unanimous Predictions Saturday
College football fans are crushing Kirk Herbstreit and the rest of the College GameDay crew for two awful unanimous predictions made this Saturday morning. Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Stephen A. Smith all predicted Cincinnati would beat UCF and Oklahoma State would take down Kansas State. Both predictions proved...
Chiefs, Rams expected to pursue edge rushing help
The most notable pass rusher that has the best chance of being moved within the next several days appears to be Denver’s Bradley Chubb. Indeed, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com classifies the 2-5 Broncos as the most likely team to make a trade, and he further reports that one club has offered Denver a package headlined by a first-round pick in exchange for Chubb. Even though two of Chubb’s first four professional seasons were marred by injury, his fifth season has proven that, when healthy, he is one of the game’s better edge defenders. Through seven games in 2022, he has posted 5.5. sacks and two forced fumbles.
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen announce divorce
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have finalized their divorce, they announced Friday, ending the 13-year marriage between two superstars who respectively reached the pinnacles of football and fashion. Divorce documents were filed Friday in Glades County, Florida, a rural location near Lake Okeechobee far from the big-city limelight, according...
Milwaukee plays Detroit, aims for 5th straight home win
Detroit Pistons (2-5, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (5-0, first in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -12.5; over/under is 229. BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts Detroit looking to extend its four-game home winning streak. Milwaukee finished 12-4 in Central Division action and 27-14 at home a...
QB Tannehill out for Titans
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Rookie quarterback Malik Willis will make his first NFL start Sunday for the Tennessee Titans in Houston against the Texans. The Titans downgraded 11-year veteran Ryan Tannehill on Saturday from questionable to out because of illness and the right ankle he injured in last week's win over Indianapolis. Tannehill missed only one snap but left the stadium wearing a walking boot. He did not practice Wednesday or Friday for the Titans (4-2).
UCF vs. Cincinnati: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The UCF Knights haven't won a game against the Cincinnati Bearcats since Nov. 17 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. UCF and Cincinnati will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at FBC Mortgage Stadium. The Knights have a defense that allows only 17.14 points per game, so Cincinnati's offense will have their work cut out for them.
