Nantucket, MA

Outsider.com

Rare Bird Spotted on Cape Cod for Fourth Time in Over 60 Years

Cape Cod’s beaches are known for their majestic views and the occasional whale sighting, but a rare bird has people excited. Birders in Massachusetts are on the lookout for a rare bird that has been spotted in Brewster. The Cape Cod region has become famous lately for shark and whale sightings, but this is the first time this particular bird has been seen in the state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FUN 107

University of Massachusetts Dartmouth Ranks Among World’s Best

How does the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth hold up against other universities worldwide? Better than you might think. U.S. News & World Report has ranked the world's 2,000 "top universities," and you might be surprised to learn that UMass Dartmouth is on the list. Go Corsairs!. USNews.com stated "These institutions...
DARTMOUTH, MA
MassLive.com

10 most expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Oct. 23-29

A house in Woods Hole that sold for $2.7 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Cape Cod between Oct. 23 and Oct. 29. In total, 41 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $892,771. The average price per square foot was $477.
DENNIS, MA
capeandislands.org

Drought conditions improve with a lot of rain on the Cape and Islands this October

Rain totals across the region have already surpassed the average rain amounts for October — in some cases tripling the monthly average. The Chatham Airport weather station recorded more than 9 inches of rain this month, compared to the average of about 3 inches. The National Weather Service reports that a station on Nantucket received more than 8 inches so far this month, about double the average amount for October.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
wgbh.org

In Plymouth County DA Race, long-time incumbent faces high-profile insurgent

Voters across Plymouth County will decide Nov. 8 whether to keep Massachusetts’ only Republican district attorney or elect a Democratic reformer to replace him. The matchup pits District Attorney Timothy Cruz, who has held the office since 2001, against progressive Rahsaan Hall, who built a name and network working in Boston, most recently as director of the ACLU of Massachusetts’ racial justice program. In one of Massachusetts’ more conservative counties, the national conversation on progressive prosecutors is permeating the local election.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
capecod.com

Solar glare may have led to crash in Harwich late Friday afternoon

HARWICH – Solar glare at sunset may have caused this crash at Route 39 and Depot Road. A Hyundai and Honda collided at the intersection around 5 PM sending the Hyundai up on the lawn at 1269 Route 39. Four people were evaluated at the scene but all declined to go to the hospital. Harwich Police are handling the investigation.
HARWICH, MA
capecod.com

Several towns respond to house fire in Orleans

ORLEANS – Firefighters from several departments responded to a house fire in Orleans just after 8:30 AM Friday. The house at 34 Sea Mist Drive was reportedly vacant when crews arrived on scene to find heavy smoke showing. No injuries were reported. The fire appeared to be in the attic area.
ORLEANS, MA
capecod.com

Early morning fire breaks out in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – From Fire Falmouth Fire-Rescue: At approximately 2:15 AM Friday morning, a Patrolman on routine area patrol was alerted to a fire coming from a residence on Surrey Lane in East Falmouth. The resident was awoken by the smoke detectors sounding in the home. He attempted to extinguish the fire without success. The Patrolman evacuated the resident without injury.
FALMOUTH, MA

