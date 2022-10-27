Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Brazilians Head to Polls for Presidential Runoff Vote
Voters in Brazil went to the polls Sunday for a presidential runoff between current right-wing president Jair Bolsonaro and former leftist president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The first round of the election in an 11-member field earlier this month was closer than had been expected with da Silva...
'Our phoenix': Lula's ups and downs in Brazil almost defy belief
Four years ago, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's political future was in tatters. On Sunday, voters in Brazil chose him once again to lead their country.
Voice of America
Lula Defeats Bolsonaro in Brazil's Runoff Election, Pollster Says
SAO PAULO, brazil — Former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won Brazil's bitterly fought election Sunday, according to pollster Datafolha, denying far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro a second term. The polling firm called the election with 95% of the votes counted in Latin America's largest country. The official...
Brazil election: Lula defeats Bolsonaro to complete stunning comeback as president
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the left-wing former leader of Brazil, has emerged as the winner in the country’s momentous election, defeating the hard-right president Jair Bolsonaro in one of the most stunning comebacks in international politics.Lula’s victory after a toxic contest was, however, by a narrow margin – Lula had won 50.8 per cent of votes to Mr Bolsonaro’s 49.2 per cent with 99.1 per cent counted – raising the prospect of a possible challenge by the incumbent and his supporters taking to the streets in protests which many fear could turn violent. Lula’s inauguration is scheduled to...
Voice of America
US Election Cycle 2022 Sees Most Ever LGBTQ Candidates
According to the LGBTQ Victory Fund, more than 1,000 LGBTQ people are running for local and federal offices around the U.S. this year. Maxim Moskalkov has the story. VOA footage by Aleksandr Bergan.
Voice of America
King Charles III to Hold Climate Event on Eve of COP27
King Charles III announced Sunday he would hold a reception ahead of next month's COP27 climate summit after being advised not to attend by the government. Buckingham Palace said the event on November 4 would gather over 200 "international business leaders, decision makers and NGOs" two days before the summit begins in Egypt.
Voice of America
Canadian Prime Minister Joins Demonstration in Support of Iranian Protests
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife took to the streets Saturday in Ottawa with other demonstrators to show their support for protesters in Iran. The demonstration in Ottawa attended by Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau was one of several held in Canada and around the world Saturday in support of Iranians who are protesting the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody. She had been arrested for wearing her head scarf improperly.
Richard Branson refuses Singapore invitation to debate death penalty
The British entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson has rejected an invitation from Singapore’s interior minister to debate the death penalty, but doubled down on his criticism over the execution of a Malaysian man. The ministry of home affairs invited Branson, a long-time campaigner against capital punishment, this month for a...
Voice of America
After Dark, Iran Security Forces Take Aim at Protest Buildings
Paris — Iranian security forces targeted a hospital and a student dormitory overnight, a rights group said Saturday, as a protest movement that flared over Mahsa Amini's death entered a seventh week. Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian of Kurdish origin, died in custody after her arrest in Tehran for an...
Voice of America
South Africa's Former Electricity Boss Charged With Corruption
Johannesburg — South African investigators have arrested the former head of the country's national power provider, Eskom, on corruption charges. South African analysts say while this is a significant step toward tackling state graft, it won't fix the country's worsening energy crisis. Matshela Koko, the former head of state...
Voice of America
Analyst: Europe Should Rethink China Policy After Party Congress, Ukraine Stance
Washington — China has emerged as an even more prominent player in world affairs as a result of the crisis in Ukraine and the weakening of Russia, but not necessarily to its advantage, says a Warsaw-based analyst. The two major events that have "shaped or reshaped Europe’s attitude towards...
Voice of America
South Africa Crowns New Zulu King at Mega Party
Durban, South Africa — A new Zulu King was formally enthroned as the head of South Africa's most influential traditional monarchy at a colorful ceremony Saturday attended by tens of thousands. President Cyril Ramaphosa handed over a giant framed certificate officially recognizing the 48-year-old new ruler Misuzulu Zulu in...
Voice of America
EU Mulls Adding Iran's Revolutionary Guards as Terrorists – German Official
Germany and the European Union are considering adding Iran’s Revolutionary Guards to the list of terrorist organizations, German Foreign Minister Annalina Baerbock said on Sunday. Last week, Germany announced that it would impose tougher sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran outside of the EU sanctions package. In an...
Voice of America
United States Heads Toward Pivotal Midterm Elections
Pivotal 2022 midterm elections in the United States are just over a week away. The November 8 elections will determine if Democrats maintain their majorities or if Republicans seize power in the House of Representatives and Senate. Several domestic issues -- including the future of reproductive rights -- are on the minds of many voters as VOA’s Arash Arabasadi reports.
Russia-Ukraine war live: missiles hit Kyiv, damaging critical infrastructure, says mayor
Kyiv hit by series of missiles on Monday morning; Ukraine says Russian forces plan to remove artillery from Dnipro river right bank
Voice of America
Infighting Brings New Split in South Sudan’s Ruling Party
JUBA, South Sudan — The search for sustainable peace in South Sudan hit another obstacle this week as infighting erupted within the ruling SPLM party. Riek Machar, the country’s first vice president, was expelled from his position as SPLM vice chairman. The dismissal pours cold water on years of efforts to heal rifts among South Sudan’s top leaders – the same rifts that caused the country’s civil war.
Voice of America
Thai Student Publisher Rejects China Businessman’s Request to Shut Down
Managers of a Bangkok publishing house known for its releases critical of China say they were twice approached by representatives of a Chinese businessman offering them large sums of money to shut down their business. The representatives, who identified themselves as employees of a private investigative firm, reportedly told the...
Voice of America
Clashes Reported as Protesters Gather at Iranian Universities
Iranian students demonstrated at dozens of universities Sunday as protests sparked by the death of a young woman in police custody continued. There were some reports of clashes between demonstrators and security services. At Tehran’s Islamic Azad University, plainclothes forces armed with rifles and sticks attacked a large gathering of...
Voice of America
UN Rights Experts Warn Atrocities Will Grow in Ethiopia’s Tigray Without Peace
United nations — A commission of independent U.N. experts examining rights violations and atrocities in the war in Ethiopia’s Tigray region says that without an end to the fighting, the risk of further atrocity crimes is growing. “Atrocity crimes are imminent unless there is a cessation of hostilities,”...
Voice of America
Iran Guards Head Warns Protesters: 'Today Is Last Day of Riots'
The head of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards warned protesters that Saturday would be their last day of taking to the streets, in the clearest sign that security forces may intensify their fierce crackdown on nationwide unrest. Iran has been gripped by protests since the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa...
