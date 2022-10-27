Leaked memo details vaccine booster mandate for Berkshire Health Systems, county’s largest employer

Read full article on original website
Related
wamc.org
At low risk now, but Springfield's health commissioner expects COVID cases to climb
The city of Springfield, Massachusetts is hoping to entice more of its residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as winter approaches. Springfield has recently seen a decrease in new COVID-19 cases with 192 confirmed infections recorded during the week of October 16th, down from 328 new cases the week before.
In Accordance With New Massachusetts Law, Pittsfield Announces Plan For Disposal Of Mattresses
You may remember being warned about a new Massachusetts law that affects the proper disposal of mattresses. Well, that time has arrived. Effective on Nov. 1, mattresses and other textile items are being banned from landfills. The City of Pittsfield has a plan, though. On Tuesday, Public Works Commissioner Ricardo...
New state law takes effect Tuesday that changes what you throw away
A new state law takes effect on Tuesday that changes what you are allowed to throw in your trash.
Professor speaks in Holyoke to discuss future status of Puerto Ricans
An audience at the Holyoke Public Library showed deep interest on Saturday in what Puerto Rican educator and scholar Charles Venator-Santiago had to say about the future status of Puerto Ricans.
Health official warns of surge in RSV cases
Medical centers across the country have been seeing an uptick in patients with various pediatric respiratory illnesses including Respiratory Syncytial Virus.
wamc.org
Springfield will look at community choice energy aggregation
A group of City Councilors in Springfield, Massachusetts plan to file legislation that could lower what residents pay for electricity. The bill, if passed, would authorize Springfield to seek state approval to participate in municipal energy aggregation, also referred to as community choice aggregation. That is a process where a municipality purchases electricity in bulk from a competitive supplier on behalf of its residents and businesses.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties October 30, 2022 edition
Popowich Family Investments LLC, to Popco Real Estate LLC, 66 Ramah Circle South, $450,000. Christopher R. Mader to David North, 88 Doane Ave., $283,000.
Amtrak’s Valley Flyer Passenger Service to stay in western Massachusetts
MassDOT announced Friday night the Amtrak's Valley Flyer Passenger Service in Northampton will become permanent fixture here in western Massachusetts.
Why are MA Residents Displaying Purple Porch Lights in October?
If you have been driving around lately, you may have seen purple lights displayed outside of people's homes. I for one have seen purple lights integrated into other Halloween decorations and lights throughout the Berkshires including Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and Lee. This makes sense as purple looks good against orange and red to celebrate and support Halloween.
wamc.org
North Adams commits $500,000 to feasibility study on crumbling flood control system
Local leaders and citizens groups like the Hoosic River Revival have long sought to replace the crumbling concrete chutes that channel the waterway through North Adams. Mayor Jennifer Macksey said the money represents the city’s commitment to an overdue project largely funded by outside entities. “We are in the...
wamc.org
EPA leader praises cleanup at contaminated IBM site
The head of the Environmental Protection Agency visited the former IBM facility in Lake Katrine today. EPA Administrator Michael Regan showcased state and federal efforts to clean up a superfund site, including cancer-causing asbestos, left by IBM, the former owner of the site. Regan says the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package paved the way for localities to clean up such sites with federal funding.
wamc.org
10/28/22 RT Panel
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Cohoes City Director of Operations Theresa Bourgeois and President and CEO of The Business Council of New York State Heather Mulligan.
Stop & Shop awarded inclusion award in Chicopee
Stop & Shop hosts Viability Inc. for an award presentation highlighting its store's work to hire on Friday.
Baker-Polito to notify Pittsfield of $100M grants
Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito will be joined by state and local officials in Pittsfield Wednesday, to announce over $100 million dollars in grant awards, made through the Community One Stop for the Growth application portal.
28 Western Massachusetts recruits graduate from Springfield fire academy
SPRINGFIELD — Twenty-eight of the state’s newest firefighters celebrated on Friday their completion of a 10-week training program at the Massachusetts Fire Academy’s Springfield campus. Before a gathering of family, friends and departmental colleagues, members of Academy Class 29 cheered when State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey...
theberkshireedge.com
Great Barrington receives $3.2 million state grant for affordable housing site
Great Barrington — The town will receive a $3.2 million grant from the state for infrastructure costs for an affordable housing development. The development is located on North Plain Road in Housatonic and is a project between the town and Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity, and is planned to include 19 affordable energy-efficient homes on the 7.25-acre site.
Vehicle rollover with 5 occupants extracted in Springfield
Springfield Fire Department was sent to Page Blvd. for a vehicle rollover with 5 occupants on Sunday.
Governor Baker in Pittsfield announced $143M awarded in infrastructure projects for more than 150 communities
Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito joined state and local officials in Pittsfield Wednesday, to announce over $100 million in grant awards, made through the Community One Stop for the Growth application portal.
8 local healthcare heroes honored in Holyoke
Thursday night marked the 6th Annual Healthcare Heroes of Western Massachusetts ceremony. The Healthcare Heroes program was created back in 2017. It sheds a bright light on the outstanding work that is being done across a broad spectrum of health and wellness services, as well as the institutions and individuals providing that care.
Mattress disposal program in Pittsfield begins November 1
The Pittsfield Department of Public Services and Utilities has partnered with Tough Stuff Recycling (TSR) to offer a curbside pickup service for mattresses in the city.
Comments / 3