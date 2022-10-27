Read full article on original website
Julia Roberts Reveals The Secret To Her Happy Marriage To Danny Moder: 'Lots Of Making Out'
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder have been married for 20 years — so, what's the secret to making it last? According to the actress, she has some simple advice for others in relationships. "I always say that same thing and I'm sticking with it," the Ticket to Paradise star, 54, said in a new interview alongside pal and costar George Clooney. "It's making out. Lots of making out." "I make out with Danny, too," Clooney, 61, who has been married to Amal Clooney for eight years, quipped. Roberts and Moder share three children: twins Phinneas and Hazel, 17, and Henry,...
Drew Barrymore recalls being ‘drunk’ and making out with George Clooney's friend after her divorce in 2002
Drew Barrymore is sharing details about a time she was "drunk" and "made out" with one of George Clooney’s best friends. Clooney is set to appear as a guest on "The Drew Barrymore Show" on Friday, and in a preview of the episode, Barrymore revealed that she had an intimate moment with Waldo Sanchez, Clooney's hairstylist friend.
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Reveal They Renewed Their Vows in Italian Ceremony
It's the year of tin for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel! The beloved couple celebrated their 10-year anniversary on Wednesday, and revealed they recently renewed their vows to honor the milestone. Biel took to her Instagram story Wednesday evening to share a snapshot of herself and her husband smiling and...
One Thing Julia Roberts Struggled With While Acting Alongside George Clooney In Ticket To Paradise
Ticket To Paradise director Ol Parker spills on one note he gave to Julia Roberts while she was working opposite George Clooney.
Inside Rebecca Ferguson's Relationship With Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise has been the top-billed star of every "Mission: Impossible" flick since 1986, but as with James Bond movies, it's often the female actors who keep our eyes glued to the screen (and our butts in the theater seats). If you've seen Rebecca Ferguson's depiction of the mysterious and...
TBT: Josh Hartnett Said His Split from Scarlett Johansson Was "Really Painful"
Who: Actor and producer Josh Hartnett, 44, and Oscar-nominated actress and Time 100 Most Influential People recipient Scarlett Johansson, 37. How They Met: The two young actors met on the set of the crime thriller The Black Dahlia in 2005. In the film, Hartnett played detective Dwight "Bucky" Bleichert, who was put in charge of investigating the murder of Hollywood starlet Elizabeth Short along with his partner Lee Blanchard, while Scarlett took on the role of Kay Lake, the girlfriend of Blanchard, and later, Bleichert.
Pals Of Armie Hammer's Wife Fear Divorce Is On Hold After Her Change Of Heart About 'Cannibal' Husband
Disgraced Armie Hammer's estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, once believed her "cannibal" husband belonged behind bars — but sources say she's now chewing over the possibility of reconciliation — RadarOnline.com has learned. Article continues below advertisement. The TV personality filed for divorce when the troubled On the Basis of...
Eddie Redmayne shares why his parents are the secret to his success
Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne doesn't come from a theatrical family, but he does credit his parents for his success in the film industry. Redmayne, 40, who won an Academy Award playing Stephen Hawking in "The Theory of Everything" and most recently portrayed a serial killer opposite Jessica Chastain in Netflix's "The Good Nurse" spoke with Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY's "Sunday Sitdown" and talked about his supportive family and how despite his parent's advice, he really had no backup plan if his dream career didn't work out.
Drew Barrymore Invites Man Howard Stern Set Her Up With to ‘The Drew Barrymore Show,’ Says He Did “Something Very Right”
Drew Barrymore may be finding love again. While making an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, the radio personality played a matchmaking game with the actress in what she said was the “nicest thing” anybody’s ever done for her. Though she tried to swerve around actually picking a match, she eventually did, and, of course, invited the lucky bachelor onto today’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.
Drew Barrymore Lays on Floor While George Clooney Plays Her Therapist in Hilarious ‘Drew Barrymore Show’ Interview
Some go to licensed therapists, while others use their friends as therapists. And if you’re Drew Barrymore and your friend is George Clooney, why not do the latter? After teasing clips from the actor’s episode-long appearance all week, today’s airing of The Drew Barrymore Show did not disappoint as the Ticket to Paradise star hilariously role-played as Barrymore’s therapist once she made some revelations about her romantic life.
