Berkshire County, MA

Leaked memo details vaccine booster mandate for Berkshire Health Systems, county’s largest employer

By WAMC Northeast Public Radio
wamc.org
 3 days ago
wamc.org

Springfield will look at community choice energy aggregation

A group of City Councilors in Springfield, Massachusetts plan to file legislation that could lower what residents pay for electricity. The bill, if passed, would authorize Springfield to seek state approval to participate in municipal energy aggregation, also referred to as community choice aggregation. That is a process where a municipality purchases electricity in bulk from a competitive supplier on behalf of its residents and businesses.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WNAW 94.7

Why are MA Residents Displaying Purple Porch Lights in October?

If you have been driving around lately, you may have seen purple lights displayed outside of people's homes. I for one have seen purple lights integrated into other Halloween decorations and lights throughout the Berkshires including Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and Lee. This makes sense as purple looks good against orange and red to celebrate and support Halloween.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wamc.org

EPA leader praises cleanup at contaminated IBM site

The head of the Environmental Protection Agency visited the former IBM facility in Lake Katrine today. EPA Administrator Michael Regan showcased state and federal efforts to clean up a superfund site, including cancer-causing asbestos, left by IBM, the former owner of the site. Regan says the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package paved the way for localities to clean up such sites with federal funding.
LAKE KATRINE, NY
wamc.org

10/28/22 RT Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Cohoes City Director of Operations Theresa Bourgeois and President and CEO of The Business Council of New York State Heather Mulligan.
theberkshireedge.com

Great Barrington receives $3.2 million state grant for affordable housing site

Great Barrington — The town will receive a $3.2 million grant from the state for infrastructure costs for an affordable housing development. The development is located on North Plain Road in Housatonic and is a project between the town and Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity, and is planned to include 19 affordable energy-efficient homes on the 7.25-acre site.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
WWLP

8 local healthcare heroes honored in Holyoke

Thursday night marked the 6th Annual Healthcare Heroes of Western Massachusetts ceremony. The Healthcare Heroes program was created back in 2017. It sheds a bright light on the outstanding work that is being done across a broad spectrum of health and wellness services, as well as the institutions and individuals providing that care.
HOLYOKE, MA

