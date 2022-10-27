ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX 16 News

2022 Walmart Black Friday deals announced

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart has announced its plans for Black Friday shopping in 2022 featuring new savings and even more deals. The announcement comes after Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner confirmed the stores’ closing on Thanksgiving Day for the third year in a row. The retailer closed for the first time in 30 years in 2020 due to the pandemic.
ZDNet

Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off

Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
shefinds

Goodbye Forever! Costco Is Pulling These Beloved Items From Stores

Costco is one of the most iconic and nifty big box retailers to shop at, and their stores carry a wide variety of products that shoppers rave about online. As reported by Eat This, Not That! some of our favorite Costco items simply cannot last forever, and the warehouses use a method that many customers have deemed the “death star.”
TechRadar

OLED TVs are in trouble – but that could be good news for cheaper prices

A slump in TV sales has seen LG Display post record losses after the company struggled to offset the effects of slowing consumer demand. LG Display is the part of LG that makes screen panels, and it's the sole supplier of standard OLED panels to other TV manufacturers – nearly all of the best OLED TVs use its displays, except those that use QD-OLED (made by Samsung Electronics).
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy NowBe Aware: This Credit Score...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Another Fabric Store Is Closing Its Doors

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
SheKnows

Costco Just Brought Back This Hearty Comfort Food Favorite That's Great for Busy Weeknights

We love shopping at Costco any time of year, but if we’re being analytical about it, fall is when they really start dropping all of their biggest hits. Their made-in-house pumpkin pies are one of the first tastes of fall we treat ourselves to each year, and their muffin selection — pumpkin streusel are our favorites — can’t be beat. But the savory options aren’t to be missed. Costco’s rotisserie chicken is affordable and can be turned into about a million fast dinners, but for days when we really don’t have time for any kitchen creativity, Costco’s read-made meals are...
Gamespot

Best Buy Early Black Friday Deals Include Some Incredible Discounts

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Best Buy must have written down the wrong dates on its calendar, because right you’ll find dozens of products available with Black Friday price tags. Black Friday won’t truly begin until late November, but from now until October 27 you’ll find TVs, laptops, headphones, and more listed for some of the best prices of the year.
Benzinga

11 Best Black Friday Deals on Amazon

The best Black Friday deals from Amazon are still coming hard and fast because the holiday is not yet upon us and the mega-retailer prefers to keep consumers on the hook for as long as possible—spending as much money as possible. To that end, here are some of the...
techunwrapped.com

This Samsung Smart TV reaches its minimum today on Amazon

Autumn is here and that means that we spend more time at home, enjoying the home and, why not say it, consuming content on our TV. We get hooked on new series that have just started, we watch new premiere movies on Netflix, HBO Max… and to do so, nothing better than having a good SmartTVdon’t you think? Like for example the one that is now on sale on Amazon: a Samsung QLED 4K of this same 2022 that has been put to your minimal price. What are you waiting for to hunt her down?
Refinery29

Target’s Early Black Friday Sale Starts Now — Yes, Now

"Black Friday shopping, already?" You may ask yourself, and “yes" is the enthusiastic answer Target provides. The retailer is presenting us with some juicy holiday shopping inspo in the form of Early Black Friday Deals. Through October 29, get major discounts on everything from electronics and toys to kitchen essentials and fashion.
Consumer Reports.org

Top 10 Black Friday Shopping Tips for 2022

Some of us wait all year for the Black Friday shopping season, our heads filled with the promise of scoring the very best price on a new TV, smart speaker, printer, or other high-tech gadget. And for good reason—this is when we tend to see some of the biggest discounts of the year on virtually everything.

