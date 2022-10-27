ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WLWT 5

Kids across Cincinnati area dressing as Bengals QB Joe Burrow for Halloween

CINCINNATI — With football season in full swing, one costume in particular has become popular among kids in Cincinnati for Halloween: Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Following last season's run to the Super Bowl and his accomplishments so far in 2022, 'Joe Cool' has become an inspiration for Halloween costumes across the tristate area.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

3 reasons the Cleveland Browns are screwed on Monday Night against the Cincinnati Bengals

The Cleveland Browns may be screwed come Monday Night against the Cinncinatti Bengals. The Cleveland Browns’ hopes of making the playoff are fading away right in front of their very eyes. To get back on track, the 2-5 team has got to start playing better and executing the game plan more. The team has their-in-state rivals on Monda Night Football, the Cincinnati Bengals.
CLEVELAND, OH
Pro Football Rumors

Chiefs, Rams expected to pursue edge rushing help

The most notable pass rusher that has the best chance of being moved within the next several days appears to be Denver’s Bradley Chubb. Indeed, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com classifies the 2-5 Broncos as the most likely team to make a trade, and he further reports that one club has offered Denver a package headlined by a first-round pick in exchange for Chubb. Even though two of Chubb’s first four professional seasons were marred by injury, his fifth season has proven that, when healthy, he is one of the game’s better edge defenders. Through seven games in 2022, he has posted 5.5. sacks and two forced fumbles.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kearney Hub

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen announce divorce

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have finalized their divorce, they announced Friday, ending the 13-year marriage between two superstars who respectively reached the pinnacles of football and fashion. Divorce documents were filed Friday in Glades County, Florida, a rural location near Lake Okeechobee far from the big-city limelight, according...
FLORIDA STATE
9&10 News

Milwaukee plays Detroit, aims for 5th straight home win

Detroit Pistons (2-5, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (5-0, first in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -12.5; over/under is 229. BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts Detroit looking to extend its four-game home winning streak. Milwaukee finished 12-4 in Central Division action and 27-14 at home a...
DETROIT, MI
Kearney Hub

QB Tannehill out for Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Rookie quarterback Malik Willis will make his first NFL start Sunday for the Tennessee Titans in Houston against the Texans. The Titans downgraded 11-year veteran Ryan Tannehill on Saturday from questionable to out because of illness and the right ankle he injured in last week's win over Indianapolis. Tannehill missed only one snap but left the stadium wearing a walking boot. He did not practice Wednesday or Friday for the Titans (4-2).
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

UCF vs. Cincinnati: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

The UCF Knights haven't won a game against the Cincinnati Bearcats since Nov. 17 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. UCF and Cincinnati will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at FBC Mortgage Stadium. The Knights have a defense that allows only 17.14 points per game, so Cincinnati's offense will have their work cut out for them.
CINCINNATI, OH

