What can or should Cleveland do about predatory out-of-state homebuyers? Editorial Board Roundtable
For Cleveland, the problem of predatory out-of-state investors buying up distressed properties, then ignoring housing laws and citations as they collect rents and reduce surrounding property values before reselling, is not a new one. Out-of-state buyers surged during the Great Recession, when Slavic Village became an epicenter for the Wall-Street-fueled foreclosure crisis that left numerous Cleveland homes on the market.
cleveland19.com
5 adults, 4 kids displaced after fire decimates Elyria home, 2 RV’s, officials say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nine people were displaced on Saturday after a fire destroyed a home and 2 RV’s in Elyria, according to Elyria Fire Chief Joseph Pronesti. The fire started at 1:50 p.m. on Oct. 29 in the 100 block of Lake Avenue, according to a department press release.
State of Ohio to demolish 825 dilapidated buildings, including more than 400 in Cuyahoga County
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In an effort to "clear the way for new economic development," Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday that the state would be tearing down 825 "blighted and vacant" buildings across 30 counties. The funding for the demolitions comes from the governor's Building Demolition and Site Revitalization...
Cleveland police warn of possible kidnapping
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A girl may have been the victim of a kidnapping Sunday afternoon, Cleveland police said. Cleveland police received a call, saying a man had forced a girl into a green Honda on Arlington Avenue, near a pool or field. Police did not name the pool or field, but Forest Hill Park, which has a public pool, is located on a stretch of Arlington near the intersection of 120th street. The vehicle, with an unknown license plate, was last seen heading to Lakeview.
wksu.org
Cleveland's long COVID clinics guide patients on the slow path to recovery
Patricia Hill was diagnosed with COVID-19 in September 2021, dealing with a runny nose and additional allergy-like symptoms. Though Hill lost her sense of smell, she did not spend time at the hospital, or get put on a dreaded ventilator. Despite her moderate symptoms, an immediate return to normalcy was...
ideastream.org
Cleveland inspectors will survey 170,000 properties for lead contamination
Cleveland home inspectors will begin to survey nearly 170,000 properties for possible lead contamination this weekend, city officials announced Friday. Inspectors will start in the Slavic Village neighborhood where they will visually inspect properties from the street and assess for potential lead contamination, city officials said during a press conference.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb leads walk to raise awareness for lead poisoning awareness week
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It is ‘National Lead Poisoning Prevention’ Week. Saturday morning, dozens gathered at Western Reserve Fire Museum in Cleveland to raise awareness about an issue that’s been plaguing the community for decades. “Our lead paint crisis and our lead crisis is public enemy number...
New Serpentini Collision Center proposed for Middleburg Heights
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio – Citing a need for more space, representatives for Serpentini Chevrolet presented, and ultimately received approval of, a preliminary plan for a new 50,000-square-foot Middleburg Heights collision center proposed for 6679 and 6689 Engle Road. The current Serpentini Collision Center in Berea will relocate from its...
akronjewishnews.com
MetroHealth Behavioral Health Center opens $42M facility
As MetroHealth Behavioral Health Center opened its doors Oct. 21 to its first 40 patients, it becomes the largest freestanding psychiatric hospital in the region and fills a growing demand for beds, according to Beverly Lozar, executive director of the hospital. The $42 million, three-story, 100,000-square-foot hospital’s 112 beds will...
Kitchen’s open! Cleveland restaurants, bars with late-night food
Where once you could nosh at many a location, now places formerly known for keeping us fed late aren’t keeping their kitchens open.
Cleveland Jewish News
New MAGNET headquarters opens in MidTown
As one of the organizations revitalizing Cleveland’s MidTown neighborhood, the Manufacturing Advocacy & Growth Network, or MAGNET, opened its new headquarters with remarks from national, state and local leaders to welcome the center. MAGNET celebrated the opening with a VIP ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 27, and a community open house...
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street Sign
Saniyah NicholsonCourtesy of The Daniels Family (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - Controversy with honorary secondary street signage is a problem for some City of Cleveland residents, business owners, and stakeholders. The practice of granting an individual a street-named signage is celebratory to honor and recognize their contributions to the City, while other times, it is to show reverence to the individual's family due to a mishap at no fault of their own.
Northeast Ohioan who crashed the Capitol Jan. 6 finally understands: ‘I was one of those morons:’ Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Christine Priola, an occupational therapist for Cleveland schools, wrote a 10-page letter explaining her motivation for participating in the Jan. 6 uprising -- and her remorse after. “I do not want people out there acting like morons. I was one of those morons,” she wrote to the...
cleveland19.com
Recent high school grad murdered after work in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old after he was shot and killed in the city’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood early Saturday morning. Police arrived to the scene, located in the 2600 block of Woodhill Road, after receiving a call about a car crash at around...
Take Back Day: Cleveland Clinic, UH collecting unused, expired prescription drugs
The Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals are teaming up to collect unused prescription drugs and over-the-county medications at drop-off spots across Northeast Ohio this Saturday.
cleveland19.com
‘It’s a chicken salad’: Customers come from near and far to try Cleveland’s East 81st Deli
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Customers are coming from all over the country to East 81st Deli on Superior Avenue for a chicken salad. Tenisha Godfrey went viral on TikTok about a month ago talking about the infamous chicken salad. Now, the post has over 11 million views, and the salads...
Planned Chipotlane at Shaker Heights would be 8th for Chipotle in Greater Cleveland
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio - A Chipotle restaurant with a drive-thru window is heading back to the Shaker Heights Planning Commission for final approval. Chipotle is seeking a sign variance to add multiple signs to its 2,500-square-foot project. Ace Lighting Services is working with the fast-casual burrito restaurant chain on getting the signage approvals.
Mike DeWine and Nan Whaley sharply disagree in their only face-to-face meeting: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Gov. Mike DeWine and his opponent, Democrat Nan Whaley, squared off Thursday in their only face-to-face (virtual) meeting during the 2022 election campaign. We’re talking about their statements on abortion, gun control and redistricting on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our...
ideastream.org
The race is on to plug Say Yes Cleveland funding gap that Cuyahoga County created
The race is on for Say Yes Cleveland to find enough money to plug a $4 million-plus gap left after Cuyahoga County Council cut funding for the family support specialist program Say Yes Cleveland had begun. The funding gap, if left unaddressed, will mean support services for 100-plus Cleveland Metropolitan...
cleveland19.com
2 shot on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot on the city’s East side Thursday morning. The shootings happened just after 8 a.m. near Marquette Street and Hamilton Avenue. This is in the city’s Goodrich Kirtland Park. At this time, there is no information on the victim’s conditions.
