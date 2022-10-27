Read full article on original website
Rare Bird Spotted on Cape Cod for Fourth Time in Over 60 Years
Cape Cod’s beaches are known for their majestic views and the occasional whale sighting, but a rare bird has people excited. Birders in Massachusetts are on the lookout for a rare bird that has been spotted in Brewster. The Cape Cod region has become famous lately for shark and whale sightings, but this is the first time this particular bird has been seen in the state.
House of the Week: Condo offers year-round waterfront living
Those looking to have waterfront living year-round can enjoy a “smart, sophisticated” condo in Harwich. Located at 1 Belmont Rd, the three-bed, two-bath home is on the market for $1,125,000. It is being sold by Lisa Parenteau at eXp Realty. The listing states it comes with “an abundance...
University of Massachusetts Dartmouth Ranks Among World’s Best
How does the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth hold up against other universities worldwide? Better than you might think. U.S. News & World Report has ranked the world's 2,000 "top universities," and you might be surprised to learn that UMass Dartmouth is on the list. Go Corsairs!. USNews.com stated "These institutions...
10 most expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Oct. 23-29
A house in Woods Hole that sold for $2.7 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Cape Cod between Oct. 23 and Oct. 29. In total, 41 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $892,771. The average price per square foot was $477.
capeandislands.org
Drought conditions improve with a lot of rain on the Cape and Islands this October
Rain totals across the region have already surpassed the average rain amounts for October — in some cases tripling the monthly average. The Chatham Airport weather station recorded more than 9 inches of rain this month, compared to the average of about 3 inches. The National Weather Service reports that a station on Nantucket received more than 8 inches so far this month, about double the average amount for October.
WCVB
More than 100 people in need of food, shelter arrive unannounced in Massachusetts town
KINGSTON, Mass. — The top official in Kingston says 107 people in need of assistance have arrived unannounced in the Massachusetts town within the past week. Kingston Town Administrator Keith Hickey said nine people arrived on Friday before 26 more arrived on Saturday and dozens of others kept coming.
Here’s what we know about the families seeking shelter in Kingston and Plymouth
"It would have been easier to provide support if we had been a part of the planning process." Kingston and Plymouth town officials are expressing frustration with the state for failing to notify them ahead of time that dozens of people in need would be seeking shelter in their towns.
There’s a New Bar in Fairhaven That Has 7 Kitchens, but Not the Ones You Cook In
It was a typical work day at Fun 107 until I was informed about a new bar in town that was within walking distance of the studio. Unsurprisingly, I was game and already three steps out the door. My co-worker Kristen and I were on a mission to check out...
wgbh.org
In Plymouth County DA Race, long-time incumbent faces high-profile insurgent
Voters across Plymouth County will decide Nov. 8 whether to keep Massachusetts’ only Republican district attorney or elect a Democratic reformer to replace him. The matchup pits District Attorney Timothy Cruz, who has held the office since 2001, against progressive Rahsaan Hall, who built a name and network working in Boston, most recently as director of the ACLU of Massachusetts’ racial justice program. In one of Massachusetts’ more conservative counties, the national conversation on progressive prosecutors is permeating the local election.
Barnstable Patriot
Cost of a taxi in Barnstable and Falmouth may be going up. Here's why
BARNSTABLE — Town Taxi owner Peter Cutler says without a rate increase, his business will continue to struggle against what he calls unfair strategies of app-based rides like Uber. Cutler expects the town to approve a taxi rate increase at a Nov. 9 public hearing. The last time the...
capecod.com
Solar glare may have led to crash in Harwich late Friday afternoon
HARWICH – Solar glare at sunset may have caused this crash at Route 39 and Depot Road. A Hyundai and Honda collided at the intersection around 5 PM sending the Hyundai up on the lawn at 1269 Route 39. Four people were evaluated at the scene but all declined to go to the hospital. Harwich Police are handling the investigation.
capecod.com
Several towns respond to house fire in Orleans
ORLEANS – Firefighters from several departments responded to a house fire in Orleans just after 8:30 AM Friday. The house at 34 Sea Mist Drive was reportedly vacant when crews arrived on scene to find heavy smoke showing. No injuries were reported. The fire appeared to be in the attic area.
capecod.com
Early morning fire breaks out in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – From Fire Falmouth Fire-Rescue: At approximately 2:15 AM Friday morning, a Patrolman on routine area patrol was alerted to a fire coming from a residence on Surrey Lane in East Falmouth. The resident was awoken by the smoke detectors sounding in the home. He attempted to extinguish the fire without success. The Patrolman evacuated the resident without injury.
capecod.com
Updated: Two people rushed to hospital after being found unresponsive in Harwich house
HARWICH – Two people were rushed to Cape Cod Hospital after reportedly being pulled from a residence unresponsive. The incident happened in the 200 block of Route 28 sometime after 4:30 PM. Firefighters are checking if a problem with gas in the house was to blame. Saturday morning, Harwich...
hyannisnews.com
HN PHOTO: Police looking for driver who left vehicle rolled over in Sandwich woods…
