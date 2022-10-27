ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

krcu.org

Midterms: What’s On The Ballot For Nov. 8th, and How It Will Affect You

Midterms are approaching, and with controversial topics on the ballot like the legalization of recreational marijuana and increasing police funding, it’s important student voters understand what to expect at the polls. On the ballot this year, alongside many state representative and judge candidates, are four amendments and a voting...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment creating strange political bedfellows

The Missouri Baptist Convention and Pro-Choice Missouri don’t often find themselves on the same team.  Same for the Missouri NAACP and Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys.  But this year, each is part of an ideologically scattershot constellation of organizations and elected officials that have come out of the woodwork in recent weeks to urge Missourians […] The post Opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment creating strange political bedfellows appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
mycouriertribune.com

Missouri’s Minimum Wage Among the Highest in the Nation

With decades-high inflation eroding incomes, families around the country are struggling to make ends meet. The problem is especially pronounced for those in minimum wage jobs, as the federal minimum wage stands at $7.25 an hour - and in 20 states, the minimum wage matches the federal figure. Still, in...
MISSOURI STATE
koamnewsnow.com

What the recreational weed amendment means for Missouri

JOPLIN, Mo. – As November 8 approaches, those debating whether or not Missouri should legalize recreational cannabis are speaking up. KOAM’s Segun Bamidele has the latest. If passed, the constitutional amendment will remove state prohibitions on purchasing, possessing, consuming, using, delivering, manufacturing and selling marijuana for personal use for adults over the age of 21.
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Missouri hunters harvest 8 black bears this year

Missouri hunters harvest eight black bears during this year’s hunting season. The Missouri Department of Conservation reports more than 5,800 hunters applied for bear-hunting permits but only 400 are allotted through a random drawing. Missouri residents are restricted to hunting in three designated Bear Management Zones. All eight bears were harvested in Zone One, which is located in extreme southwest Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Most dangerous lake in U.S. located in Missouri

KSNF/KODE — “Lake of the Ozarks” likely brings to mind images of a peaceful getaway. For other’s it may remind them of a popular Netflix series where Lake of the Ozarks is the backdrop for violence, gambling and a Mexican drug cartel. Either way, this popular Missouri lake draws countless visitors. It also continues to make the list of the most dangerous lakes in the United States.
MISSOURI STATE
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you are currently looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful but underrated places in Missouri that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
MISSOURI STATE
KIX 105.7

A $300 Million Dollar Tourist Attraction In Missouri? It’s Coming To Ozarks

Anyone who lives in Missouri has probably heard of the Lake of the Ozarks. It has been a major destination for tourists all over the country. There are amazing lakeside restaurants to check out including JB Hooks (click HERE for my article about them) and Coconuts Caribbean Beach Bar (click HERE for that article) as well as the annual boat parade. Now the Ozarks could get even bigger!
OSAGE BEACH, MO
933kwto.com

SW Missouri Resident Scores Big in Lottery Scratch-Off

One local Southwest Missouri Resident is 50 thousand dollars richer thanks to a scratch off ticket from Price Cutter. Reports say the ticket was purchased in Springfield at the Price Cutter off of Republic Rd and Kansas Expressway. The 50 thousand dollar prize was one of 4. The winner is...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
lstribune.net

Lee’s Summit Responds To Rumors Of A Landfill

On Tuesday, October 25, Lee’s Summit City officials were made aware of the City of Raymore’s concerns regarding an alleged effort to site a landfill in south Kansas City on acreage that is situated south of M-150 Highway, between Horridge and Peterson Roads, and north of the Creekmoor residential subdivision in Raymore, Missouri. The statement from Raymore indicates they have “credible evidence of preliminary discussions among private developers and the City of Kansas City, Missouri”.
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO

