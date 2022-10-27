Read full article on original website
2022 NFL trade deadline: J.J. Watt, Jerry Jeudy among 10 players who should be dealt
The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. Christian McCaffrey, James Robinson, Robert Quinn and Kadarius Toney are a few of the notable names who already have been moved, but deadlines spur action. Who should be moved prior to the window closing? Here are 10 players who are in need of a change of scenery:
Odell Beckham Jr. has two word response for Bills’ first half performance vs. Packers
Odell Beckham Jr. continues to make his interest in the Buffalo Bills well known. The wide receiver, watching tonight’s Sunday Night Football matchup against the Green Bay Packers, responded to the team’s first half performance. Buffalo leads at the half 24-7. Beckham Jr. has been linked to the...
4 dark horse teams the Cleveland Browns could trade Kareem Hunt to
The Cleveland Browns are shopping Kareem Hunt around but who are some dark horses?. The Cleveland Browns are shopping Kareem Hunt and by the sound of it, a few teams are interested. We’re hearing a lot about the Los Angeles Rams and the Kansas City Chiefs. Both teams make sense to a degree, but if the San Francisco 49ers getting Christian McCaffery proved anything, it’s that you can’t predict who is really in on a guy. That’s why today we’re talking about the dark horse teams who could be in on Hunt.
Cornerback Joe Haden retires as a member of the Browns: ‘It’s the place where I wanted to end my career’
BEREA, Ohio -- The first time Joe Haden returned to Cleveland to face his former team in 2017, he was a little surprised by the reaction of Browns fans. “The hardest part was my first game coming here and getting booed so hard,” Haden said during a press conference on Saturday. “It is what it is, I definitely didn’t expect to get the loudest cheers but that was one of the things, it is a business, so I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do, but at the same time I understand exactly where they were coming from.”
Kareem Hunt Trade: Browns Give Permission; Buffalo Bills Bidding?
The Browns will listen to trade offers on Kareem Hunt. ... and they are leaking that info to the media. Where do the Bills stand?
Buffalo Bills vs Green Bay Packers prediction and keys to Sunday Night Football matchup
This game probably looked pretty good back in May when the NFL released its 2022 schedule. Aaron Rodgers, the two-time defending league MVP, taking his Green Bay Packers up to Highmark Stadium to face possible future league MVP Josh Allen and the explosive Buffalo Bills in the NFL’s top prime-time TV slot, Sunday Night Football.
Browns sign special-teamer to record contract
The Cleveland Browns have signed long-snapper Charley Hughlett to a four-year contract extension, according to his agent Brett Tessler.
What uniforms the Bills, Packers will wear in Week 8
Here’s what uniforms the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers will wear during their Week 8 matchup at Highmark Stadium:. The Bills have announced they will wear all blue against the Packers. Green Bay Packers (3-4) The Packers have not yet officially announced their uniform combo against the Bills....
Trade Rumors: Roquan Smith, Bears, Commanders, Packers, Rams
Jason La Canfora reports that the Bears remain open to trading veteran LB Roquan Smith. However, La Canfora mentions that Smith’s lack of contract is an issue for teams. In fact, some GMs have told La Canfora that it’s more likely that he will be franchise-tagged and traded next offseason.
Packers exploring trade market for wide receiver help
The Green Bay Packers are exploring the trade market for help at wide receiver. According to Bill Huber of SI.com, there’s an “expectation” that the Packers will be buyers and eventually make a deal for a wide receiver before Tuesday’s deadline. The Packers need a spark...
Report: Browns now want only a fourth-round pick for Kareem Hunt
As the trade deadline approaches, the Browns have softened on their refusal to trade running back Kareem Hunt — and, more importantly, on their expected return for him. We recently reported that the Browns were looking for a Christian McCaffrey-style package for Hunt, who launched a short (and ill-fated) hold-in during training camp with a request to be dealt. But hoping for something like a two, three, four, and five wasn’t going to get it done, especially after the Jaguars got only a sixth-round pick that can upgrade to a fifth-rounder for running back James Robinson. Adam Schefter of ESPN now reports that the Browns will take a fourth-rounder for Hunt.
Bills' Micah Hyde says neck injury was actually long-term issue
The Buffalo Bills are without safety Micah Hyde for the remainder of the year. On the surface, it looked like Hyde injured his neck late in Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans. While that’s true, the issue actually did not begin there. Hyde spoke via video conference this week...
Former NFL star Eli Manning gives props to Giannis Antetokounmpo
Eli Manning highlights differences between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant; taking into consideration where their teams are
