Kansas City, MO

fox4kc.com

KCPD investigating two suspicious deaths Sunday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating two separate death investigations Sunday morning. Police were called to a scene at 24th and Toping where they said a person walking in Blue Valley Park Sunday morning found the dead person near a pond and alerted police.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

One dead following shooting on Bales Drive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex in the 9300 block of Bales Drive. Officers say the victim, an adult male, had an interaction in the parking lot with one or more suspects that led to a shooting. First responders rendered...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KYTV

Dog digs up skeletal remains in Kansas City backyard

Kansas City, Mo. (AP) — A dog dug up skeletal remains in the backyard of a Kansas City, Missouri, home Sunday morning. Kansas City Police spokesman Sgt. Jake Becchina said a new resident of the home called police shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday after his dog uncovered the remains.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

KCK police investigating body found in Kansas River

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Saturday afternoon, officers were called to the eastern banks of the Kansas River, south of 670 and north of Kansas Avenue. Kansas City, Kansas police found the body of what appeared to be an adult male. Initial investigations indicated the individual had not been in the water for an extended period […]
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Jackson County prosecutor: Double homicide suspect identified in deaths of Stowers researchers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday investigators identified a double homicide suspect who killed two Stowers Institute researchers. Investigators say 42-year-old Kevin Ray Moore killed 24-year-old Camila Behrensen and 25-year-old Pablo Guzman-Palma Oct. 1 near 41st and Oak in Kansas City, Missouri. Moore...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO

