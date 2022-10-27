Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Hugh Jackman Keeps Splitting His Pants Because His Muscles for Wolverine Return Are So Big
Last month, Marvel fans received the exciting news that Hugh Jackman was returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. After Logan, fans thought Jackman's 17-year-run as the X-Men hero was over, but both Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have promised that the threequel won't mess with the powerful ending of the 2017 film. Jackman is already back to training for the role, and it sounds like it's going pretty well. In fact, the actor just told Variety that his muscles are getting too big for his clothes. Jackman revealed he's losing 1,500 calories a night, which is impacting his role in The Music Man on Broadway.
Laura Dern and Hugh Jackman look stylish as they cuddle up at screening of their upcoming movie The Son in New York City
Laura Dern and Hugh Jackman were present at a screening of The Son, which took place at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York City on Monday night. The 55-year-old actress and her 54-year-old costar appeared to be enjoying their time at the screening of the soon-to-be-released movie, in which they both star.
Hugh Jackman talks Sarah Jessica Parker’s near-wardrobe malfunction at Tonys
SJP almost let it all hang out at the Tonys. In a new interview with Variety, Hugh Jackman spoke about his Broadway debut in “The Boy From Oz” — and the memorable 2004 Tonys when he brought Sarah Jessica Parker on stage almost to have her dress fall down.
Hugh Jackman Says Losing Role After Sandra Bullock Audition Was 'Humiliating'
Besides a few notes in “Les Misérables,” Hugh Jackman rarely misses as one of the most beloved movie stars, stage actors and Ryan Reynolds feuding partners of our time. But before he ever bared his adamantium claws on the big screen, Jackman made an early career misstep while auditioning for a role in the 2000 action comedy “Miss Congeniality” starring Sandra Bullock.
How Many Children Does Zoe Saldana Have? Meet Her Gorgeous Family
From blockbuster smashes like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy to cult classics like Center Stage and Crossroads, actress Zoe Saldana has been gracing our screens since the late '90s. And her latest role in Netflix’s From Scratch is already garnering tons of attention. Article continues below advertisement. But...
One Thing Julia Roberts Struggled With While Acting Alongside George Clooney In Ticket To Paradise
Ticket To Paradise director Ol Parker spills on one note he gave to Julia Roberts while she was working opposite George Clooney.
Days After Accusing Her Mom Of Hitting Her, Britney Spears' Instagram Has Gone Dark Again
On October 10, Britney Spears took to her Instagram and alleged that Lynne Spears, her mother, slapped her for staying out too late while Lynne watched her sons. Now, Britney’s Instagram has gone dark again. TMZ posted a screenshot of the caption where Britney told the story about her...
EW.com
Channing Tatum gets felt up by Salma Hayek in Magic Mike's Last Dance first look
Salma Hayek has the toughest job in Hollywood: getting to run her hand over Channing Tatum's ripped abs. It's not fair, but someone has to do it. The first look at Magic Mike's Last Dance, the surprise third installment to the cinematic male-stripper movies, has arrived, courtesy of Tatum and his costar's social media. The photo sees Tatum returning as stripper/furniture designer Mike Lane as he pulls up his shirt for Hayek's character to feel around.
Ryan Reynolds Announces Movie About John Candy, Comedian’s Children Respond
A montage of the prolific career of John Candy could be a movie all on its own, and Ryan Reynolds has plans to do something along those lines. The Canadian-born actor announced plans to make a documentary all about the Uncle Buck star. Candy, who would have been 72 this...
Matthew Perry Takes Several Digs at Keanu Reeves in His Memoir, but Why?
Few actors in Hollywood are more universally beloved than Keanu Reeves, who has been a movie star for 30 years but still seems remarkably grounded. However, in a new memoir called Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew Perry takes a couple of shots at the Speed actor that led some to wonder whether the Friends alum has something against him.
Popculture
Russell Crowe Shoots Down Longtime Audition Rumor for Julia Roberts Classic
Russell Crowe called the idea that he ever auditioned for My Best Friend's Wedding "pure imagination." Earlier this year, director P.J. Hogan said he wanted the Gladiator star to play the male lead in the romantic comedy hit that cemented Julia Roberts' star status. Hogan claimed Crowe even did a table read with Roberts, but there was no chemistry and the part went to Dermot Mulroney.
Zoe Saldaña Says Jerry Bruckheimer Took 'Accountability' For Bad Film Experience
The actor previously revealed she nearly "quit the business" after working on one of the producer's films.
ComicBook
Wicked Movie in Final Talks To Cast Jeff Goldblum
The Wicked movie is finally on its way, and the cast is shaping up to be an exciting one. Last year, it was officially announced that Ariana Grande would be taking on the role of Glinda and Cynthia Erivo would be playing Elphaba with In the Heights director Jon M. Chu set to direct. Last month, it was reported that Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey was in talks to play Fiyero, and it looks like the movie has now found its Wizard. According to Variety, Jeff Goldblum is in final talks to take on the villainous role that was originated by Joel Grey on Broadway.
Taylor Swift Knew She ‘Wasn’t Going to Get’ 2012 ’Les Misérables‘ Role Before Her ‘Nightmare’ Audition
Taylor Swift knew she wasn’t going to get a role in 2012’s Les Misérables before she even had her “nightmare” audition. On Friday, Swift visited BBC One’s The Graham Norton Show and joked about her screen test for the film adaptation of the Broadway classic.
‘Dancing With The Stars’: A Reality Star Survives But A Singer Goes Home On Michael Bublé Night
It’s another Let’s Promote Michael Bublé night on Dancing with the Stars. Look at the sultry songster open the show with a bunch of sequin-clad ladies shaking their booties around the boffo Bublé! It’s a repeat visit for the Canadian crooner: he performed in seasons 9 and 16 while couples have danced to his songbook oodles of times over the years. Why not do it one more time, but on Disney+? And since you’re here, Mr. Bublé, can you help out the judges, too? The show would be happy to talk up your latest album Higher! Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki. The Jersey...
netflixjunkie.com
“I don’t have anyone dictating me” – When Ryan Reynolds Spilled the Secret to His Incredible Sense of Humor
Whether on or off screen, Ryan Reynolds never needed a script to be funny because this is the most efficient characteristic of his personality. The Canadian-born actor just manages to be hysterical and sarcastic at the perfect moment. From making fans laugh on the internet to volunteering for social causes, he is a fan-favorite star. His comical side is particularly adored because no matter what, the banters always work on people.
In Style
TBT: Michelle Williams Said Her Relationship with Heath Ledger Was "Cosmic"
Who: Four-time Oscar-nominated actress Michelle Williams, 42, and the late Oscar-winning actor Heath Ledger. How They Met: Ledger and Williams met in 2004 on the set of the film Brokeback Mountain. In the movie, Ledger plays a closeted gay ranch hand Ennis Del Mar, while Williams is Ennis’s wife and longtime love, Alma.
Comments / 0