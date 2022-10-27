Read full article on original website
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Nonprofit In Austin, TX uses blockchain technology to help childrenTyler Mc.Austin, TX
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Austin airport smashes passengers record on Monday thanks to F1 travelTech ReviewedAustin, TX
Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Hoover Alexander Does It Again!
Hoover Alexander, Austin’s master of Southern-style cuisine and founder of the inestimable bistro Hoover’s Cooking on Manor Road has won yet another award. His Chicken Fried Chicken was named to a Ten- Best in the World list by a consortium of online food aficionados. Wow, huh?. Now I...
hellogeorgetown.com
Cen-Tex Mini Golf Celebrates 2nd Anniversary in Georgetown, TX
Cen-Tex Mini Golf is celebrating their 2nd anniversary in Georgetown, TX!. Owned and operated by Ted Hindes and Audrey Anderson, the business is Georgetown’s only miniature golf course and the only course of it’s kind in the world. “Cen-Tex Mini Golf is Georgetown’s biggest little secret,” Audrey Anderson,...
Unique 4-Level Geodome with Stunning Views Near Lake in Texas
In my quest to find the most unique Airbnb getaways, I stumbled upon the Geodome only 30 minutes from Austin, Texas with stunning views of the hill country and Lake Travis. Using a geodesic dome building kit in the 90s, the Geodome has been completely remodeled into a modern stylistic state-of-the-art Airbnb tri-level vacation home. The 3500 square foot Geodome is located in Leander, Texas on a quiet private road surrounded by the beauty of nature with beautiful treetop views and mesmerizing lake views. This treetop haven features 5 bedrooms, and 3 baths, two family spaces, a spiral staircase, and an observation tower loft library with 360-degree views of the Texas Hill Country. The building design is reminiscent of the old weather radar satellite domes that were around in the 1960s.
New Flower Child restaurant opening in West Lake Hills Nov. 1
Flower Child will open its third Austin location in West Lake Hills Nov. 1. (Courtesy Flower Child) Flower Child, a healthy fast-casual restaurant, will open its doors Nov. 1 at 3300 Bee Caves Road, Ste.150, West Lake Hills. This eatery will be Flower Child’s third location in Austin. Flower Child has different dietary options, including vegetarian, vegan, keto and paleo. The eatery is known for various salads, bowls and wraps.
New cafe open in Spider House Cafe location
A new cafe is opening in the former Spider House Cafe spot. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) A new bar and cafe opened Oct. 26 in the former Spider House Cafe location. The new concept, Tweedy's, aims to maintain the character of the Spider House Cafe, said Michel Issa, who owns the 2908 Fruth St., Austin, property with Jimmy Nassour.
Korean-inspired barbecue restaurant Chi'Lantro BBQ opens in Northwest Austin
Chi'Lantro BBQ opened its 10th location in Northwest Austin on Oct. 17. (Courtesy Chi'Lantro) Chi’Lantro, a Korean-inspired barbecue restaurant, held a grand opening for its location at 12129 N. RM 620, Austin, on Oct. 17. The restaurant, which claims to be the home of the original kimchi fries, serves bowls and ssams—or wraps—with a base, a protein, vegetables, toppings and a sauce. This is Chi’Lantro’s 10th location. 512-800-9098. www.chilantrobbq.com.
A shed filled with dolls, a house adorned with mermaids and more in Austin’s Weird Homes Tour
Austin's Weird Homes Tour allows people to check out the accommodations of local artists and collectors embellished to reflect their own unique sensibilities. There are seven homes on the tour this year, and tickets are available for $40.
Seafood restaurant Garbo's serves fresh Maine lobster rolls, twist on Texas tacos
Owner Heidi Garbo (left) gives credit to her sisters Hannah (right) and Samantha for helping her run Garbo’s seafood restaurant. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) When Heidi Garbo moved to Austin for her husband’s work in 2013, she had experience running her own seafood truck in Key West and a lifelong association with the lobster industry in Connecticut through her dad’s lobster business.
