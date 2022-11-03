ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

Open now: A look inside Taqueria Tsunami — and its menu — in downtown Gainesville

By Rachel Estes
The Times
The Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qjyA9_0ipACjwv00
Taqueria Tsunami is nearing completion Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in downtown Gainesville. Owners Scott and Alexis Kinsey are planning a soft opening for their Latin-Asian fusion restaurant on Nov. 2. - photo by Scott Rogers

Gainesville Renaissance’s first restaurant tenant will soon open its doors, filling the plates of local gourmets with Latin-Asian cuisine.

Taqueria Tsunami, a fusion concept created by Scott and Alexis Kinsey of Fork U Concepts, is slated to host its first wave of dinner guests Wednesday, Nov. 2.

For its first week, the restaurant may only be open for dinner service to “take it one step at a time and do it right,” Alexis told The Times Oct. 26.

To be among Taqueria Tsunami’s first guests in Gainesville, patrons can visit taqueriatsunami.com/locations to add their name to the grand opening waitlist, or scan the QR code posted in the restaurant’s window on the square.

According to Alexis, 160 guests have already signed up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F0pFl_0ipACjwv00
Taqueria Tsunami is nearing completion Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in downtown Gainesville. Owners Scott and Alexis Kinsey are planning a soft opening for their Latin-Asian fusion restaurant on Nov. 2. - photo by Scott Rogers

For newcomers to the brand, Alexis recommends either the avocado cilantro egg rolls or the Asian nachos — fried wontons with queso, pico de gallo, roasted poblano, corn, lettuce, fresh jalapenos and diners’ choice of seasoned ground beef or short ribs.

Then, for the entree, she steers guests toward the highlight of the menu: the tacos. Particularly the award-winning Thai chicken and shrimp tempura tacos.

One melds grilled teriyaki chicken with cabbage, carrots, cilantro and sesame seeds drizzled with a Thai peanut dressing, while the other garnishes shrimp tempura with Asian slaw, fresh cilantro and a hoisin-lime aioli.

For libations, the full service restaurant and bar boasts an array of margaritas, sangria and signature cocktails — including a dragonberry mojito and samurai sling.

“To have the whole experience of Taqueria Tsunami, you definitely want to have an appetizer, an entree and then a cocktail — and, if you’re still hungry, dessert,” Alexis said. “That gives you a good variety of everything … and the variety is so good, you could eat it three times a week. It’s not heavy; it’s a lighter fare.”

Scott holds a soft spot for the empanadas and Korean fried cauliflower, but as the architect of the menu, it’s hard to choose favorites.

“It’s kind of like asking a parent who’s their favorite child,” he said.

According to Scott, a longtime chef with extensive international travel decorating his passport, Latin-Asian fusion is “one of those things where everyone knows a little bit of each cuisine. It’s taking what you’re familiar with and what you’re comfortable with and kind of meshing them together. Words like ‘teriyaki’ that you’ve grown up with, we’ve taken those words and those flavor points that are on trend … and mesh those into certain recipes and dishes and, hopefully, create a great experience for our guests.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WB0l1_0ipACjwv00
Taqueria Tsunami owners Scott and Alexis Kinsey visit their downtown Gainesville restaurant Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, which is nearing completion. The couple are planning a soft opening of their new Latin-Asian fusion restaurant for Nov. 2. - photo by Scott Rogers

Taqueria Tsunami’s foodstuffs are exclusively house-made using fresh ingredients, with its minimal freezer space reserved for ice cream to pair with churros or sopaipillas — crispy tortillas topped with honey, cinnamon and brown sugar — for dessert.

The fresh, unique flair of the menu along with its price point sets the restaurant apart from some of its counterparts, Alexis said, giving patrons a full-service dining experience for as little as $12.

“That’s unheard of nowadays,” she said.

With rising food costs across the industry, the Kinseys have refused to tweak their product to save themselves a few bucks.

“We haven’t changed our product at all,” Alexis said. “We’re not going to go to a lesser product, because we really take value and hold pride in what we sell.”

The couple’s end goal is to see their Gainesville location become a household name.

