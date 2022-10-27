ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Cleveland.com

What can or should Cleveland do about predatory out-of-state homebuyers? Editorial Board Roundtable

For Cleveland, the problem of predatory out-of-state investors buying up distressed properties, then ignoring housing laws and citations as they collect rents and reduce surrounding property values before reselling, is not a new one. Out-of-state buyers surged during the Great Recession, when Slavic Village became an epicenter for the Wall-Street-fueled foreclosure crisis that left numerous Cleveland homes on the market.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland police warn of possible kidnapping

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A girl may have been the victim of a kidnapping Sunday afternoon, Cleveland police said. Cleveland police received a call, saying a man had forced a girl into a green Honda on Arlington Avenue, near a pool or field. Police did not name the pool or field, but Forest Hill Park, which has a public pool, is located on a stretch of Arlington near the intersection of 120th street. The vehicle, with an unknown license plate, was last seen heading to Lakeview.
CLEVELAND, OH
ideastream.org

Cleveland inspectors will survey 170,000 properties for lead contamination

Cleveland home inspectors will begin to survey nearly 170,000 properties for possible lead contamination this weekend, city officials announced Friday. Inspectors will start in the Slavic Village neighborhood where they will visually inspect properties from the street and assess for potential lead contamination, city officials said during a press conference.
CLEVELAND, OH
akronjewishnews.com

MetroHealth Behavioral Health Center opens $42M facility

As MetroHealth Behavioral Health Center opened its doors Oct. 21 to its first 40 patients, it becomes the largest freestanding psychiatric hospital in the region and fills a growing demand for beds, according to Beverly Lozar, executive director of the hospital. The $42 million, three-story, 100,000-square-foot hospital’s 112 beds will...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

New MAGNET headquarters opens in MidTown

As one of the organizations revitalizing Cleveland’s MidTown neighborhood, the Manufacturing Advocacy & Growth Network, or MAGNET, opened its new headquarters with remarks from national, state and local leaders to welcome the center. MAGNET celebrated the opening with a VIP ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 27, and a community open house...
CLEVELAND, OH
Brown on Cleveland

City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street Sign

Saniyah NicholsonCourtesy of The Daniels Family (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - Controversy with honorary secondary street signage is a problem for some City of Cleveland residents, business owners, and stakeholders. The practice of granting an individual a street-named signage is celebratory to honor and recognize their contributions to the City, while other times, it is to show reverence to the individual's family due to a mishap at no fault of their own.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

2 shot on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot on the city’s East side Thursday morning. The shootings happened just after 8 a.m. near Marquette Street and Hamilton Avenue. This is in the city’s Goodrich Kirtland Park. At this time, there is no information on the victim’s conditions.
CLEVELAND, OH