Williamson County Fair expects more sold-out shows during second-ever event
Scott Heselmeyer, president of the Williamson County Fair Association, said the addition of 'Tejano Night' to the fair's Friday entertainment lineup will likely fill the expo center's arena.
Mushroom invasion in Texas ‘definitely not just a food fad’
Mushrooms are becoming more popular in Central Texas, with many people turning to them as a hobby.
fox7austin.com
12-foot stolen Halloween skeleton replaced by creator in Northwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - You probably remember the story about giant skeleton that was stolen in broad daylight from a yard in Northwest Austin. Shortly after video of the theft went viral, FOX 7 was told the creator of the popular Halloween decoration heard about what happened and shipped a replacement.
Round Rock's Liberty Barbecue, Brotherton's Black Iron Barbecue in Pflugerville no longer affiliated
Brotherton’s Black Iron BBQ in Pflugerville and Liberty BBQ in Round Rock are no longer affiliated, John Brotherton said in October. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Brotherton’s Black Iron BBQ in Pflugerville and Liberty BBQ in Round Rock are no longer affiliated, John Brotherton said in October. Brotherton was previously a co-owner of the Round Rock restaurant but removed himself from ownership to focus on Brotherton’s in Pflugerville at 15608 Spring Hill Lane, Ste. 105. 512-547-4766 www.pftxbbq.com.
ROUNDUP: 3 Austin film festivals to check out this fall
The Austin Jewish Film Festival will take place this fall. (Courtesy Austin Jewish Film Festival) Austin is known for being a hub of diversity and culture, and the next few weeks will show just that when three film festivals—the Austin Film Festival, the Austin Polish Film Festival and the Austin Jewish Film Festival—begin their annual showcases. Prices and dates vary between each festival. Check out what is in store for Austinites below.
fox7austin.com
Pet of the Weekend: Binky, Winky and Dinky
Binky, Winky and Dinky are all about three months old. These babies are new at the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter, and they are ready to find their loving new homes!
KWTX
McLane Stadium welcomes bands from across Texas for marching band competition
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bands from Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio, Austin and South Texas all made the trek to Central Texas for the Bands of America (BOA) – Waco Regional Championship. In total, 28 bands took to McLane Stadium to take part in the marching competition. “They’re all from...
Crumbl Cookies planning first Round Rock location
A Crumbl Cookies location is coming to 3021 S. I-35 Ste. 140, Round Rock, although an opening date has not yet been set, a company representative confirmed. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) A Crumbl Cookies location is coming to 3021 S. I-35, Ste. 140, Round Rock, although an opening date has not...
Oh No! Central Texas Carnival Is Temporarily Cancelled
I know that we are all excited in Killeen, Texas about the Central Texas Exposition Carnival coming back to the city. Everyone was looking forward to a great time this weekend, especially since it's almost Halloween. WHY IS THE CARNIVAL TEMPORARILY CLOSED?. Unfortunately, the carnival is temporarily canceled due to...
Our Totally Awesome Slingshot Experience In Austin, Texas
We’re BACK with another edition of Bossip Be Trippin‘ set in the heart of Austin, Texas where we explored the buzzy city and surrounding open roads while turning heads in the 2022 Polaris Slingshot. A mixture of Portland and your favorite fictional town, Austin (which has the warm...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 10.27.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:. Yoshi’s at 2201 Southwest HK Dodgen Loop in Temple got a 94 on its pre-opening inspection. According to the food safety worker, the permit will be issued if the violations are corrected. There were rat droppings...
Houston Chronicle
The State of the American Downtown
The downtown has long been the beating heart of many American cities. Their jumbles of offices, apartments, theaters and restaurants are braided together by overlapping cultures and histories, where life pulsed to the beats of traffic, construction and crowds. America’s downtowns faced hard times long before the coronavirus pandemic —...
