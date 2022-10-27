Read full article on original website
Related
mltnews.com
Playtime: Halloween events, hockey for free and high school information nights
Getting the most bang for my buck on a kid’s Halloween costume was a big priority when they were younger. Now that they’re older there are fewer pre-func opportunities and in our case, waning interest as well. On top of the return of Halloween Trick-or-Treat Night in downtown Edmonds after a COVID hiatus, I found a couple of other photo ops before you find yourself at Dick’s getting the kids a free burger, signifying to us that Halloween is officially over.
mltnews.com
An electrifying evening at Brier haunted house
A haunted house in Brier? I was suspicious, but since it was a dead night, I thought I’d check it out. Go big or gourd home, that’s what I say. After several blocks with no luck, I knew I had finally found the place: Purple lights and creepy ghoulish figures adorned a lawn. What must have been a 12-foot-tall skeleton stood guard at the driveway, while a pirate’s bony figure twirled on the porch. Tombstones held their secrets in a small cemetery, while Vincent Price’s immortal words echoed from a speaker:
mltnews.com
Indian Boarding Schools presentation at Edmonds United Methodist Church Nov. 6
Edmonds United Methodist Church is hosting a presentation by Lynnwood resident Cathy Baylor on “Indian Boarding Schools and Generational Healing: One Family’s Story” from noon-1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. The free event will be in the Edmonds United Methodist Church chapel, 828 Caspers St., Edmonds. To receive...
mltnews.com
Scene in Mountlake Terrace: That’s the spirit
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can also subscribe without commenting. Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters. This is so we can...
mltnews.com
Photographic journey of Eastern Washington lakes focus of Nov. 8 Olympic Fly Fishers meeting
Bill Marts and his filmmaking brother Boyd will present “Wind, Sand and Trout — A Photographic Journey of Early Eastern Washington Lakes” at the Tuesday, Nov. 8 Olympic Fly Fishers meeting. The program will take attendees on a photographic journey back in time for a look at...
mltnews.com
Mountlake Terrace HS placed on lockdown briefly Friday regarding concerns for ‘unknown individual’ — who turned out to be a student
Mountlake Terrace High School went into lockdown briefly Friday morning after an unknown male individual was seen running into the school at approximately 9:35 a.m. Later on, school officials determined the person in question was an MTHS student “who was not in classs at the time he should have been,” Principal Greg Schellenberg said in a letter to parents.
mltnews.com
Concrete form falls, lands on construction worker at Sound Transit light rail job site
A light rail construction worker remains in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center after a concrete form collapsed and landed on him at a Sound Transit job site at 212th Street Southwest and Interstate 5 in Mountlake Terrace Thursday. According to South County Fire Community Outreach Manager Shawneri Guzman, emergency...
mltnews.com
Prep girls soccer playoffs: Hawks lose in OT to Bearcats; play loser-out game Nov. 1
With their top two offensive stars sidelined due to injury, the Mountlake Terrace Lady Hawks knew they would need a stellar defensive effort on Saturday to be successful in their opening game of the 2022 District 1 3A Girls Soccer Tournament. And for the 80-minute entirety of regulation time in their match against the Monroe Lady Bearcats, the Hawks’ defense was perfect. But one miscue in the first minute of overtime was all it took for Terrace to see their otherwise flawless performance spoiled.
mltnews.com
Southbound I-5 in Seattle to reduce lanes overnight Oct. 31-Nov. 3
People who drive southbound Interstate 5 through downtown Seattle should plan for nightly lane reductions from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, through Thursday, Nov. 3. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will reduce lanes on I-5 and shift drivers to the collector/distributor lanes from the Mercer Street exit to Airport Way South.
Comments / 0