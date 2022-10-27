Cole Hauser — and His ‘Momma’ — Celebrate Family Ahead of ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

Yellowstone Season 5 — a super-sized season featuring a total of 14 episodes — is almost here. Fans are just days away from finding out what happens next in the story of the Dutton family. But the Duttons aren’t the only family on star Cole Hauser’s (Rip Wheeler) mind. As he continues working on set in Montana, Hauser and his “momma” are celebrating their own family ahead of Yellowstone season 5.

Cole Hauser welcomed his ‘momma’ to the ‘Yellowstone’ set

Hauser is a descendant of Hollywood royalty — his great-grandfather Harry M. Warner was one of the founders of Warner Bros. Studios. His famous family also includes his mom, Cass Warner, the founder of the Warner Sisters film production company and his father, actor Wings Hauser.

In early September, the Yellowstone star welcomed his mom to the set of season 5, and he marked the occasion with an Instagram post . The photo featured Hauser and his mom on horseback in front of the Yellowstone barn with the rocking Y logo.

“Momma, I’m so happy to have this time with you. Let’s keep riding in life. Love ya!” Hauser wrote. The actor also tagged his mother in the post, and she shared a proud response.

Cass Warner celebrates family and shows her love for her son on Instagram

After her visit to Montana, Warner shared pics of Hauser on Instagram as she gushed about her son’s career and his philanthropy. In one post, Warner shared a pic of Hauser in character as Rip Wheeler on horseback.

“Not long now…the Yellowstone saga continues! Excitement is in the air! November 13th we get another drama rush, and Mr. Cole gets to show his love for what he does. Happiness is seeing those you love, admire, and appreciate winning at achieving their dreams and goals! Cheer them on! It feels SO good!!” Warner wrote in the caption.

In a second post, Warner shared a photo that captured a moment between her and her son at a charity event. In that caption, she wrote,

“It’s moments like this that fill my treasure box of special memories! I’m laughing at something while Mr. Cole had just raised a bunch of money for a good cause. To moments like this! Very happy and proud momma here!!???”

The ‘Yellowstone’ star misses out on a football game, but still shows love to his wife and son

While Hauser is at work in Montana, his family is waiting for him back home in Florida. Hauser is married to Sweet Valley High alum Cynthia Daniel Hauser and they share three children.

Their oldest is son Ryland, who is 17 and just started his senior year in high school. Their middle child is 14-year-old Colt, and their youngest is 10-year-old daughter Steely Rose.

Ryland is on the varsity football team at Jensen Beach High School in Jensen Beach, Florida. And, he just received his first official scholarship offer from a Division I school — Mississippi State University. His dad wasn’t able to make it to one of his games, but Hauser still sent his love via social media.

Hauser posted a pic of his wife standing next to his son in his football uniform. He wrote in the caption, “tough to fit you both in the picture these days. Sorry to miss the game tonight son. Let’s go to work! @cynhauser @ryhauser .”

Yellowstone Season 5 premieres Sunday, November 13 on the Paramount Network.

