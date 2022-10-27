Read full article on original website
Dog Can't Wait To Reunite With His Marine Mom | The Dodo
This dog prefers his mom to his dad, so he couldn't wait to see her when she got home after 7 months of deployment!. You can keep up with Oshie on Instagram: https://thedo.do/oshiesworld. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter:...
Howl-o-ween pup-kins from Cedar Bend Humane Society
For the 14th consecutive year, the Courier has partnered with CBHS to showcase dogs in their Halloween best. It’s not easy wrangling nearly a dozen excited, wiggly and wriggly dogs into costumes for posing in photos, but the CBHS staff managed with lots of laughter and treats. For more...
