Pete Davidson Is Reportedly Concerned About Ex Kim Kardashian Amid Kanye West's 'Awful' Behavior

By Kristyn Burtt
 3 days ago
Kim Kardashian isn’t dating Pete Davidson anymore, but the reality star is still at the top of his mind in the wake of Kanye West’s anti-Semitic hate speech. He has an idea of how Kim might feel given the fact that he was once on the receiving end of many of the rapper’s rants.

While his friends and family members are “relieved that he’s no longer at the mercy of Kanye’s moods,” Davidson finds the ongoing situation “upsetting,” according to a Hollywood Life source. “He cares about Kim, and he understands what she’s dealing with, it’s awful,” they added. The former Saturday Night Live star reportedly “feels bad for everyone involved” because he knows what a toll a situation like this can take on a person’s mental health — and it’s all playing out in the public eye.

“Pete is only concerned with how Kim is doing because, although they are no longer together, Pete knows what Kanye is capable of and how much it affects Kim and the kids,” the insider noted. He apparently reached out to “wish her a happy birthday” last week, but they’ve kept their correspondence “short and sweet” since he doesn’t want to intrude too much.

Kim is in a difficult position with her children’s father because she needs to co-parent with him as amicably as possible — even though the current situation is dire. It’s sweet that Davidson still cares about the SKIMS founder and her family, even if their relationship is already a distant memory.

Denise Dykes
2d ago

Whyyyyy?!?! Stay away from the drama that is them!!! Not your kids not your family not your affair!! Care from a distance!!!

Evalen Buckson
2d ago

You can still be a friend Pete without being directly involved or attached 👍

