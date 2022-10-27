Read full article on original website
fox4kc.com
KCPD investigating two suspicious deaths Sunday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating two separate death investigations Sunday morning. Police were called to a scene at 24th and Toping where they said a person walking in Blue Valley Park Sunday morning found the dead person near a pond and alerted police.
KCPD investigating fatal shooting in 9300 block of Bales Avenue
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the 9300 block of Bales Avenue.
KMBC.com
One dead following shooting on Bales Drive
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex in the 9300 block of Bales Drive. Officers say the victim, an adult male, had an interaction in the parking lot with one or more suspects that led to a shooting. First responders rendered...
KCPD searching for 58-year-old missing man
Kansas City Police is seeking for public's help in searching for a missing man who was last seen Sunday morning.
KYTV
Dog digs up skeletal remains in Kansas City backyard
Kansas City, Mo. (AP) — A dog dug up skeletal remains in the backyard of a Kansas City, Missouri, home Sunday morning. Kansas City Police spokesman Sgt. Jake Becchina said a new resident of the home called police shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday after his dog uncovered the remains.
Armed Kan. fugitive killed by U.S. Marshal had history of crime
KANSAS CITY— A man who had walked away from a halfway house in Kansas last month was fatally shot by a U.S. Marshal after he pointed a gun at authorities who had tracked him down, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Joshua Bailes, 40, was killed Wednesday afternoon...
Neighbors frightened in KCMO after human remains found in backyard
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was an unusual Sunday for one Kansas City neighborhood, as police cars filled the streets after a man’s dog dug up human remains in the backyard. “That’s really scary and really weird. You know this neighborhood isn’t that bad,” said Carlos Lopez, who lives on the same block. “It’s really […]
Kansas City man found guilty in the murder of 3 family members
KANSAS CITY—A jury Oct. 26, convicted 39-year-old Issac Fisher of multiple felonies, including two Murder 1st Degree charges, for a violent rampage in 2018 that killed three and injured a 4-year-old, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. The jury convicted Fisher of two Murder 1st Degree charges,...
2 people found dead under suspicious circumstances in 2 locations in KCMO
Police are investigating after two people were found dead under suspicious circumstances in two locations Sunday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCK police investigating body found in Kansas River
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Saturday afternoon, officers were called to the eastern banks of the Kansas River, south of 670 and north of Kansas Avenue. Kansas City, Kansas police found the body of what appeared to be an adult male. Initial investigations indicated the individual had not been in the water for an extended period […]
Troopers suspect road rage behind I-35 shooting in Kansas City
Kansas City drivers may have witnessed a road rage shooting between two drivers on Interstate 35 and Northeast Chouteau Trafficway Friday.
Suspect Identified In Murders Of South American Researchers In Kansas City
Kevin Ray Moore, 42, died in a murder-suicide incident on Oct. 16, but police believe he was behind the murders of Camila Behrensen and Pablo Guzmán Palma as well as the arson of their apartment on Oct. 1. Officials have identified the alleged arsonist who set a Kansas City...
Man who died in murder-suicide was suspect in killings of medical researchers in Kansas City
A man who died in a murder-suicide in Clay County has been identified as the suspect in the murders of two South American researchers earlier this month, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor.
Independence police investigating deadly crash involving motorcycle, box truck
The crash was reported just after 1 p.m. near U.S. 24 and Noland Road, according to police.
KMBC.com
Police are investigating a road-rage shooting on I-35 Wednesday afternoon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a road rage shooting incident on I-35 around midday Wednesday. Shortly before noon on Oct. 28, police got a call regarding an incident near the Choteau exit of I-35. It involved a black sedan and a semi-tractor trailer. An initial investigation from...
Motorcyclist killed in Friday afternoon crash in Independence
A motorcycle crash killed one person Friday afternoon in Independence. The crash happened just after 1 p.m. near U.S. 24 Highway and Noland Road.
Family, friends honor Merriam stabbing victim
Nearly 100 people gathered to remember a 23-year-old Kansas man who was stabbed to death in his Merriam apartment.
Man dead, 2 women injured in Kansas City triple shooting
A man is dead and two woman are in the hospital following a shooting on Troost Avenue late Tuesday night in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCTV 5
Jackson County prosecutor: Double homicide suspect identified in deaths of Stowers researchers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday investigators identified a double homicide suspect who killed two Stowers Institute researchers. Investigators say 42-year-old Kevin Ray Moore killed 24-year-old Camila Behrensen and 25-year-old Pablo Guzman-Palma Oct. 1 near 41st and Oak in Kansas City, Missouri. Moore...
KCK police investigate crash that killed one, injured two people
Kansas City, Kansas police investigate an overnight crash at N. 55th Street and Freeman Ave. that killed one person and injured two others.
