news3lv.com
One woman dead after multiple-vehicle crash, DUI arrest
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One woman is dead after a multiple-vehicle crash in the southwest valley on Saturday. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reported to South Eastern Avenue and East Hacienda Avenue around 1:30 p.m. According to police, a 2020 Hyundai Elantra and a 2017 Toyota Corolla were stopped at...
Police ask for help locating endangered missing man
Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help locating an endangered missing adult last seen near South Jones Boulevard and West Harmon Avenue.
963kklz.com
Nevada Highway Patrol Half-Staffed For Years
Our Nevada Highway Patrol has been half-staffed for many years according to a recent article posted by Ryan Matthey on 8NewsNow.com. Per Matthey’s article, Wayne Dice, a Southern Command representative for the Nevada Police Union says that many state troopers are leaving the Nevada Highway Patrol for better paying law enforcement opportunities with the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, the Clark County Sheriff’s Department, and various other agencies. The starting pay for our state troopers is one of the lowest of any law enforcement agency in the Las Vegas Valley. Dice says the Nevada State Police train cadets and then they leave for these other departments and receive an immediate 30% pay increase.
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas police vow to make streets safer after deadly year on roadways
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of North Las Vegas announced Friday it will have more officers present at busy intersections, crosswalks and other areas of need. The city just received a handful of grants to ramp up enforcement on our roads. Some funding will also help officers crack down on speeding as well as work with other law enforcement agencies.
Nevada State Police investigate fatal single-vehicle crash
Nevada State Police Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on the SR160.
8newsnow.com
Man arrested for killing woman whose child reported shooting
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man was arrested on an open murder charge on Friday for the killing of a woman inside a southwest valley home. Ishmil Swafford, 46, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center just a day after a 46-year-old woman was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in the 5800 block of Spectacular Bid Street, near Buffalo Drive and Russell Road.
KTNV
Fatal collision in Enterprise leaves one dead, shut down Rainbow Boulevard in both directions
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One man is dead after a fatal collision at Rainbow Boulevard and Windmill Lane in Enterprise on Saturday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says. The investigation suggests a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was going south on S. Rainbow Boulevard before striking a 2020...
news3lv.com
74-year-old dead after crash in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 74-year-old man is dead after a crash in the southwest valley on Saturday. Police reported to a collision at the intersection of S. Rainbow Boulevard and W. Windmill Lane around 1:30 p.m. According to video surveillance, a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and a...
news3lv.com
Man found dead during welfare check in north valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man was found dead after a welfare check in a north valley apartment. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reported to the 1100 block of Blankenship Avenue near W. Carey Ave. around noon on Friday. A property maintenance worker notified the police after discovering a dead...
Police: Money dispute leads to deadly shooting in east Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting that stemmed from a money dispute late Friday night, according to LVMPD.
Woman dead after multi-car accident at South Eastern Avenue
Police say the driver of the Hyundai sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center by ambulance.
8newsnow.com
2-car collision leaves 1 dead in southwest Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A vehicle crash has left one person dead in the southwest valley. On Saturday around 1:37 p.m., police responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and West Windmill Lane. According to police, evidence at the scene, witness statements, and video of...
UPDATE: Missing man located
UPDATE: Donald Phelps has been located, and is safe, according to Las Vegas Metro police. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are searching for a missing man last seen in the central valley. Donald Phelps was last seen on Friday, Oct. 28 in the 6200 block of west Oakey in the Spring Valley area. […]
news3lv.com
One dead after shooting in east valley, suspect at large
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man is dead after a shooting in the east valley on Friday. Police reported to the 3600 block of Valley Forge Avenue near E. Washington Ave. around 11:25 p.m. According to the investigation, the victim went to the home on Valley Forge Avenue to...
Suspect arrested after deadly stabbing behind Las Vegas indoor swap meet
Suspect arrested after deadly stabbing behind Las Vegas indoor swap meet
news3lv.com
Police investigate gunshots in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating gunshots heard in the southwest valley. Officers reported to the 4000 block of Arville Street near W. Flamingo Road and W. Twain Avenue around 11 p.m. No injuries have been reported. The investigation is ongoing.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police say motorcyclist went 115 mph, flipped off officers before arrest
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a motorcycle rider went 115 mph and flipped off officers before they were taken into custody. According to police, the rider, who was not identified, faces a slew of charges in connection with the incident, including three felonies and five misdemeanors.
Welfare check leads to discovery of body in north Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas police are investigating the discovery of a dead body that was found by a property maintenance worker who was conducting a welfare check.
dronedj.com
Las Vegas sheriff plans drone fleet as immediate responders to gun violence
The payloads carried by UAVs are as diverse in application as they are varied in size. But arguably nothing quite as weighty has yet been loaded onto drones as the responsibility the next sheriff of Las Vegas wants to give them in aiding police battle the city’s violent crimes.
Las Vegas police officer rear-ended by suspected DUI driver
A Las Vegas police officer was hit by a suspected drunk driver on Thursday night near Las Vegas Boulevard and 215 beltway.
