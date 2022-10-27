Read full article on original website
Cashfree Payments Unveils New Tool for Digital Lending
India’s Cashfree Payments has debuted a new tool it says is designed to help non-banking financial companies meet the country’s new digital lending rules. According to a news release emailed to PYMNTS Thursday (Oct. 27), the company’s disbursement and collections solution can create lender escrows, manage partnerships with lending service providers and handle things like borrower identity and bank account verification.
Treasurers Will Have ‘Cloud Moment’ as Real-Time Payments Gain Traction
As Modern Treasury Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer Matt Marcus sees it, over the next few years, the payments sector will see seismic shifts as transactions make the leap to near-instant settlement and widespread usage. Speaking with PYMNTS, Marcus said he’s grown used to rapid change, especially in the four...
This Week in Payments: Money20/20 Attendees Talk of Industry Trends
The news in the payments world this week was all about Amazon, Money20/20 and the topics discussed at that global FinTech event in Las Vegas: “embedded everything,” compliance, fraud and access to capital. Treasury Prime Co-founder and CEO Chris Dean joined PYMNTS’ Karen Webster to discuss these topics...
Uncertain Times Shift CFO Focus From Growth to Profitability
From a CFO's standpoint, the past year has seen an unmistakable change in the metrics and key performance indicators (KPIs) that matter most to businesses and their investors. Bitpay CFO Jagruti Solanki, COVU CFO Subodh Karnad and Riskonnect CFO David Rockvam told PYMNTS that can be seen in how firms are moving from a sole focus on revenue and growth KPIs to placing a greater emphasis on profitability and financial returns — all while keeping a close eye on the expense pool.
Indian B2B Marketplace Udaan Raises $120M
Indian B2B marketplace Udaan has reportedly raised $120 million and aims to go public in 12 to 18 months. This round brings the total amount of capital raised by Udaan to $350 million, Deal Street Asia reported Friday (Oct. 28), citing an internal memo by Udaan Chief Financial Officer Aditya Pande.
PayPal Clarifies Misinterpretation of Acceptable Use Policy
Two weeks after a widely reported furor over reports of a policy that threatened to fine users for sharing what the company determined to be misinformation, PayPal has issued a statement clarifying its position on “appropriate behavior” and fines. In a statement emailed to PYMNTS, the California-based FinTech...
Benzinga
Fidelity Macro Expert Puzzled With Fed's Extreme Actions: 'Inflation Will Presumably No Longer Be Clear, Present Danger'
Jurrien Timmer, the director of global macro in Fidelity's Global Asset Allocation Division, has raised questions on why the U.S. Federal Reserve is committing to an extreme policy when inflation will no longer pose danger. What Happened: Timmer pointed out that the Treasury Inflation-Protected Security market and the Federal Reserve’s...
Apple’s Services Growth Dips to 5% as Ads and Games Slow
For Apple, the ecosystem is taking shape, but the services business shows a slowdown. FX rates are a headwind, to be sure, and so is lapping strong growth seen in years past. In a fiscal fourth quarter that showed total paid subscriptions at more than 900 million, up 155 million in the past 12 months and double the installed base three years ago, Apple’s revenue from the services segment was $19.2 billion, up 5%.
Boost Mobile Targets Underbanked Consumers With OmniMoney
Boost Mobile is entering the financial service sector with the launch of OmniMoney, a tool that offers underbanked consumers a free digital money account and debit card. “We’re looking to provide basic services for historically excluded communities — where 60 million Americans are underbanked,” Boost Mobile CEO Stephen Stokols said in a news release Thursday (Oct. 27).
FinTech IPO Index Posts 4% Gain as Software Firms Surge
Earnings season will be the tell, of course, as to how long the FinTech IPO rally lasts. But even with the volatility of daily trading headed into the end of the week, even with a bumpy Thursday, software as a service is sparking renewed investor attention, and, indeed, enthusiasm. Across...
Wheat prices soar after Russia pulls out of grain deal; eurozone inflation expected to hit new record – business live
Wheat futures in Chicago jump 7.7% to two-week high, as Russia’s move threatens to push global food prices even higher
39% of US Consumers Now Use at Least One FinTech Service
Neobanks, nonbanks, and a host of other constructs fall under the heading “FinTech,” and while broadly popular with the digital-first economy, specific user profiles emerge on closer examination. PYMNTS analyzed this in “The Disbursements Satisfaction 2022: The Role of FinTechs,” a collaboration with Ingo Money, and part of...
B2B's OnlineCheckWriter Launches Credit Card Processing
B2B payments company OnlineCheckWriter.com has released a credit card payment facility for businesses, letting them pay any payee, even ones that don't take credit cards. As the Texas company said in a news release Sunday (Oct. 30), small businesses traditionally relied on time-consuming payment methods, with their vendors and suppliers paying transaction charges to accept credit card payments. This new feature removes transaction charges for receiving card payments, the release said.
Blockchain.com Valuation Could Shrink by $10B, Report Says
Crypto trading platform Blockchain.com is considering a “down round” of funding that could slash the company’s value from the $14 billion it reached this year. That’s according to a report Sunday (Oct. 30) by Bloomberg News, citing sources familiar with the matter. Although the potential round...
AutoNation Reports New Vehicle Sales at ‘Recessionary Levels’
Retail sales of both new and used vehicles remain below historical levels due to inventory constraints, executives of automotive retailer AutoNation reported Thursday (Oct. 27) during the company’s quarterly earnings call. During the quarter ended Sept. 30, the retailer’s new vehicle sales were down 5% and its used vehicle...
Money Transfer Firm Wise Lands $347M in Capital
British money transfer firm Wise has received $300 million pounds (about $347.1 million) via a syndicated debt facility from the United Kingdom branch of California’s Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). The debt investment was a joint effort between SVB and six other banks, according to published reports Thursday (Oct. 27).
UK Car Retailer Cazoo Ditches EU Market to Ease Path to Profitability
Following last month’s announcement that it is pulling out of the mainland European market to focus its attentions on the United Kingdom, British online auto marketplace Cazoo announced Thursday (Oct. 27) that the withdrawal is expected to be complete by the end of the year. In a third-quarter earnings...
Trading Not Part of Singapore’s Crypto Hub Ambitions
In the latest sign that Singapore is looking to shake off its reputation as a regulatory haven for the crypto industry, Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said he was more interested in protecting investors than attracting crypto firms with lax rules. “We have to...
Zuckerberg Doubles-Down on Costly Metaverse Bet as Stock Slumps to 7-Year Low
Another quarter, another huge earnings miss, another massive profit slide, and another nearly 20% drop in Meta’s share price. And there’s the metaverse right in the heart of it, with Meta’s Reality Labs division — home of Horizon Worlds, the $1,500 Quest Pro virtual reality (VR) headset, and all things metaverse and augmented reality — gouging a $3.67 billion hole in the company’s earnings. That’s $9 billion sunk in the first three quarters, suggesting that CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s prediction that the company would spend $10 billion to $15 billion annually for the next decade is going to come out on the high side of that range.
BEA Reports 2.6% Growth in Real GDP in Q3
After dipping in the first and second quarters, real gross domestic product (GDP) rose at an annual rate of 2.6% in the third quarter, according to an “advance” estimate released by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). The increase in real GDP was...
