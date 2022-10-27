Read full article on original website
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
MuySA: Fredericksburg Road is key to many parts of San Antonio's puro heart
Fredericksburg Road keeps on giving.
KSAT 12
Texas Eats: Haunted Restaurants, Big Burgers & the Oldest Restaurant in San Antonio
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. Nominate your favorite spots in town through the Best Texas Eats Contest. 📲 WATCH THE FULL EPISODE HERE. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes...
A guide to San Antonio's Alamo Heights neighborhood
There's a reason this neighborhood is a top-rated area in San Antonio.
[VIDEO] This Tiny Home Just Hit the Market in San Antonio
This home just went on the market in San Antonio. In a TikTok video that was uploaded by San Antonio realtor: tylentaylor, he refers to this home as the 'tiniest home for sale in San Antonio, Texas.' This tiny home is located near the campuses of Palo Alto and Texas A&M San Antonio in the Southern Meadows Community which features tiny and regular-sized homes. The list price for this 350-square-foot home is $160.000. Take a tour with the video below and let us know what you think of this home in the Facebook comments of this status. Get more information about this home with Tylen Taylor.
sanantoniomag.com
The Pig Pen is Back
Chris Conger’s Pig Pen Neighborhood Bar has returned. It’s been more than a year since the family-friendly bar and restaurant off Broadway welcomed guests, and Conger took to Facebook on Monday to say they’ve missed everyone and are officially back open. The same nachos, grilled cheese, bloody marys and beers are on the menu. The restaurant was also a favorite for Sunday brunch and Conger says brunch will return this weekend.
Here's how S.A. celebrated the 10th annual Día de los Muertos event at Hemisfair Park
The two-day event is free and open to the public
San Antonio Current
27 San Antonio restaurants perfect for weekday lunches
For San Antonians who spend their workweek at the office, it's easy to get in a lunchtime rut. During that hour-long respite from the 9-to-5 workday, we often find ourselves eating the same thing over and over out of convenience. But it doesn't have to be that way. San Antonio...
Here Are The Best Spuds In San Antonio
Yelp has a list of the best restaurants for potatoes in the city.
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in Texas
Whenever I have friends or family visit San Antonio, they often ask for advice on what things they should see and do. Usually, the first on their list is The Alamo. Then if they have children, they want to visit a theme park. There are several in the San Antonio area, but one of them has been ranked as the worst-value tourist attraction by the website SavingSpot by CashNetUSA.
Guess the rent of this 1970s-style Converse-area 3-bedroom house
How much will you pay for this 1970s callback?
3 San Antonio restaurants will be featured in Netflix's 'Taco Chronicles'
We'll have to wait and see what episode features the San Antonio favorites.
KENS 5
8 meals for $8 and under: The restaurants to visit in the San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO — We've all had to be a bit more mindful with our money these past few months as the cost for gas, groceries and basic necessities has increased. But, many Texans take care of Texans, especially those who own small businesses. We spoke to several owners who...
Downtown San Antonio's Golden Star Café celebrating 90th anniversary
Patriarch and café founder Papa Lim immigrated here 118 years ago in the hopes of living the American dream.
news4sanantonio.com
Traffic congestion caused disappointment for many fans at the Elton John Farewell concert
SAN ANTONIO – Many fans were super ecstatic to attend Saturday night’s Elton John’s Farewell concert at the Alamodome, but many disappointing fans tweeted that they didn’t even make it inside the concert because of long lines and elongated traffic. When Elton John announced that he...
Mobile nail salon bringing convenience to customers all over San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — We go to the nail salon, but has the nail salon ever come to you?. One San Antonio business owner decided to make pampering convenient with her mobile nail salon truck. Owner Natalie Arrufat already owns two event-planning businesses and saw that there was a specific...
This Is The Highest-Rated Bar In San Antonio
TripAdvisor has a list of the highest-rated bars in the city.
KSAT 12
GMSA Haunted Adventures: KSAT producers get a fright at Haunted Oaks
SAN ANTONIO – If you are looking for a last minute scare, you may want to check out Haunted Oaks at Rolling Oaks Mall. The spooky maze-like experience will take you on a creepy adventure that is sure to make your skin crawl. There are also several interactive self rooms that are sure to give you a fright.
visitsanantonio.com
The 10 Best Mother-Daughter Getaways In The US
For a more laid-back escape filled with sights, history, and delicious eats, San Antonio, TX, is another option worth considering for any mother-daughter duo. For many travelers, the main attraction here is the Riverwalk in downtown San Antonio. Mother-daughter duos can book a Riverwalk boat cruise, enjoy a wide variety of restaurants that line the streets of this famed area, or simply do some light shopping and sightseeing. If you do opt to see the sights, don’t forget to check out The Alamo while you’re there.
Mysterious noises heard in Stone Oak at night
SAN ANTONIO — For the last several days, neighbors in and around Stone Oak have been trying to solve a mystery. What is the mysterious noise they're hearing late at night? Residents report the weird sounds happening between 10 p.m. and as early as 4:30 a.m. Unable to track...
KTSA
San Antonio Water System: Halloween can be scary for your pipes
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Water System wants to remind you that witches, vampires and goblins are not the only scary things to be aware of during Halloween. As the holidays close in, clogged pipes become more and more common simply because of things flushed down toilets that should never go there.
