Anthem of the Seas docked in Southie

Did you glimpse the ginormous ship docked at the Raymond Flynn Cruiseport? Well, she’s Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas, and she is the largest ship to cruise in Boston Harbor. It’s also one of the largest cruise ships in the world, complete with four pools, 18 restaurants, a roller rink, bumper cars, and more.

The ship has 4,180 passengers and is heading out for a cruise soon!

Image via Charlie Nutting – make sure to give him a follow on Instagram!