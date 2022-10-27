Read full article on original website
Related
Emilia Clarke to Play Oscar Wilde’s Wife and Irish Author, Constance Lloyd, in Sophie Hyde’s ‘The Ideal Wife’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Emilia Clarke is set to star as Constance Lloyd, an Irish author who was married to Oscar Wilde, in “The Ideal Wife,” directed by “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” helmer Sophie Hyde. The project, for which plot details are still being kept under wraps, is repped by Embankment Films (“The Father,” “The Son”) and will be shopped at this week’s American Film Market, which kicks off on Tuesday. “The Ideal Wife” will shed light on Lloyd, who was an author and feminist activist who took part in the dress reform movement, which campaigned to allow women to dress in comfortable...
Representation and diversity is where ‘magic’ lies for the future of opera
Two women working to diversify opera in the UK have spoken of the importance of “demystifying” the art and focusing on the storytelling it provides.Alison Buchanan and Simone Ibbett-Brown told the PA news agency what change needs to be made to make opera a more accessible genre of classical music for people of any race or background as opera houses around the world have celebrated their talent across October for Black History Month.Ms Buchanan, who grew up in Bedford and is now based in New York, is the only black British female artistic director in the UK.She holds the role...
Comments / 0