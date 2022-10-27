Read full article on original website
Why was Albert Pujols allowed to use an illegal bat?
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado used an illegal bat in Game 1 of the World Series that was actually used by Albert Pujols. Why was Pujols still allowed to use it?. The Houston Astros lost their very first game of the postseason after blowing a 5-0 lead in Game 1 of the World Series to lose 6-5.
Why Martin Maldonado’s bat was illegal, explained
Here is the exact reason why the bat gifted by Albert Pujols to Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is considered illegal by MLB. There was some controversy surrounding the Houston Astros in the postseason. It was determined that catcher Martin Maldonado received a bat from St. Louis Cardinals slugger and former Los Angeles Angels teammate Albert Pujols and used in Game 1 was actually illegal.
Lucas Giolito Says Astros Weren’t Only Team Stealing Signs In 2017
White Sox managerial buzz, part whatever
There were several managerial openings as the 2022 MLB season wrapped up. The White Sox, Royals, Marlins, Rangers, Blue Jays, and Phillies were all looking to find the perfect fit. Since that time, only the Royals and White Sox openings still remain. The Rangers hired Bruce Bochy to a three-year...
LeVert leads Cleveland against New York after 41-point game
New York Knicks (3-2, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (4-1, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts the New York Knicks after Caris LeVert scored 41 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 132-123 overtime victory against the Boston Celtics. Cleveland finished 44-38 overall and 27-25 in...
2022 World Series: Phillies complete historic comeback in Game 1 win
Game 1 of the 2022 World Series was filled with excitement from start to finish, as the Philadelphia Phillies came back from a 5-0 deficit to defeat the Houston Astros 6-5 in extra innings. The Phillies' victory marked the largest comeback by a National League team in a World Series...
Tony Clark sad no US-born Black players in World Series
HOUSTON (AP) — Players' union head Tony Clark said years of inattention by Major League Baseball had contributed to the World Series being played without any U.S.-born Black players for the first time since 1950. “It is truly unfortunate that any young Black player may be watching these games...
2022 World Series top plays: Astros crush Phillies in Game 2
The Houston Astros dominated the Philadelphia Phillies, 5-2, at home on Saturday in Game 2 of the 2022 World Series. Kicking things off with three consecutive extra-base hits, the favored Astros bounced back in a big way after Philly pulled off a jaw-dropping comeback victory on the road in Game 1. The series is now tied 1-1.
Are Dodgers fans as angry at Astros as Bill Plaschke is?
The Houston Astros. The Cheating Houston Astros. Since 2017, they’ve been the gold standard in the American League, reaching six consecutive League Championship Series and advancing to the World Series four times. The Dodgers have only run into their downhill-rolling boulder once during this six-year span of excellence, losing...
Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro hired to manage Royals
Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro has been hired as manager of the Kansas City Royals. Quatraro, 48, has been considered a top candidate for manager vacancies the past three offseasons, interviewing earlier this month with the Marlins and White Sox, and several others, including the Mets, Giants, Pirates and Tigers, in previous years.
Righty Lance McCullers inks left arm into an ode to Houston
HOUSTON (AP) — Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. wasn’t born in Houston, but he sure loves it now. Hailing from Tampa, Florida, McCullers might be the most vocal an Astro has ever been about his love for the Space City. “I only got one thing to say —...
Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen suspended for 2 games
NEW YORK (AP) — Detroit Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Friday for high-sticking Boston Bruins forward David Krejci a night earlier. Rasmussen was assessed a minor penalty for high-sticking midway through the second period in the Red Wings'...
2022 World Series: Expert picks for Phillies vs. Astros
The Houston Astros have not lost a game in the postseason. The Philadelphia Phillies have defied the odds and looked like a team of destiny throughout October. So, which storyline will win out when the 2022 World Series begins Friday night (8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App)?
10 observations: Hawks blow multi-goal lead, fall to Sabres in OT
The Blackhawks fell to the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 in overtime at KeyBank Center on Saturday. 1. The Blackhawks went into this game with a 15-2-1 record in their last 18 games against the Sabres. They got a point, but it probably doesn't feel good because they squandered a 3-1 lead in the third period, two nights after missing out on a point against Edmonton after Leon Draisaitl scored the game-winning goal in the final minute of the third.
Mets Morning News: World Series begins tonight, Stearns steps down from Brewers gig
David Stearns, who has often been linked to a prominent role with the Mets in the past, is stepping down as the Brewers’ president of baseball operations. For now, he’s set to remain with the Brewers in an advisory capacity. Jim Bowden tweeted that multiple executives in the...
3 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls' loss to the San Antonio Spurs
DeRozan's former team ruined his historic night, handing the Bulls their third loss of the season
Report: White Sox rule out Joe Espada in manager search
The White Sox have reportedly ruled out one candidate in their manager search. According to MLB.com’s Scott Merkin, Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada is no longer in the running for the managerial vacancy. Merkin says the White Sox have not yet confirmed the news that was relayed by an MLB.com source.
Rookie Kyle Hamilton Was Ravens Best Defender in Week 8
Ravens rookie Kyle Hamilton is stacking solid games. The safety was the Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded Raven defender in a 27-22 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8.
Philadelphia Union vs. NYCFC | MLS Cup Playoff Highlights | FOX Soccer
Philadelphia Union brought another win home against NYCFC. In the action packed second half, Maxi Moralez scored a goal for NYCFC. Philadelphia Union followed up that goal with two back-to-back goals from Julian Carranza and Daniel Gazdag. In the 77th minute, Cory Burke scored and made the final score 3-1. Philadelphia Union plays LAFC for the championship.
Saints ride Kamara's 3 TDs, defense to 24-0 win over Raiders
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Alvin Kamara scored his first three touchdowns of the season, and the New Orleans Saints shut out the Las Vegas Raiders 24-0 on Sunday. Kamara converted short receptions into touchdowns of 36 and 16 yards. He also rushed for a 3-yard score. Andy Dalton justified...
