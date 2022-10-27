Read full article on original website
2022 Walmart Black Friday deals announced
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart has announced its plans for Black Friday shopping in 2022 featuring new savings and even more deals. The announcement comes after Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner confirmed the stores’ closing on Thanksgiving Day for the third year in a row. The retailer closed for the first time in 30 years in 2020 due to the pandemic.
