ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caught in Southie

Anthem of the Seas docked in Southie

Caught in Southie
Caught in Southie
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IYdBj_0ipADMwx00

Did you glimpse the ginormous ship docked at the Raymond Flynn Cruiseport? Well, she’s Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas, and she is the largest ship to cruise in Boston Harbor. It’s also one of the largest cruise ships in the world, complete with four pools, 18 restaurants, a roller rink, bumper cars, and more.

The ship has 4,180 passengers and is heading out for a cruise soon!

Image via Charlie Nutting – make sure to give him a follow on Instagram!

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Photographing Boston in the 80s on the cusp of change

In 1985, Jack Lueders-Booth was one of five photographers commissioned to photograph the southern route of Boston's oldest elevated train line ahead of its planned replacement. "It was the brainchild of Linda Swartz, who became aware that the south section of the Orange Line was scheduled for demolition and rerouting because it was dangerous and dilapidated," Jack tells me, speaking on a video call from his studio in the city. "It was an eyesore, basically. But an inadvertent consequence was that it provided affordable housing because not many people wanted to live there."
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Monday, October 31: Free Stuff!

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Food is expensive. Gas is expensive. Inflation is high, and enthusiasm for spending is down. So, what can you do and see in Greater Boston – for FREE? We have ideas. Shayna Seymour shares the perks for anyone celebrating a birthday – free food! Anthony Everett takes a hike with a Boston man who maps walking trails and makes them available for (yes) free. We explore free public art all over Boston. And is your name Isabella? There’s a Boston museum where that will get you in for free.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

From Dropkick Murphys to Bob Dylan, these 20 songs are about Massachusetts

Whether it’s the dunes on the Cape or cruising down the Turnpike, artists over the years have found inspiration from Massachusetts. Boston is a musical city with the famed Berklee College of Music producing talented professionals year after year — such as John Mayer and many other Grammy-winning artists. Aerosmith and James Taylor gained international fame and they got their start in the state. But some artists never even visited the state before recording songs dedicated to the Bay State.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

5 Things You Should Know This Week – October 31st

Beware of little ghosts and goblins (and their parents) roaming the streets in search for Halloween candy. East and West Broadway will be filled with trick or treaters on Monday, October 31st from 4pm-6pm picking up candy from local businesses and residences. So be warned! This event is free and is hosted by the members of the South Boston Chamber of Commerce. A special pedestrian traffic flow has been requested. You can get the details.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Something New in the Neighborhood: Vester

Eating well + feeling good. When it comes to breakfast and lunch in South Boston, there’s a new choice! Enter Vester – located at 105 West First Street in the lobby of CRISPR Therapeutics! Inspired by the tradition of Danish simplicity, Vester offers quality, seasonal, clean options for mindful eating. So what exactly does that mean – delicious, locally sourced ingredients in the form of simple options for breakfast and lunch.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

FBI to announce ‘significant development’ in case of oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Mass.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Boston Division is expected to announce a “significant development” in connection with an investigation into the oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts on Monday. Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division, will make the announcement alongside Massachusetts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two people injured in Dorchester shooting

BOSTON — Two people have suffered injuries after a shooting on Hancock Street in Dorchester on Sunday morning, according to police. Police responded to a call just before 6:00 a.m. There is no word on the victims conditions. No arrests have been made, and an investigation is on going.
BOSTON, MA
bostonagentmagazine.com

New luxury Back Bay residence opens for occupancy

A newly constructed luxury residence at 212 Stuart St. is open to residents. Located at the intersection of Back Bay and Bay Village, 212 Stuart St. is Greystar Real Estate Partners’ first ground-up development in Boston. The previously vacant lot now houses a 19-story building with more than 1,200...
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Caught in Southie

Boston, MA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
456K+
Views
ABOUT

Caught in Southie brings you the latest neighborhood news about South Boston, MA. Rich in history, even richer in characters, South Boston is the best place to live. From its gritty roots to its influx of new residents, it is the melting pot of all you want a city to be. We live and breathe Southie – that’s our mission.

 https://caughtinsouthie.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy