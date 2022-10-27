Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist Airlifted to Hospital Following Crash
A motorcyclist crashed near Orcutt and and was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Saturday evening. At 9:12 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a crash on Highway 135 near Graciosa Road. A male driving a motorcyle suffered major injuries after crashing. He was stabilized at the scene by...
Vehicle Crashes Into Thrift Store Injuring Two
A vehicle crashed into a thrift store on Hollister Ave injuring two employees inside on Saturday afternoon. At 2:20 p.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighters responded to the United Family Thrift Store at 5156 Hollister Ave in Goleta's Magnolia Shopping Center. Crews discovered a sedan had crashed into the front windows...
Double Fatal Traffic Collision on Highway 1
Two people have died in a head-on traffic collision on Highway 1 early Friday morning. At 4:10 a.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighters responded to the scene near Gaviota, approximately one mile west of the Highway 101 interchange. Crews discovered two vehicles had crashed head-on casuing one to burst into flames.
Montecito Firefighters Tackle Engine Fire and Traffic Collision
Montecito firefighters responded to two separate incidents on Saturday, an engine fire and a collision. At 9:50 am, Montecito firefighters responded to a traffic collision involving a motorcycle and vehicle on the 2000 block of Sycamore Canyon Road. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital by a ground ambulance and...
Small Grass Fire Contained on Foxen Canyon Rd.
At 2:24 p.m., Santa Barbara County and Los Padres Forest firefighters responded to a fire at the SYV Recycling & Transfer Station, 4004 Foxen Cyn Rd, north of Los Olivos. Crews made good progress getting a line around a 2-3 acre grass fire that spread from debris that was on fire at facility, according to County Fire spokesperson Mike Eliason.
Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Santa Maria Roadway
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department confirmed an aircraft was forced to land due to a mechanical failure in Santa Maria on Saturday. Around 4:00 p.m., crews arrived in the 2600 block of Clark Road and discovered a single engine Beechcraft Bonanza on the roadway about five miles from the Santa Maria Airport.
Marjorie Jean Courtney-Kraft
Marjorie Jean Courtney-Kraft, age 87, of Santa Maria, California, passed away on October 22, 2022, with her loving family by her side. Margie was born in Guelph, ND, the youngest of three children. She spent her childhood in Washington and California and had fond memories of her family's time in Japan when her stepfather was stationed there. She graduated from Pacific Grove High School and shortly thereafter met Louis J. Kraft at the Officer's Club where he caught her attention as a talented saxophone player. Lou and Margie married in 1953 in Monterey Presidio. They settled in Santa Maria in 1969, where she has resided ever since. While raising her children John, Jeff, and Laura, she built a successful career as a medical transcriptionist and then worked for the County of Santa Barbara in the Probation Department. She volunteered with CASA and helped a young boy navigate the court system as his advocate. After she retired, Margie and Lou enjoyed over 25 cruises together, traveling around the world. She was an avid reader, loved to visit casinos, and was happiest surrounded by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and Charly, her beloved and loyal furry companion.
Restaurant Roundup: Downtown Restaurant to Close and Two Eateries Featured on TV
Two local eateries will be featured on national television and the Natural Cafe's downtown location will close citing untenable conditions on State Street. Natural Cafe Closes Downtown Location Due to State Street Issues. After 30 years at 508 State Street, the health-focused eatery Natural Cafe will close in March 2023...
DOJ Installs District Election Officer for California Counties
United States Attorney Martin Estrada announced today that Assistant United States Attorney Thomas F. Rybarczyk will serve as District Election Officer for the Central District of California during the Justice Department’s nationwide Election Day Program for the upcoming November 8 general election. As District Election Officer, AUSA Rybarczyk will...
Colorizing Historical Images
Mission Motors. Below is the original from the Santa Barbara Historical Museum. Next up: A Man, A Mission and his Mules. Original photo courtesy Santa Barbara Historical Museum. Local historian Neal Graffy states the gentleman in the photo is Matias Reyes. He was a wood cutter and lived in Mission...
Mayor Rowse Recognizes Employers Supporting the Disability Community
On Wednesday, Mayor Randy Rowse recognized the Santa Barbara City College Foundation, Maximus, Smart & Final Extra!, and Kyle’s Kitchen for their contributions to employment for people living with disabilities in Santa Barbara. The annual awards are held during National Disability Employment Awareness Month every October. This was Mayor Rowse’s first Mayor’s Awards, and the first in-person awards ceremony since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Op-Ed: Support Goleta's Measure B
I write in support of Goleta’s Measure B which if approved would increase our sales tax by 1% or a penny on the dollar to renovate the 100 year old Community Center and to improve roads and other infrastructure. I realize that due to a 100-year Pandemic economic slowdown we are facing increased prices which has put pressure on everyone’s budget, but this minor request to increase the sales tax would help with the Goleta budget.
Teacher's Fund Celebrates Raising $2 Million in 20 Years for Local Schools
The Teacher’s Fund celebrated its 20th year by hitting a significant milestone thanks to strong community support during its annual Back-to-School Drive: the non-profit serving Santa Barbara-area educators surpassed the $2 million mark. The Teacher’s Fund set an ambitious goal this year for its drive – and far exceeded...
What are your Haunted Halloween Stories?
Halloween is mostly about two things, costumes and candy. But once you're dressed up and cruising on a sugar high, the spooky and haunting stories tend to come out. We want to hear yours!. Every town has stories of ghosts and hauntings, but what are Santa Barbara's?. We've heard rumors...
County Education Office Response to Student's State Test Scores
Student test score data newly released today by the California Department of Education illuminates the impact of the pandemic on student academic performance. The test scores show last spring’s results in math and English Language Arts on the 2021-22 California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress (CAASPP). This is...
2022 Edhat Halloween Story Contest Winner Announced!
Happy Halloween! Our panel of spooky judges received some amazing stories from very talented edhat writers, including a class of students from Riviera Ridge! We were very impressed by the quality of writing and imagination by all our submissions. Let's meet the judges:. Lauren Bray is the publisher of Edhat...
Organic Soup Kitchen's 13th Anniversary Luncheon
On October 25th sponsors, guests, volunteers, and supporters of the Santa Barbara Organic Soup Kitchen gathered at the Cabrillo Pavilion to celebrate the 13th anniversary of the organization, enjoy a delicious artisan luncheon, and listen to a keynote presentation on the connection between food and cancer. The room was overflowing...
