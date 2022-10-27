Read full article on original website
Rare Bird Spotted on Cape Cod for Fourth Time in Over 60 Years
Cape Cod’s beaches are known for their majestic views and the occasional whale sighting, but a rare bird has people excited. Birders in Massachusetts are on the lookout for a rare bird that has been spotted in Brewster. The Cape Cod region has become famous lately for shark and whale sightings, but this is the first time this particular bird has been seen in the state.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Lagoon Pond scallop season shortened
Tisbury and Oak Bluffs set their bay scallop opening dates that limit the amount of scallops that can be taken from a pond the two towns share. While Tisbury significantly shortened the season to two days, Oak Bluffs had earlier reduced the amount of scallops that could be taken during the season.
10 most expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Oct. 23-29
A house in Woods Hole that sold for $2.7 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Cape Cod between Oct. 23 and Oct. 29. In total, 41 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $892,771. The average price per square foot was $477.
capecod.com
Coast Guard, Chatham Harbormaster rescue three people after boat capsizes
CHATHAM – The Coast Guard and the Chatham Harbormaster rescued three people after their vessel capsized about 2 miles east of the Monomoy Point around 3:30 PM Sunday. The victims were brought to the Chatham Fish Pier and evaluated by Chatham Fire-Rescue for possible hypothermia. Further details were not immediately available.
capecod.com
Pickup, sedan collide in Yarmouth Port
YARMOUTH PORT – Just before 2 PM Saturday, there was a two vehicle crash in the area of 159 Route 6A in Yarmouth Port. It appears that a Lexus sedan side-swiped with a Ford F-150 pickup truck and ended up on the other side of the road up against a stone wall. The pickup truck ended up against a utility pole. Both drivers were evaluated at the scene. Route 6A was backed up in both directions until the scene was cleared. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.
WCVB
More than 100 people in need of food, shelter arrive unannounced in Massachusetts town
KINGSTON, Mass. — The top official in Kingston says 107 people in need of assistance have arrived unannounced in the Massachusetts town within the past week. Kingston Town Administrator Keith Hickey said nine people arrived on Friday before 26 more arrived on Saturday and dozens of others kept coming.
capecod.com
Early morning fire breaks out in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – From Fire Falmouth Fire-Rescue: At approximately 2:15 AM Friday morning, a Patrolman on routine area patrol was alerted to a fire coming from a residence on Surrey Lane in East Falmouth. The resident was awoken by the smoke detectors sounding in the home. He attempted to extinguish the fire without success. The Patrolman evacuated the resident without injury.
White supremacist group rallies against migrants housed at Kingston hotel
A group of protesters gathered outside the Kingston hotel where a group of migrants are being housed Sunday. Viewer video sent into Boston 25 shows the men displaying a banner identifying them as members of the Nationalist Social Club 131, an organization the Anti-Defamation League classifies as a Neo-Nazi group.
capecod.com
Two people seriously injured in traffic crash in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – Two people were seriously injured in a crash in Falmouth about 5 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Teaticket Highway (Route 28) by Aubuchon Hardware. At least one person had to be extricated from the wreckage. One victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. A second victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
University of Massachusetts Dartmouth Ranks Among World’s Best
How does the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth hold up against other universities worldwide? Better than you might think. U.S. News & World Report has ranked the world's 2,000 "top universities," and you might be surprised to learn that UMass Dartmouth is on the list. Go Corsairs!. USNews.com stated "These institutions...
capecod.com
Updated: Two people rushed to hospital after being found unresponsive in Harwich house
HARWICH – Two people were rushed to Cape Cod Hospital after reportedly being pulled from a residence unresponsive. The incident happened in the 200 block of Route 28 sometime after 4:30 PM. Firefighters are checking if a problem with gas in the house was to blame. Saturday morning, Harwich...
A New Bedford Restaurant/Chef Is Giving Back to a Local Family up Against the Ropes Battling Cancer
Life as we know it is unpredictable and occasionally unfair. Just ask the Tavares family. Brittney and Ryan Tavares are well known in the New Bedford area and have been up against some pretty heavy news over the past couple of years battling cancer. Their rocky road began as breast cancer that lead to a double mastectomy, followed by a brief victory, and now a dreaded biopsy of Leptomeningeal disease in Brittney's spine and brain was determined back on October 20th.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man sentenced to State Prison for murder of 32-year-old Earl Thomas
A Massachusetts man who shot and killed a man in 2019 after a fight has been sentenced to State Prison, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. On October 7, 2022, a jury convicted 32-year-old Quieto Miranda, of Brockton, of second-degree murder, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of a Loaded Firearm in the 2019 shooting death of 32-year-old Earl Thomas of New Bedford.
hyannisnews.com
HN PHOTO: Police looking for driver who left vehicle rolled over in Sandwich woods…
