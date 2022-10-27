Jackass star Steve-O has revealed that he “still beats himself up” over ghosting former girlfriend Stacey Solomon.Steve-O and Solomon dated for six months in 2015, before the comedian broke it off.“I was smitten, I lavished her with attention, I got what I wanted and then I broke it off,” Steve-O says in an extract of his new autobiography published by The Sun.“I had become not only part of her life, I’d become part of her kids’ lives too. And then – poof – I was gone.”At the time, Solomon, who is now married to EastEnders star Joe Swash, said...

