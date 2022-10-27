ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

4 dark horse teams the Cleveland Browns could trade Kareem Hunt to

The Cleveland Browns are shopping Kareem Hunt around but who are some dark horses?. The Cleveland Browns are shopping Kareem Hunt and by the sound of it, a few teams are interested. We’re hearing a lot about the Los Angeles Rams and the Kansas City Chiefs. Both teams make sense to a degree, but if the San Francisco 49ers getting Christian McCaffery proved anything, it’s that you can’t predict who is really in on a guy. That’s why today we’re talking about the dark horse teams who could be in on Hunt.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cornerback Joe Haden retires as a member of the Browns: ‘It’s the place where I wanted to end my career’

BEREA, Ohio -- The first time Joe Haden returned to Cleveland to face his former team in 2017, he was a little surprised by the reaction of Browns fans. “The hardest part was my first game coming here and getting booed so hard,” Haden said during a press conference on Saturday. “It is what it is, I definitely didn’t expect to get the loudest cheers but that was one of the things, it is a business, so I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do, but at the same time I understand exactly where they were coming from.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Trade Rumors: Roquan Smith, Bears, Commanders, Packers, Rams

Jason La Canfora reports that the Bears remain open to trading veteran LB Roquan Smith. However, La Canfora mentions that Smith’s lack of contract is an issue for teams. In fact, some GMs have told La Canfora that it’s more likely that he will be franchise-tagged and traded next offseason.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Report: Browns now want only a fourth-round pick for Kareem Hunt

As the trade deadline approaches, the Browns have softened on their refusal to trade running back Kareem Hunt — and, more importantly, on their expected return for him. We recently reported that the Browns were looking for a Christian McCaffrey-style package for Hunt, who launched a short (and ill-fated) hold-in during training camp with a request to be dealt. But hoping for something like a two, three, four, and five wasn’t going to get it done, especially after the Jaguars got only a sixth-round pick that can upgrade to a fifth-rounder for running back James Robinson. Adam Schefter of ESPN now reports that the Browns will take a fourth-rounder for Hunt.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy