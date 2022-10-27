Two women working to diversify opera in the UK have spoken of the importance of “demystifying” the art and focusing on the storytelling it provides.Alison Buchanan and Simone Ibbett-Brown told the PA news agency what change needs to be made to make opera a more accessible genre of classical music for people of any race or background as opera houses around the world have celebrated their talent across October for Black History Month.Ms Buchanan, who grew up in Bedford and is now based in New York, is the only black British female artistic director in the UK.She holds the role...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 29 MINUTES AGO