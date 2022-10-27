ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

Median single-family home price falls in Northeast Florida

The price spikes in single-family homes earlier this year have settled into mild fluctuations at the close of the third quarter, according to market research provided by the Northeast Florida Association of Realtors. The median price of a single-family home fell 2.6% in September to $380,000 in the Northeast Florida...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

City permits $1.78 million Allegis Group office build-out

The city issued a permit Oct. 27 for Allegis Group Inc. to build-out space in Capital Plaza at Deerwood Park, where the company already leases offices, for its Jacksonville expansion at a cost of almost $1.78 million. The workforce services company plans to add up to 500 jobs in Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Report: No room for vampires in the Sunshine State

But, it doesn't seem like Floridians have bad blood with cold bodies. Perhaps it’s the sunshine? Or maybe it’s the warm weather?. But for some reason, not one Florida city made the cut among Lawn Love’s 2022 Best Cities for Vampires. Not even the Top 20. Or 30. The first Florida city on the list was Jacksonville, which came in at No. 37.
FLORIDA STATE
Sporting News

'World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party,' explained: How the Florida-Georgia rivalry game got its quirky name

"The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party" may have been abandoned by Georgia, Florida and CBS, but its legacy lives on in the annual SEC East matchup. The rivalry game, arguably the tailgating event of the year, is steeped in tradition. Jacksonville, Fla., becomes a college football town once a year for the raucous renewal at TIAA Bank Field.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital host Crush The Crises

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Working in tandem, JHCA Florida Memorial Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital will host “Crush the Crisis” on Saturday, October 29, a day designated by America’s Drug Enforcement Adminsitration (DEA) as National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., individuals can safely discard unused and/or expired medications. The DEA holds Take Back Days twice a year - the last Saturday in October and the last Saturday in April.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

One dead in shooting on Golfbrook Drive on Jacksonville's Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his late teens or early 20s is dead after a shooting on Jacksonville's Northside Saturday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. The shooting happened on the 5300 block of Golfbrook Drive around 7:30 p.m. Police responded to reports of a man shot, and the victim was taken to the hospital by the Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida, Georgia issue joint statement after anti-Semitic message appears on exterior of TIAA Bank Field

Florida and Georgia have issued a statement after an anti-Semitic message appeared on the exterior of TIAA Bank Field toward the end of Saturday’s rivalry game. The message, which was not affiliated with the stadium in any way, appeared toward the end of Georgia’s win over Florida, referencing Ye’s recent anti-Semitic remarks.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Jewish community reacts to antisemitic message shown across a portion of TIAA Bank Field

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There was an attempt to sour Jacksonville’s largest sporting event at yesterday’s Georgia vs. Florida game. An antisemitic message was shown across a portion of TIAA Bank Field. There was another shown on the side of a downtown high rise. These were just two of several antisemitic signs seen around Northeast Florida in the last few days.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Donate Shoeboxes of Love to help Jacksonville’s homeless

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – You can make a difference in the lives of the homeless by donating to the City Rescue Mission’s Annual Shoeboxes of Love project. Share the holiday spirit by donating personal care items for homeless men and women in our community. The Shoeboxes of Love project...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Top 10 home sales of Q3 2022

About the property: Oceanfront two-story home features five bedrooms, five full and one half-bath, library/office, bonus room, guest apartment, porches, patio, rooftop deck, pool and spa. ST. JOHNS. $8,500,000. 303 Ponte Vedra Blvd., Ponte Vedra Beach. Type: Single-family. Lot size: 0.38 acre. House size: 4,808 square feet. Buyer: Ponte Vedra...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Eater

10 of Jacksonville’s Best Affordable Meals

Even though prices seem to be going up for everything, some restaurants still serve cheap eats in Jacksonville. From cool taco spots to unique diners, locals and visitors can still find plates under $10 that will have them questioning the manager about how prices can be so low. These are the best restaurants for cheap eats in Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Fire sparked at home on Hickory Glen Drive in Orange Park

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – It’s unclear what caused a house fire Friday night at a home on Hickory Glen Drive in Orange Park. Clay County Fire Rescue first posted about the fire at 8:51 p.m. Firefighters posted at 9:26 p.m. that it had been brought under control. Multiple...
ORANGE PARK, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

UF responds to antisemitic message after Florida-Georgia game

An antisemitic message was projected onto the exterior of TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, after the Georgia-Florida game Saturday. It was in reference to the recent antisemitic comments made by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. Ye made antisemitic remarks repeatedly blaming “Jewish media” and “Jewish Zionist” for multiple...
GAINESVILLE, FL
dawgnation.com

Social media clowns Florida fans for turnout in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FLA., — They say Georgia-Florida is supposed to be a 50-50 split. It would appear the Florida split did not show up. Many on social media noted the lack of Florida fans at the start of the game. The Gators come into the game with a 4-3 record, having lost to LSU prior to the game against Georgia.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