Does Queen Latifah Ride the Motorcycle in 'The Equalizer' — and Does She Do Her Own Stunts?
Fans know Queen Latifah for her talents in acting and music — but viewers of her CBS hit The Equalizer want to know if her skills also include motorcycle riding. Indeed, her character on the show is often seen on a bike, but is it really her riding it?
‘I’ve always been very proud to call it home’: James Corden teases return to UK post-Late Late Show
James Corden has addressed his return to the UK after quitting The Late Late Show.The TV host and actor announced the news in April 2022, telling viewers he was leaving the series after eight years.Corden’s final episode is expected to air in summer 2023, with the star poised to return to the UK after living in Los Angeles since 2015.Speaking about coming back to his home city of London on Good Morning Britain, Corden told entertainment contributor Richard Arnold: “I love where we live. I love being in Los Angeles, but we always knew it was an adventured and...
Keke Palmer Wants to Team With Will Smith on ‘Look Who’s Talking’-Style Comedy
Keke Palmer delivered all the laughs on Tuesday night as the host of the annual Time 100 Next gala, which honored 100 rising stars who are shaping the future of their fields. “This is like a high school reunion but only the successful people showed up,” Palmer quipped during her opening monologue. On the red carpet before the dinner event began, the “Nope” star expressed interest in headlining her own original studio comedy. As for who she’d like to grace the big screen with, Palmer told Variety, “I would love to be in something with my girl Melissa McCarthy. I think me and...
Henry Cavill teases return as Superman and says there is a 'bright future' for the character: 'It's been five years now. I never gave up hope'
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's...Henry Cavill's heroic return!. The 39-year-old actor opened up about his taking up the mantle of Superman once again during a live recording of the Happy Sad Confused podcast. Cavill said the role 'means so much' to him, and he said he always thought...
Emilia Clarke to Play Oscar Wilde’s Wife and Irish Author, Constance Lloyd, in Sophie Hyde’s ‘The Ideal Wife’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Emilia Clarke is set to star as Constance Lloyd, an Irish author who was married to Oscar Wilde, in “The Ideal Wife,” directed by “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” helmer Sophie Hyde. The project, for which plot details are still being kept under wraps, is repped by Embankment Films (“The Father,” “The Son”) and will be shopped at this week’s American Film Market, which kicks off on Tuesday. “The Ideal Wife” will shed light on Lloyd, who was an author and feminist activist who took part in the dress reform movement, which campaigned to allow women to dress in comfortable...
Anne Hathaway Pokes Fun at Her 2011 Oscars Hosting Gig with James Franco: 'We Sucked'
Anne Hathaway is well aware she and James Franco's cohosting gig at the 83rd Academy Awards didn't go well. During the Armageddon Time actress' appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Monday, Hathaway, 39, participated in a game in which the host showed her photos from her career and asked her to recall her memories in one word.
Mo Gilligan addresses ‘beautiful speculation’ he’ll replace James Corden on The Late Late Show
Mo Gilligan has addressed whether he’ll replace James Corden on The Late Late Show.The comedian appeared on Good Morning Britain on Friday (28 October), where hosts Adil Ray and Charlotte Hawkins grilled him on whether he’ll be stepping into Corden’s shoes.In April, Corden announced he was quitting the series after eight years. Since then, Gilligan has been rumoured to be taking over.When Ray asked Gilligan if he would soon be moving to New York, where he believed the late night show was filmed, the comedian responded: “It’s filmed in LA.”Asked if this was him confirming he would be Corden’s...
Matthew Perry says Salma Hayek gave him elaborate acting advice that didn't make any sense
Another day, another star-studded anecdote from Matthew Perry's new book. In his forthcoming memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, the Friends alum recounts his experience making his first big movie, 1997's Fools Rush In. Directed by Andy Tennant, the rom-com stars Perry and Salma Hayek as a couple who marry after a one-night stand leads to an accidental pregnancy.