“The goal is to be, ‘Oh, you’ve got to try Taqueria Tsunami,’” Alexis said. “The place they bring their friends when they’re in town, or their kids come home from college and they’re like, ‘You have Taqueria Tsunami here? We have to go!’ It’s going to take a little bit of time for people to try us out to get there.”

The Gainesville location is the couple’s 13th restaurant and ninth within the Taqueria Tsunami brand. Their portfolio also covers burgers, Spanish tapas and Neapolitan fare via additional restaurant concepts across Georgia.

On the opposite end of the Renaissance, the Kinseys are approaching the initial buildout of their 14th restaurant, Cotto, a sophisticated Italian eatery slated to open in January 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jKQ7d_0ipACjwv00
Taqueria Tsunami is nearing completion Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in downtown Gainesville. Owners Scott and Alexis Kinsey are planning a soft opening for their Latin-Asian fusion restaurant on Nov. 2. - photo by Scott Rogers

When asked how they manage it all, Alexis responded, “We work a lot. We have great operators, great management at each location and we try to keep each brand with its own identity, so it doesn’t feel like you’re walking into the same place but also keep that integrity of the food that you have from your very first location.”

Taqueria Tsunami opened its first location 10 years ago on the Marietta square, which felt strikingly similar to Gainesville’s square today, the Kinseys said. Since then, they’ve positioned their subsequent locations to cater to families in residential areas.

“That’s our core; that’s part of our culture,” Alexis said. “We see the value in families with children having a place to go eat. We understand that when you go into a residential area, you want to be able to cater to those families to make sure they’re repeat guests of yours.”

As bookends of the Gainesville Renaissance development, the Kinseys are eager to further integrate themselves into the community, contribute to the city’s economic development and — borrowing from the restaurant’s slogan, “Mi casa es Tsu casa” — ensure their guests feel right at home as they dine at Taqueria Tsunami.

“People are just so nice and it’s such a great community to be a part of,” Alexis said. “The area is beautiful in itself, but the people here just make it more beautiful because they’re so excited … to have a new restaurant in town. We’ll feed them and they’ll feed us.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eA5Zs_0ipACjwv00
Taqueria Tsunami owner Alexis Kinsey works Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at the downtown Gainesville Latin-Asian fusion restaurant as the restaurant prepares for a soft opening on Nov. 2. - photo by Scott Rogers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eYTaK_0ipACjwv00
Taqueria Tsunami is nearing completion Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in downtown Gainesville. Owners Scott and Alexis Kinsey are planning a soft opening for their Latin-Asian fusion restaurant on Nov. 2. - photo by Scott Rogers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ESh2z_0ipACjwv00
Taqueria Tsunami is nearing completion Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in downtown Gainesville. Owners Scott and Alexis Kinsey are planning a soft opening for their Latin-Asian fusion restaurant on Nov. 2. - photo by Scott Rogers

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Lawrenceville, GA

Lawrenceville is a hub for time travel because of all the historical tourism and nostalgic energy. As a perfect pair, the food here is about transforming traditional cuisine into more updated, innovative versions of classics. For every price point, Lawrenceville has a culinary experience that will satisfy and provide an...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
atlantafi.com

Where To Eat In Atlanta For Thanksgiving

Turkey Day in Atlanta, Georgia is always a time for celebration. It’s also a time known for some good eating. But where can you eat for Thanksgiving in Atlanta?. Many local eateries will be serving turkey and all the fixings for the holiday. Don’t think for a second that the majority of these eateries are settling for a limited menu. All the trimmings will be on the menu.
ATLANTA, GA
eastcobbnews.com

East Cobb Food Scores: Marietta Fish Market; El Rodeo; more

The following food scores for the week of Oct. 31 have been compiled by the Cobb & Douglas Department of Public Health. Click the link under each listing for inspection details:. Beer Barrel. 1294 Roswell Road. Captain D’s. 2811 Canton Road. East Cobb Fit Nutrition Club. 2145 Roswell Road,...
MARIETTA, GA
Jodian Marie

7 Elegant Restaurants To Dine In Atlanta

So you decide to go out for dinner; what are your criteria for choosing a restaurant? Is it the desired taste for a particular cuisine? Is it the location and or the proximity? Is it the $$$, the ambience or the dress code? Or is the choice dependent on the reason for which you are going out to dine? A birthday dinner, perhaps. Maybe you're celebrating your anniversary or a recent promotion. Could it be a date night, especially that first date that usually calls your most elegant outfit and extra glamour?
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

