Are your eyes starving for beauty? Is your closet dying for an urgent refresh before the holidays? Well, you’ve come to the right place. We’re leaning heavy into fall dressing and *already* thinking about winter, starting with South African designer Thebe Magugu’s collaboration with Dior benefitting the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project and Canada Goose’s second collab with Feng Chan Wang. Keep an eye on this space throughout the month for more fashion news, launches, and collaborations you definitely won’t want to miss.

7 HOURS AGO