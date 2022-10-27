A woman was shot and killed in an Aurora parking lot at Parker and Arapahoe roads early Friday morning. Officers rushed to the scene at 6360 South Parker Road around 2:30 a.m.That's the parking lot of the King Soopers and Boot Barn stores.Officers arrested John Thoren, 42, of Ankeny, Iowa. According to court documents, Thoren was sleeping in the cab of his semi when he awoke to the sound of something hitting his truck. Thoren said he saw a woman, later identified as Rachel Holmes, 46, throw a rock or rocks at his truck 10 to 15 times over a...

AURORA, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO