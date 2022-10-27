Next Play Capital (NPC) managing partner Ryan Nece spent seven seasons in the NFL, even winning the Super Bowl in 2003 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During that time he saw friends and teammates invest countless dollars into ventures that had a low probability of success. “You can understand the types of high-risk early-stage deals that were being shared in the locker room,” he said sarcastically in a recent phone conversation. Nece now spends his days trying to help current and former pro athletes seeking venture exposure to “get into the asset class and do it in the most appropriate way...

