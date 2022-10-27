Read full article on original website
Strong Local Trust in Nordic Wallets and Banks Is Moat for Big Tech
Most Nordic countries have at least one nationwide payment scheme to which all financial institutions (FIs) are party. The idea is that a common rule book and shared messaging standard will facilitate payments between any two banks regardless of their unique internal systems. But when it comes to cross-border, multi-currency...
Treasurers Will Have ‘Cloud Moment’ as Real-Time Payments Gain Traction
As Modern Treasury Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer Matt Marcus sees it, over the next few years, the payments sector will see seismic shifts as transactions make the leap to near-instant settlement and widespread usage. Speaking with PYMNTS, Marcus said he’s grown used to rapid change, especially in the four...
Western Union Partners NymCard for Payments Expansion in UAE
Cross-border money transfer firm Western Union announced on Thursday (Oct. 27) its new partnership with payment platform NymCard. With the new alliance, international money transfer services will have the opportunity to spread to areas of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that were previously limited. According to the announcement, NymCard customers...
Cashfree Payments Unveils New Tool for Digital Lending
India’s Cashfree Payments has debuted a new tool it says is designed to help non-banking financial companies meet the country’s new digital lending rules. According to a news release emailed to PYMNTS Thursday (Oct. 27), the company’s disbursement and collections solution can create lender escrows, manage partnerships with lending service providers and handle things like borrower identity and bank account verification.
Uncertain Times Shift CFO Focus From Growth to Profitability
From a CFO's standpoint, the past year has seen an unmistakable change in the metrics and key performance indicators (KPIs) that matter most to businesses and their investors. Bitpay CFO Jagruti Solanki, COVU CFO Subodh Karnad and Riskonnect CFO David Rockvam told PYMNTS that can be seen in how firms are moving from a sole focus on revenue and growth KPIs to placing a greater emphasis on profitability and financial returns — all while keeping a close eye on the expense pool.
This Week in Payments: Money20/20 Attendees Talk of Industry Trends
The news in the payments world this week was all about Amazon, Money20/20 and the topics discussed at that global FinTech event in Las Vegas: “embedded everything,” compliance, fraud and access to capital. Treasury Prime Co-founder and CEO Chris Dean joined PYMNTS’ Karen Webster to discuss these topics...
Boost Mobile Targets Underbanked Consumers With OmniMoney
Boost Mobile is entering the financial service sector with the launch of OmniMoney, a tool that offers underbanked consumers a free digital money account and debit card. “We’re looking to provide basic services for historically excluded communities — where 60 million Americans are underbanked,” Boost Mobile CEO Stephen Stokols said in a news release Thursday (Oct. 27).
39% of US Consumers Now Use at Least One FinTech Service
Neobanks, nonbanks, and a host of other constructs fall under the heading “FinTech,” and while broadly popular with the digital-first economy, specific user profiles emerge on closer examination. PYMNTS analyzed this in “The Disbursements Satisfaction 2022: The Role of FinTechs,” a collaboration with Ingo Money, and part of...
B2B's OnlineCheckWriter Launches Credit Card Processing
B2B payments company OnlineCheckWriter.com has released a credit card payment facility for businesses, letting them pay any payee, even ones that don't take credit cards. As the Texas company said in a news release Sunday (Oct. 30), small businesses traditionally relied on time-consuming payment methods, with their vendors and suppliers paying transaction charges to accept credit card payments. This new feature removes transaction charges for receiving card payments, the release said.
OCC to Open Office of Financial Technology
Noting the rapidly changing banking landscape, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has announced it will establish an Office of Financial Technology next year. The new office will include the existing Office of Innovation, which the OCC established in 2016, and will build upon its efforts to support “responsible financial innovation,” the OCC said Thursday (Oct. 27) in a press release.
Indian B2B Marketplace Udaan Raises $120M
Indian B2B marketplace Udaan has reportedly raised $120 million and aims to go public in 12 to 18 months. This round brings the total amount of capital raised by Udaan to $350 million, Deal Street Asia reported Friday (Oct. 28), citing an internal memo by Udaan Chief Financial Officer Aditya Pande.
Raisin UK Migrates to ClearBank Embedded Banking Platform
Investment and savings platform Raisin has migrated its United Kingdom platform to banking infrastructure provider ClearBank. In this new collaboration, ClearBank will underpin the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS)-protected account used by Raisin UK customers and will provide access to payment rails through its embedded banking platform, ClearBank said Thursday (Oct. 27) in a press release.
Tech and Teamwork Help Companies Prepare to Go Public
When companies intend to grow even as the macroeconomic environment is taking a downturn, there is a lot of work to be done. ZenBusiness CFO Katie Royce has been putting in place systems and processes that will help the company keep growing and prepare for an initial public offering (IPO).
FinTech IPO Index Posts 4% Gain as Software Firms Surge
Earnings season will be the tell, of course, as to how long the FinTech IPO rally lasts. But even with the volatility of daily trading headed into the end of the week, even with a bumpy Thursday, software as a service is sparking renewed investor attention, and, indeed, enthusiasm. Across...
El Salvador’s Bitcoin Remittances Drop Again Despite Potential Savings
Low-cost remittances were one of the key selling points Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele cited when announcing the law that made bitcoin a legal tender in the Central American nation a year ago. By using bitcoin transfers through the national Chivo digital wallet, Bukele said that the country could save a...
IT Services Firm NAM Info Debuts AI-Backed AP and AR Platform
IT services and talent management company NAM Info has entered the artificial intelligence (AI) space with the debut of an accounts payable (AP) and Accounts Receivable (AR) AI co-worker. According to a Saturday (Oct. 29) news release, the product — dubbed APAR — was developed with AI-based accounting solutions company...
Fidelity: 58% of Investors Have Money in Crypto
A rocky cryptocurrency market hasn’t been enough to dissuade people from investing in digital currency, a new survey by Fidelity Investments found. The company’s findings — released Thursday (Oct. 27) — showed that 58% of institutional investors invested in digital assets during the first half of 2022, a six-point increase from the prior year, while 74% plan to invest in the future.
Study Shows Tech-Averse Consumers Most Interested in Crypto Payments
It might sound counterintuitive, but the least tech-friendly consumers are the ones most likely to use cryptocurrency for payments. Released in October, PYMNTS’ report, “Shopping With Cryptocurrency: Tech-Driven Consumers Drive Market Acceptance,” divided consumers into three groups: Basic-Tech; Mainstream; and Tech-Driven. The report, a collaboration with BitPay,...
Report: Macroeconomic Slowdown Expected to Reduce Payments Growth
Macroeconomic headwinds reportedly may begin weighing on the B2B payments sector. For example, B2B payments technology and services provider Fleetcor Technologies faces the primary challenge of a macroeconomic slowdown that will reduce payments growth, Seeking Alpha reported Wednesday (Oct. 26). The company has also been coping with rising interest rates...
British Court Shuts Down Crypto Trading Firm PGI Global UK
Cryptocurrency trading firm PGI Global UK Ltd was shut down by the United Kingdom’s High Court Sept. 13, with the court saying that the company failed to cooperate with an investigation by U.K. government agency The Insolvency Service. An official receiver has been appointed liquidator of the company, The...