One Of The Best Donut Shops In America Set To Open Three Locations In Atlanta

It is nearly impossible to have too many sweets this time of year, so it only makes sense that you make room on your plate for one more piece of dessert. Atlanta’s dessert scene is one that continues to grow rapidly and we couldn’t be more excited. More options and more sweets have found their way into our city and we aren’t complaining. The latest hotspot will be The Salty Donut.
ATLANTA, GA
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants In Marietta GA You Must Try

Are you ready to visit the best restaurants in Marietta, Georgia? There are so many excellent restaurants in this lovely Georgia city. Once listed as one of the best communities in the country, there are museums, theatres, and historical sites alongside the amazing eateries in the city. Marietta is one...
MARIETTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

Enjoy Homemade Ice Cream At This Newly Opened Ice Cream Parlor in Roswell

Get ready to enjoy authentic homemade ice cream from some of Atlanta’s locals. Jasmin Willis and Conner Slewitzke already have a flourishing business called Gracious Plenty Bakery & Breakfast and have decided to expand their business by creating this niche ice cream parlor. Cherried Marys Ice Cream Parlor will...
ROSWELL, GA
John Thompson

Fun in FoCo: Free Cumming City Center concert plus a touch of the holidays

(Forsyth County, GA) This weekend has plenty of things to do - from dance parties to a holiday market. Here are some options:. The Cumming City Center is staging another free community concert Friday, November 4, beginning at 7:00 p.m at the Lou Sobh Amphitheater. The New Royals offer a broad range of favorites, including contemporary hits and iconic classics from the 1960s through today. For more information, click here.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
buckhead.com

Local couple buys 12-acre lot on West Paces Ferry for nearly $9 million

Local couple Wes and Christy Rogers have recently purchased multiple parcels in the heart of Buckhead totaling approximately 12 acres with a plan to build a large estate home for themselves. The expansive piece of land occupies a prominent location that spans from West Paces Ferry Road all the way through to Northside Drive, just a few blocks East of Pace Academy.
ATLANTA, GA
buckhead.com

14-Acre Loudermilk Estate in Buckhead Hitting The Market Soon

It is an iconic home at the corner of Davis Drive and Northside Drive. From this vantage point passing motorists catch a glimpse of “Round Hill”, home of the late Charlie Loudermilk. A front lawn longer than an NFL field is lined by an avenue of trees on either side, framing a stately limestone facade and a life-size statue of a Buck. Like the man for whom this sprawling estate was built, it is larger than life.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

RangeWater breaks ground on 488-residence community in Lawrenceville

RangeWater Real Estate officially broke ground on its 50-acre community of 488 single-family and apartment homes in Lawrenceville. The $140 million development includes The Mabry by Storia, a 156 single-family home community, and The Margot, which will offer 332 apartments. The groundbreaking ceremony was held Nov. 2 at 2274 Azalea...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
gwinnettforum.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: A few bodies appear to be yearning for attention

Today we present a more unusual Mystery Photo. Give us the year and the background (the how and where) of this photograph, if you can. Send your details in to elliott@brack.net, and include your hometown. Stew Ogilvie, Lawrenceville, who recognized The Arch of Trajan in Ancona, Italy. The photo came...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Food City opens new store in Cartersville, Georgia, Wednesday

Food City will open its new location at 1914 Joe Frank Harris Parkway SE in Bartow County, Georgia, on Wednesday, the Abingdon, Virginia-based grocer said Thursday. This is the grocer’s first location in Cartersville, Georgia, and it will employ over 250 associates. “We are excited to be joining the...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
robertsnapspot.com

Cantharellus, You Can Eat Them

These lovely colored fungi were at Don Carter State Park, Gainesville, Georgia. Chanterelles are one of the most recognized and harvested groups of edible mushrooms. Chanterelles contain antioxidants, such as beta-carotene in vitamin C. They also contain significant amounts of vitamin D. Me, I’m not picking up any mushroom except...
GAINESVILLE, GA
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
9K+
Followers
173
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy