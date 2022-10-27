ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
[VIDEO] This Tiny Home Just Hit the Market in San Antonio

This home just went on the market in San Antonio. In a TikTok video that was uploaded by San Antonio realtor: tylentaylor, he refers to this home as the 'tiniest home for sale in San Antonio, Texas.' This tiny home is located near the campuses of Palo Alto and Texas A&M San Antonio in the Southern Meadows Community which features tiny and regular-sized homes. The list price for this 350-square-foot home is $160.000. Take a tour with the video below and let us know what you think of this home in the Facebook comments of this status. Get more information about this home with Tylen Taylor.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniomag.com

The Pig Pen is Back

Chris Conger’s Pig Pen Neighborhood Bar has returned. It’s been more than a year since the family-friendly bar and restaurant off Broadway welcomed guests, and Conger took to Facebook on Monday to say they’ve missed everyone and are officially back open. The same nachos, grilled cheese, bloody marys and beers are on the menu. The restaurant was also a favorite for Sunday brunch and Conger says brunch will return this weekend.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

27 San Antonio restaurants perfect for weekday lunches

For San Antonians who spend their workweek at the office, it's easy to get in a lunchtime rut. During that hour-long respite from the 9-to-5 workday, we often find ourselves eating the same thing over and over out of convenience. But it doesn't have to be that way. San Antonio...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Ash Jurberg

This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in Texas

Whenever I have friends or family visit San Antonio, they often ask for advice on what things they should see and do. Usually, the first on their list is The Alamo. Then if they have children, they want to visit a theme park. There are several in the San Antonio area, but one of them has been ranked as the worst-value tourist attraction by the website SavingSpot by CashNetUSA.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

GMSA Haunted Adventures: KSAT producers get a fright at Haunted Oaks

SAN ANTONIO – If you are looking for a last minute scare, you may want to check out Haunted Oaks at Rolling Oaks Mall. The spooky maze-like experience will take you on a creepy adventure that is sure to make your skin crawl. There are also several interactive self rooms that are sure to give you a fright.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
visitsanantonio.com

The 10 Best Mother-Daughter Getaways In The US

For a more laid-back escape filled with sights, history, and delicious eats, San Antonio, TX, is another option worth considering for any mother-daughter duo. For many travelers, the main attraction here is the Riverwalk in downtown San Antonio. Mother-daughter duos can book a Riverwalk boat cruise, enjoy a wide variety of restaurants that line the streets of this famed area, or simply do some light shopping and sightseeing. If you do opt to see the sights, don’t forget to check out The Alamo while you’re there.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

San Antonio Water System: Halloween can be scary for your pipes

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Water System wants to remind you that witches, vampires and goblins are not the only scary things to be aware of during Halloween. As the holidays close in, clogged pipes become more and more common simply because of things flushed down toilets that should never go there.
