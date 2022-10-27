Read full article on original website
3 arrested after woman shot, killed in attempted carjacking in Boulder County
Three pursuit suspects were arrested after a 21-year-old woman was shot and killed in what the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office believes was an attempted carjacking early Sunday morning.
3 dead in Gateway neighborhood, police investigating cause
The Denver Police Department is investigating three deaths in the Gateway neighborhood Sunday evening.
Man seriously injured in Broomfield shooting
A man was seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in Broomfield, said Rachel Haslett, a public information officer with the Broomfield Police Department. The shooting occurred at a home near Sheridan Boulevard and West 136th Avenue, Haslett said. Officers were called to the home just after 1:30 a.m.,...
3 arrested after woman killed in shooting
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Three people have been arrested after a woman was shot and killed when she and her mom came across a stopped car in northeastern Boulder County early Sunday morning, the sheriff's office said. The Boulder County Sheriff's Office said around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, a Larimer...
Woman shot, killed in possible carjacking attempt
A woman was shot and killed in a vehicle when she and her mother came upon another vehicle with three people after midnight Sunday, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said.
4 dead in Aurora house shooting, police still searching for suspect
Police searched an Aurora neighborhood in the dark for a man suspected of slaying four people in an overnight shooting before fleeing the scene. Unable to find him, they resumed “at first light,” launching drones, and finding what they believe is his vehicle, but not him. “He is certainly considered armed, and he is obviously dangerous,” Police Chief Dan Oates said in an early morning press conference on Sunday. Police...
4 people killed, children unhurt in shooting at home in Aurora; suspect at large
The suspect in the shooting was identified by police as 21-year-old Joseph Castorena. He is described as 5-foot-4, with dark hair and a lion tattoo on his neck.
Early Sunday shooting leaves 2 dead in Denver, investigators searching for suspects
Police in the Mile High City responded to reports of a shooting early Sunday morning that left two people dead, and investigators searching for those responsible.
Colorado manhunt underway for suspect accused in quadruple murder
A 21-year-old man is on the run after allegedly shooting and killing four people around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday morning at a home in Aurora, Colorado, police say.
2 killed in shooting Sunday morning
DENVER — Two people were killed in a shooting early Sunday morning, Denver Police said. Police said just before 3 a.m. that officers were investigating a shooting in the 9800 block of East Girard Avenue, where they found one victim. A second victim was located a short time later...
Police say neighborhood dispute led to shooting in Evans
Police in Evans are investigating a shooting they say started out as a neighborhood dispute Saturday night.
2 separate late-night Denver stabbings occur within 1 mile of each other
Denver Police were called to two separate scenes just before midnight on Saturday that occurred within a mile of each other just north of the Cherry Creek Reservoir.
Victim identified in fatal shooting in Aurora parking lot
AURORA, Colo. — An Iowa man faces a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman in an Aurora parking early Friday morning. Officers with the Aurora Police Department (APD) were dispatched to a parking lot behind 6360 S. Parker Road for a report of a shooting around 2:30 a.m. That's near South Parker and East Arapahoe Roads.
Semi driver who killed woman claims self-defense, charged with murder
A woman was shot and killed in an Aurora parking lot at Parker and Arapahoe roads early Friday morning. Officers rushed to the scene at 6360 South Parker Road around 2:30 a.m.That's the parking lot of the King Soopers and Boot Barn stores.Officers arrested John Thoren, 42, of Ankeny, Iowa. According to court documents, Thoren was sleeping in the cab of his semi when he awoke to the sound of something hitting his truck. Thoren said he saw a woman, later identified as Rachel Holmes, 46, throw a rock or rocks at his truck 10 to 15 times over a...
Facial reconstruction released in Weld Co. cold case murder
It’s been nearly a half-century since skeletal remains were found near Platteville. Now, Weld County investigators are hoping a facial reconstruction, by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, can help identify the woman in this cold case murder. Investigators say the woman whose remains were found on November 19, 1973, was between 23-25 years old. She was about 5’2″ and was wearing a red short-sleeved sweater and brown pants when her remains were found.
Wheat Ridge officer saves pregnant woman from overdose
(WHEAT RIDGE, Colo.) — An officer with the Wheat Ridge Police Department (WRPD) is being called a hero for saving the life of a pregnant woman, Friday night on Oct. 28. In a post to social media, WRPD stated “we are often the first on scene to suspected opioid overdose calls, and at some point […]
Lone Tree RTD station shooting victims identified, sheriff defends deputies
Sheriff Tony Spurlock on Oct. 26, 2022.(Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 27, 2022. (Lone Tree, Colo.) The Douglas County Coroner identified the people killed by Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies during a shooting in a Lone Tree parking garage.
Aurora Police investigating fatal shooting at Parker and Arapahoe
Aurora Police detectives are investigating after one woman was shot and killed early Friday morning near Parker and Arapahoe.The shooting happened in a back parking lot at 6360 S. Parker Road around 2:25 a.m. Officers are in contact with the shooter, and Major Crimes detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
Body cam video released: 2 dead after exchanging gunfire with deputies
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office released the body cam video from the shooting involving deputies and a stolen vehicle in the Lone Tree area late Tuesday night. The shooting involved six deputies and two auto theft suspects in an exchange of gunfire that left the suspects dead and a deputy injured.Just after 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, deputies patrolling the RTD parking lot at Lincoln Station saw a suspicious black Kia backed into a parking spot with no license plates and punched-out locks. Deputies put a team together and when they approached the vehicle, which was not running and had a shade visor...
WARNING, GRAPHIC: 2 suspects from Pueblo dead following shootout with deputies
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released an edited video of a shooting that resulted in the deaths of two suspects from Pueblo. The shooting happened Tuesday night just after 11:30 at the RTD Lincoln Light Rail in Lone Tree. A news release from the sheriff’s office details what they believe happened next when they noticed a “suspicious” looking vehicle with no license plates and the locks punched out.
