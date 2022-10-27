New film celebrates women on a Colorado ski slope

New body positive winter sport movie will focus on women in the backcountry 02:52

More than 200 women who descended on a Colorado ski area to ski naked are getting international for a new film that breaks down barriers and promotes body positivity.

In November the movie "Full Frontal Freedom" will debut in Denver. It was created by Jenny Verrochi, the founder of Wild Barn Coffee and Boot Tan Fest. The movie highlights a day where 250 women met at Bluebird Backcountry near Rabbit Ears Pass and spent the day skiing in the nude.

"'Full Frontal Freedom' emerged from a desire to unite the rebels, the overlooked, and the renegades and make a film that shifts the focus from hemlines to ridgelines," said Jenny Verrochi in a press release. "On top of that peak, amidst ripping skins and shedding layers, a feeling of collective freedom rippled through the naked crowd.

"The last few years have been especially hard on women. So this space, this event, this day - is for us and 'Full Frontal Freedom' captures it all."

A premiere event is being planned at 10 Barrel Brewing in November. The expectation is for even more women to participate in another naked ski day coming up in 2023.