Marjorie Jean Courtney-Kraft, age 87, of Santa Maria, California, passed away on October 22, 2022, with her loving family by her side. Margie was born in Guelph, ND, the youngest of three children. She spent her childhood in Washington and California and had fond memories of her family's time in Japan when her stepfather was stationed there. She graduated from Pacific Grove High School and shortly thereafter met Louis J. Kraft at the Officer's Club where he caught her attention as a talented saxophone player. Lou and Margie married in 1953 in Monterey Presidio. They settled in Santa Maria in 1969, where she has resided ever since. While raising her children John, Jeff, and Laura, she built a successful career as a medical transcriptionist and then worked for the County of Santa Barbara in the Probation Department. She volunteered with CASA and helped a young boy navigate the court system as his advocate. After she retired, Margie and Lou enjoyed over 25 cruises together, traveling around the world. She was an avid reader, loved to visit casinos, and was happiest surrounded by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and Charly, her beloved and loyal furry companion.

SANTA MARIA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO