Miami Heat's Omer Yurtseven To Miss Rest of Three-Game Road Trip

By Shandel Richardson
 3 days ago

Yurtseven returned home to Miami to further treat ankle injury

The Miami Heat will once again be without backup center Omer Yurtseven.

The team officially announced he has returned home to Miami to receive treatment. Yurtseven has yet to play this season and will his sixth straight game when the Heat play at the defending champion Golden State Warriors Thursday night.

Yurtseven is nursing an ankle injury. In his absence, rookie Nikola Jovic has filled in some at backup center.

The Heat are also without guard Victor Oladipo, who has dealt with various injuries since 2019. The Heat have maintained they plan to be patient with him.

After starting the season 1-3, the Heat are coming off a victory against the Portland Trail Blazers Wednesday. The Blazers were undefeated before the game.

"I don’t think anybody would have anticipated, starting off with this home stretch, that we’d be 1-3,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “That’s sometimes the nature of this league. It’s tough. You can’t just mail in victories. You have to earn ‘em, and sometimes things don’t go exactly how you want them to go. And these are opportunities to come together and develop some collective resolve.”

