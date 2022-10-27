ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Amy Roloff Hints at Big Move: Where Will She Live?

Right now, Little People, Big World fans have a lot of questions about the future of Roloff Farms. This isn’t just a question about the future of the reality series. There is a real family involved. But that family has grown, and has changed in growing, over the years.
The Hollywood Gossip

Kate Gosselin Returns to Reality TV, Breaks Down on Air

Kate Gosselin has not been heard from in a long while. But she’s about to be seen. The former TLC personality, who rose to small screen infamy opposite ex-husband Jon on the train wreck that was Jon & Kate Plus 8, has booked a return to reality television. The...
Upworthy

These two little girls having a dance-off is the cutest thing ever

It's always adorable to see young children harness and showcase their talents. With the spike in TikTok and Instagram dance reels, it's a delight to see hugely talented young dancers. Many TikTok dancers have become famous, especially over the pandemic as it's been a popular form of social interaction. Sometimes adorable videos of kids dancing can help us decompress. Dance-offs are especially entertaining, and with the kid element introduced, it's bound to be adorable too. One such video, posted by user @aqu4girlof, is going viral. It features two young girls dancing off to each other on the song Right Thurr by Chingy.
People

90 Day's Natalie Says She 'Can't Waste My Life' Waiting for Josh to Be More Certain About Having Kids

Monday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? showed Natalie and Josh considering commitment — if Josh would agree to the possibility of children Natalie Mordovtseva and Josh Weinstein have finally talked about their future — but it wasn't exactly what Natalie wanted to hear.  The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? couple ended their time in Arizona on a positive note, though Natalie learned that Josh wasn't certain seeing children in his future. As the trip came to a close, Natalie decided it was time to...
ARIZONA STATE
The Hollywood Gossip

Meri Brown: I Love My Life! Seriously! For Real!

Meri Brown lives a weird kind of double life. In one life, the life she documents on social media, she’s super happy, travels all the time, has good friends, and is just pumped to be alive. But in the other life, the one we see on Sister Wives …...
The Hollywood Gossip

Meri Brown: Kody Gave Up On Me, But I'm Cool with It!

Meri Brown knows what Christine Brown is going through. When it comes to a loveless and intimacy-free relationship, Meri Brown has Christine beat by a number of years — she hasn’t slept with Kody in a decade!. But there is a major difference between Meri and Christine, as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy