Read full article on original website
Related
The 20 Worst Halloween Candies
Halloween is right around the corner and if you haven’t yet picked out the candy you plan to give out, be sure to read this. There are some "treats" out there that, if you hand them out, you are sure to get your place covered in toilet paper. 20....
Age limit for Trick Or Treating on Halloween? What You Need to Know
All Hallows eve is upon us, kids everywhere will be dressing up as superheroes, monsters, ghouls, and Fortnite Characters. They'll take to the streets to pack pillowcases full of candy that they can gorge on until Christmas. Sadly, this tradition eventually comes to an end, whether it's age, maturity, or the law. That's right, we said the law.
ABC 4
Fun activities to replace trick or treating this Halloween
Have your kids outgrown trick or treating but still love Halloween? Today on GTU we were joined by Cat Palmer to give us the solution. She gave viewers some options that are perfect for teenagers. At home activities:. You could have a fun dinner and movie with your kids, that...
Why Parents Shouldn't Be Afraid Of Fentanyl Candy This Halloween
As children prepare for the abundance that is Halloween trick-or-treating, parents may not feel the same level of excitement. Putting aside the fear of an empty candy bowl on the porch, the idea of something dangerous hiding in those treats can be more startling than a red balloon tied to a drain gutter. Over the years, reports of illegal drugs lacing Halloween candy have filled headlines. From the 2019 Fox News report about ecstasy tablets mimicking candy to a CBS News report of a version of edibles that look like Nerds Rope, sometimes the Halloween season brings candy with a not-so-sweet surprise.
WEAU-TV 13
‘Shrinkflation’ hits Halloween candy
(CNN) - Halloween treats are getting smaller due to shrinkflation and a move by candy companies to reduce calorie counts, The Washington Post reports. Shrinkflation is when manufacturers reduce the size of their products instead of increasing the price. Halloween candy is the latest shrinkflation victim. A bag of Dark...
Thrillist
Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out Totally Free Donuts on Halloween
Halloween has fully turned into a season, tucked neatly between summer and fall. There's a lot of Halloween to take in, but at its heart, it's still a holiday about costumes and treats. It's a perfect holiday. Dress up like something entertaining, and neighbors will gladly toss you a piece of candy for your troubles.
McDonald’s fans angry as Halloween Pails are missing key feature – I picked one up myself and was disappointed too
AS McDonald's brings back its long-awaited Halloween Happy Meal Pails, fans noticed that it's missing one major component - the lid. The fan-favorite pails first hit the spooky scene in 1986 coming in three styles: the McPunk’n with a traditional jack-o-lantern face, one with a ghostly face called McBoo, and the McGoblin.
Little Girl Belts Out Disney Tune So Well, You’re Going to Weep
As parents, from the time our kids are little, we try to guess what their interests, talents, and even future jobs might be. Of course, that's all up to our kids themselves, but it's fun to spot their strengths as they get older and share more of their personality with us. And some parents even get to discover a natural talent their child has, which is the best.
pethelpful.com
Maine Coon Kittens' 'Instant' Transitions to Full-Grown Cats Is Too Cute
Maine Coons are such gorgeous cats! They are so floofy and large, and some males have been known to grow up to 25 pounds. The Main Coon breed is known for being good-natured, sweet goofballs, and their owners can tell you they'd never have another breed of cat. But, like...
Kitten's Reaction to Seeing Owner in Bathtub for First Time Melts Hearts
One cat's adorable reaction to seeing the bathtub for the first time has delighted viewers online this week. Regula Gnãgi lives near San Diego, California, with her 2-year-old black cat named Floh—German for flea. While digging through old kitten photos, Gnãgi stumbled on the picture of a tiny Floh the first time she saw the bathtub and shared it on Reddit's popular r/aww forum.
pethelpful.com
Video of Maine Coon Cat Clearly Saying 'Hello' to Dad Has Us Seriously Impressed
We've probably all seen or heard at one point or another animals talking. There are so many videos of pets who sound like celebrities or cats meowing that actually sound like words. So it shouldn't blow us away anymore, right? Well, wrong again!. We clearly can't get enough of animals...
pethelpful.com
'Brainless' Rescue Dog Is So Cute We Can Hardly Stand It
There are just some TikTok accounts where the love just seems to seep through the page when you see the dogs someone has rescued. Such is the case with @SookieandIvy, and you can just tell how loved these silly girls are. Dogs really are the best, and when you welcome one into your home their personalities start to come through and some dogs are serious and stoic, and then, well, there's Ivy.
Fentanyl disguised as candy has some parents concerned this Halloween
More than 12,000 fentanyl pills were found at Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday packed into candy boxes and with Halloween just around the corner, some families are worried.
pethelpful.com
Video of Dog Staring at the Pantry Hoping for Treats Makes Us LOL
Dogs will do just about anything for treats. They might do a million tricks before they can nibble on goodness. Or maybe your dog is more of the begging type until you finally give in and hand them over a treat. Whatever they do, it still makes us laugh. TikTok...
Afraid of catching COVID-19 this Halloween? How to trick-or-treat safely
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Keeping safe this Halloween despite variants COVID-19 has affected children around the world. It has impacted everything from education to experiences, such as vacations, parties and holidays. As cases seem to be plummeting and life moves even closer to normalcy, Halloween looms on the horizon. […]
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 Get spooky with this playlist at your next Halloween party
It’s getting spooky around here as Halloween is right around the corner. From dressing up to decorating your house, there are many ways to celebrate the fun and frightful day. If you are looking for a killer playlist with some fan favorites, then you’re in luck!. From The...
Elk Casually Munches On A Rabbit Like It’s Chewing On A Piece Of Grass
Well, you don’t see that every day… Out of all the things out there in the wild, there’s not a whole lot that surprises me. My motto is pretty much to expect the unexpected when I’m out in the woods. However, every once in a while, something pops up that makes you question everything you know. This is one of those things. Elk are a cool animal that is widely renowned as one of the tastiest game meats in North […] The post Elk Casually Munches On A Rabbit Like It’s Chewing On A Piece Of Grass first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ohmymag.co.uk
Halloween: 10 dog costume ideas that are so hilarious they'll make your day
It's fun to dress up for Halloween, but it is even more fun to make your pet look adorably spooky. A pumpkin-dog? Absolutely. Who said pups don't wear Dracula capes? Yes, they do. Fancy sharing some Ghostbusters nostalgia with your pooch? Go for it. From affordable Amazon buys to creative...
The Best Halloween Deals of 2022
This content was created by a Boston.com partner. The editorial department of Boston.com had no role in writing, production, or display. Boston.com may be compensated for publishing this content and/or receive a commission on purchases of products or services described within the post. For more information, see our sponsored content guidelines.
KTVU FOX 2
Healthy Halloween Habits
Halloween can be overwhelmingly exciting with all the candy choices, but eating all that candy at once can have a different outcome. We spoke with Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist, Signe Darpinian, who just happens to be a Certified Eating Disorder Specialist to get tips on how to have a healthy relationship with what we eat.
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
179K+
Followers
28K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0