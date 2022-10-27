Read full article on original website
krcu.org
Midterms: What’s On The Ballot For Nov. 8th, and How It Will Affect You
Midterms are approaching, and with controversial topics on the ballot like the legalization of recreational marijuana and increasing police funding, it’s important student voters understand what to expect at the polls. On the ballot this year, alongside many state representative and judge candidates, are four amendments and a voting...
Opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment creating strange political bedfellows
The Missouri Baptist Convention and Pro-Choice Missouri don’t often find themselves on the same team. Same for the Missouri NAACP and Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys. But this year, each is part of an ideologically scattershot constellation of organizations and elected officials that have come out of the woodwork in recent weeks to urge Missourians […] The post Opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment creating strange political bedfellows appeared first on Missouri Independent.
mycouriertribune.com
Missouri’s Minimum Wage Among the Highest in the Nation
With decades-high inflation eroding incomes, families around the country are struggling to make ends meet. The problem is especially pronounced for those in minimum wage jobs, as the federal minimum wage stands at $7.25 an hour - and in 20 states, the minimum wage matches the federal figure. Still, in...
Missouri recreational marijuana could open up in February
Regardless, medical marijuana dispensaries are already planning on people voting Yes on Amendment 3.
What you need to know about recreational marijuana on Missouri's ballot
ST. LOUIS — On Nov. 8, Missouri voters will decide on Amendment 3, which proposes to legalize the sale of recreational marijuana and the expungement of criminal records for certain marijuana-related offenses. It would also establish regulations for Missouri's recreational marijuana industry. Here's what you need to know about...
KCTV 5
Missouri Governor Mike Parson announces $1 million “Missouri Blue Scholarship” fund
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A $1 million “Missouri Blue Scholarship” fund aimed to attract more Missourians to law enforcement careers and address officer shortages throughout the state was announced Friday by Governor Mike Parson. The scholarship will pay $5,000 toward the cost of a Missouri resident attending...
KSDK
Missouri Governor Mike Parson on the CVPA shooting, Missouri gun laws
Governor Mike Parson was asked about Missouri's gun laws. He was in St. Louis to meet with the people who responded to the shooting.
koamnewsnow.com
What the recreational weed amendment means for Missouri
JOPLIN, Mo. – As November 8 approaches, those debating whether or not Missouri should legalize recreational cannabis are speaking up. KOAM’s Segun Bamidele has the latest. If passed, the constitutional amendment will remove state prohibitions on purchasing, possessing, consuming, using, delivering, manufacturing and selling marijuana for personal use for adults over the age of 21.
This $300 Million Dollar Theme Park is Coming to Missouri in 2024
This just might be the nicest theme park in the Midwest once it goes live in 2024. A $300 million dollar family amusement park is planned for Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks and it looks like it will be epic. It will be called The Oasis at Lakeport according to...
kjluradio.com
Missouri hunters harvest 8 black bears this year
Missouri hunters harvest eight black bears during this year’s hunting season. The Missouri Department of Conservation reports more than 5,800 hunters applied for bear-hunting permits but only 400 are allotted through a random drawing. Missouri residents are restricted to hunting in three designated Bear Management Zones. All eight bears were harvested in Zone One, which is located in extreme southwest Missouri.
fourstateshomepage.com
Most dangerous lake in U.S. located in Missouri
KSNF/KODE — “Lake of the Ozarks” likely brings to mind images of a peaceful getaway. For other’s it may remind them of a popular Netflix series where Lake of the Ozarks is the backdrop for violence, gambling and a Mexican drug cartel. Either way, this popular Missouri lake draws countless visitors. It also continues to make the list of the most dangerous lakes in the United States.
Missouri's Most Dangerous Cities
Missouri's most dangerous cities are St. Louis and Springfield. Several other cities in the Show Me State have high crime rates. Map of the state of Missouri, USA.National Atlas. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you are currently looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful but underrated places in Missouri that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire State
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the state of Missouri or thinking about visiting, you might want to add the following towns to your list.
A $300 Million Dollar Tourist Attraction In Missouri? It’s Coming To Ozarks
Anyone who lives in Missouri has probably heard of the Lake of the Ozarks. It has been a major destination for tourists all over the country. There are amazing lakeside restaurants to check out including JB Hooks (click HERE for my article about them) and Coconuts Caribbean Beach Bar (click HERE for that article) as well as the annual boat parade. Now the Ozarks could get even bigger!
933kwto.com
SW Missouri Resident Scores Big in Lottery Scratch-Off
One local Southwest Missouri Resident is 50 thousand dollars richer thanks to a scratch off ticket from Price Cutter. Reports say the ticket was purchased in Springfield at the Price Cutter off of Republic Rd and Kansas Expressway. The 50 thousand dollar prize was one of 4. The winner is...
lstribune.net
Lee’s Summit Responds To Rumors Of A Landfill
On Tuesday, October 25, Lee’s Summit City officials were made aware of the City of Raymore’s concerns regarding an alleged effort to site a landfill in south Kansas City on acreage that is situated south of M-150 Highway, between Horridge and Peterson Roads, and north of the Creekmoor residential subdivision in Raymore, Missouri. The statement from Raymore indicates they have “credible evidence of preliminary discussions among private developers and the City of Kansas City, Missouri”.
New evidence found that St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner was directly involved in false criminal allegations against Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens
Marc Cox speaks with John Solomon, investigative journalist and founder of Just the News, about the new evidence showing that St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardener was directly involved in false allegations against Former Governor.
Missouri Park Named Best in the World for Outdoor Enthusiasts
If you live for adventuring in the great outdoors, you don't have to travel far. One of the best places in the world for outdoor adventures is a state park in Missouri based on a new international ranking. This prestigious list of great outdoor places truly spans the world. TripSavvy's...
