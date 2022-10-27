Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Kanye West somehow uses murder of Emmett Till to make point about Donda Academy shutdown, and people are furious
Just when you thought Kanye West was scraping the bottom of the barrel, he goes ahead and digs himself deeper into a hole that is pretty much impossible to ever crawl out of. The disgraced rapper has gone on a fresh tirade on Instagram, in a since-deleted post, declaring he is being ‘economically’ and ‘digitally’ lynched in the caption of a photo of Emmett Till’s dead body. We can’t quite put into words how sickening, shortsighted and so far off the mark West’s comparison is, but social media has a few choice thoughts.
wegotthiscovered.com
Liam Hemsworth might want to stay offline for a while, because the new ‘Witcher’ star is getting incinerated
If you had “Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia” on your 2022 bingo card, then please make sure to hand over next week’s lottery numbers as soon as possible. In a development as shocking as it was jaw-dropping, The Witcher has decided to recast its lead role once the third season drops at some point next year, and we’d be selling it short to say folks are pissed.
wegotthiscovered.com
Millie Bobby Brown admits she’s slowly coming to terms with the end of ‘Stranger Things’
It’s been almost four months since Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 aired on Netflix, marking the end to the penultimate season. It wasn’t long before an announcement was made regarding Stranger Things 5, which would come to be known as the final season. When we last left our heroes, Hawkins was being invaded by Vecna, who somehow survived the assault from Steve, Nancy and Robin. While all the characters shared a heartwarming reunion, especially Eleven and Hopper, the Earth had begun to decay in the aftermath of Vecna’s completed ritual. Following four specific deaths, there were four portals to the Upside Down that opened, thus ripping Hawkins apart — literally.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans are sure Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ stellar Halloween costume won him a direct ticket to DCU
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs might have just earned his spot on the Best Halloween costumes list for his stellar costume and exceptional performance as everyone’s favorite Clown Prince of Crime. As celebrities reveal their most eccentric Halloween costumes, they prove time and again their undeniable talent of re-living...
wegotthiscovered.com
The 10 best ‘Terrifier’ memes that will make you less afraid of the movies
It’s an arguable standpoint to insist that contemporary society would be extremely dull without the inclusion of gut-busting memes of all varieties. In recent years, memes have become an integral part of entertaining folks on the internet and keeping the search engines fueled. And while other catalogs are swarming with an array of colorful memes, the cosmic horror bubble is a harder cesspool to fully explore — although the latest spine-tingling genre treasure might have skyrocketed the number of memes that are hitting the worldwide web.
wegotthiscovered.com
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox partake in some on-brand explicit Halloween antics, sharing it to Instagram
Billy Idol once sang there was nothing pure or good in this world, and Machine Gun Kelly has decided to prove it beyond any doubt with Megan Fox with a bewildering Halloween costume. Hollywood’s most cringeworthy couple, previously known for such normal person antics as drinking each others’ blood, French-kissing...
wegotthiscovered.com
Elon Musk’s quest for social media dominance takes weird turn, seems ready to revive Vine
In continuation of Elon Musk‘s Twitter regime, the brand new Twitter CEO has another brilliant idea. Alongside launching a paid verification system on the platform, Musk is deciding if Vine should return in 2022. In a world of social media dominated by multiple vertical video platforms, why not bring back the OG of short-form content?
Comments / 0