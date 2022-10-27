Read full article on original website
Brooklyn Beckham gushes about Nicola Peltz after she addresses family ‘feud’ reports with Victoria Beckham
Brooklyn Peltz Beckham has made a loving show of support for his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, after she dismissed rumours of a “feud” between her and his mother, Victoria Beckham.The aspiring chef shared the cover of Vogue Turkey featuring his wife on Instagram and wrote in the caption: “You look absolutely stunning, I love you so much and I’m so proud of you.”Adding a heart emoji, the 23-year-old eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham continued: “Can’t believe I’m married to such a gorgeous girl.”In a new interview published on Sunday (30 October), Nicola said she does not know...
Steve-O says he ‘still beats himself up’ about ghosting Stacey Solomon
Jackass star Steve-O has revealed that he “still beats himself up” over ghosting former girlfriend Stacey Solomon.Steve-O and Solomon dated for six months in 2015, before the comedian broke it off.“I was smitten, I lavished her with attention, I got what I wanted and then I broke it off,” Steve-O says in an extract of his new autobiography published by The Sun.“I had become not only part of her life, I’d become part of her kids’ lives too. And then – poof – I was gone.”At the time, Solomon, who is now married to EastEnders star Joe Swash, said...
John Oliver makes ‘absurd’ dig about Kristen Stewart on Last Week Tonight
John Oliver took aim at Kristen Stewart over her “general vibe” on Last Week Tonight.The late night host returned for a new episode on Sunday (30 October), where he discussed the subject of bail reform.Oliver showed a clip of Dermot Shea, New York City’s police commissioner, who said that loose bail reform laws, in which criminals are freed without having to post bail, are the cause of a recent crime wave – a claim that contradicted his recent comments.“Well, which is it, Dermot? Are the numbers not dramatic, or is bail reform 100 per cent leading to more shootings?” Oliver...
Music notes: Elton John, Mariah Carey, Taylor Swift, Meghan Trainor and Pentatonix
Elton John paid his respects to the late Jerry Lee Lewis, who passed away on Friday. Sir Elton shared a recent photo of him posing with Lewis and tweeted, “Without Jerry Lee Lewis, I wouldn’t have become who I am today. He was groundbreaking and exciting, and he pulverized the piano. A brilliant singer too. Thank you for your trailblazing inspiration and all the rock ‘n’ roll memories.” Lewis was 87.
