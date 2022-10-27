The Wicked movie is finally on its way, and the cast is shaping up to be an exciting one. Last year, it was officially announced that Ariana Grande would be taking on the role of Glinda and Cynthia Erivo would be playing Elphaba with In the Heights director Jon M. Chu set to direct. Last month, it was reported that Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey was in talks to play Fiyero, and it looks like the movie has now found its Wizard. According to Variety, Jeff Goldblum is in final talks to take on the villainous role that was originated by Joel Grey on Broadway.

